City-wide art treasure hunt combining tech and local talent

This Sunday 2 April, Brisbane will transform into a citywide Art Treasure Trail with limited-edition prints up for grabs.

The event is titled <play/ground> and it will see Brisbane City Council’s Outdoor Gallery bringing art into the streets across five locations in the CBD, with three augmented reality artworks that will unlock a secret code when activated using a camera smartphone.

The first 50 participants will walk away with free limited-edition artworks and merchandise from artists including MUCHOS, Maxim Chikanchi, Arlie the Label, Daniel Sherington and Kelsey Doyle.

The art trail celebrates the final few weeks of the <play/ground> exhibition (ends 16 April), showcasing the breadth of vibrant local creative practice in unexpected locations. The exhibiting artists touch upon stories of their relationship with the city, as well as acknowledge the balance needed in our busy modern lives.

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner says: ‘The <play/ground> exhibition celebrates the many exciting things about our city, and how they are seen through the eyes of our local artists. We invite residents to experience the great Outdoor Gallery Program, which has brought our city to life for the past eight years and made Brisbane an even more beautiful place to live.’

The active outdoor trail invites participants to explore more of the city while experiencing how art transforms the concrete playground.

Outdoor art trails using augmented reality technology have gained widespread popularity in the past few years, especially when social distancing requirements meant open-air exhibitions created a safer and more relaxed environment.

These art trails also offer a new way for audiences to engage with artworks, in a manner that is more self-directed and flexible.

The ‘<play/ground>’ outdoor exhibition runs until 16 April. Image: Supplied.

The <play/ground> Exhibition Art Treasure Trail is open on Sunday 2 April from 10am-4pm, starting at Edison Lane with the artwork Tuesday Night by Maxim Chikanchi. Free to attend; register.

All participants in the art trail will be offered ‘two for the price of one’ Strike Bowling Laser Tag vouchers and 10% off the Museum of Brisbane store for the day.