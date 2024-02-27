News

Celebrating First Nations heritage through fashion

The Global Indigenous Runway Project agency returns in 2024 with fashion show 'Ancestral Bloodlines'.
27 Feb 2024
Clara Copland
GIRP 'Ancetral Bloodlines' fashion show 2024. Photo: Supplied. A group of First Nations models wearing designs with organic fibres and natural materials in an industrial space.

GIRP ‘Ancetral Bloodlines’ fashion show 2024. Photo: Supplied.

International events and entertainment agency, Global Indigenous Runway Project (GIRP) is set to present Ancestral Bloodlines as part of the PayPal Melbourne Fashion Festival’s Independent Program 2024 at Melbourne Museum on 3 March. 

Ancestral Bloodlines explores connections between Australian and Southeast Asian First Nations’ culture, peoples and design. An immersive experience is offered into the diverse and creative ancestral heritages. The biggest show yet features 11 collections, including theatrical, musical and cultural elements. 

GIRP is known for its support of First Nations designs, having won two gold awards at the MUSE Design and Creative Awards in 2023. The program provides access to education, employment and cultural connections, and has supported over 1800 young First Nations People to date. 

Design from previous Global Indigenous Runway Project. Photo: Supplied. A model wearing a pink feathered shoulder piece, a black crop top and blue tie-dyed pants walking on the runway.
Design from a previous Global Indigenous Runway Project event. Photo: Supplied.

Participants receive training, mentorship and networking opportunities, with one previous model participant saying, ‘As someone that has been diagnosed with severe PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) I know how hard it is to imagine that anything good can happen. You just have to put yourself out there, be consistent and stay humble.

‘My passion is knowledge. I have learned a lot from this experience, beyond being a model. And I will share this insight with my son and my community. I am grateful for the opportunity!’

Models for GIRP are selected via an open call where no modelling experience is necessary and First Nations applicants of all heights are welcome.

Founder and GIRP CEO, Tina Waru, says: ‘I envisioned a platform where Indigenous youth could reclaim their narratives and showcase their talents on a global stage… Fashion became the bridge, connecting tradition with innovation, while fostering cultural pride and economic opportunities.’

Ancestral Bloodlines is at 7.30pm on 3 March at Melbourne Museum; tickets.

