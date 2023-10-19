Bizarre art heist in regional WA the focus of new documentary series

In 2021, award-winning journalist Marc Fennell released the documentary series Framed, which uncovered the theft of Picasso’s The Weeping Woman from the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) in 1986 – the most expensive painting in Australia at the time. Now Fennell is back with another, even more bizarre, story that takes us to a Spanish Monastery in regional WA four decades ago, where 26 European masterpieces were slashed out of their frames.

The Mission focuses on the little-known art heist, which occurred in the mid-1980s at New Norcia Monastery in the WA Wheatbelt. With the artworks thought to be valued in the millions of dollars and from different periods, the big question was: what were these “European masterpieces” doing in a bush monastery in the first place?

Fennell tells ArtsHub: ‘When Corrin Grant [Director and Executive Producer of Framed and The Mission] spoke to an art crime expert about Framed, they said, “Well, what happened [at the NGV] in Melbourne was weird, but wait till you hear what happened in WA!”

‘I remember when Corrin recounted the story to me and he started talking about this 200-year-old Spanish monastery in the middle of the Western Australian bush, I was like, “Sorry, what?!”’

While often exciting leads can manifest into more or less average stories, what The Mission uncovers is truly one of a kind. ‘This was really unusual in the sense that it starts off weird, and just gets weirder with every twist and turn,’ continues Fennell.

‘The Mission tries to reconcile multiple stories at this one place, where New Norcia sets the scene for a number of crimes… It’s a story that completely changes the lens of how you look at a place.’

Alongside archival footage and previously unseen court documents, the series will stage dramatic recreations of the court and police interrogation transcripts.

Fennell says: ‘One of the things that stood out to me looking at the transcripts was that it actually read like dialogue. It was an important moment where I thought, “OK, I think we do need to get actors to bring this to life”.’

What is with our fascination around art heists?

Australia has had its fair share of art heists, from a $1 million Frans van Mieris stolen from the Art Gallery of NSW in 2007, to the University of Canberra’s prized Sidney Nolan works going missing, to Wood splitters (1886) by Tom Roberts being nabbed off the wall at the Art Gallery of Ballarat in 1978.

From an audience’s viewpoint, there is something about art heists that grabs our attention and intrigue. Fennell says it may be to do with ‘a perception that art heists are somewhat glamorous’.

He continues: ‘Having done a few of these stories over the years on thefts from museums, and museums that are themselves filled with stolen goods, one thing that does occur is actually, in the end, they are never that glamorous.

‘The Mission is a really good example of just how chaotic and messy [an art heist is] – it doesn’t necessarily play out like Ocean’s Eleven. I think some of the appeal of telling a story like this is the ability to draw people in with the imagination of the heist, but then actually for them to realise it’s a fair bit more complicated than that.’

Following the trail from WA led Fennell to New York City (right to the front door of the Trump building), London, old town Manila and a presidential palace, meeting with the leading players who were caught up in the mysterious and, sometimes, unfathomable, case.

‘It’s an old adage and a bit of a cliché, but truth actually is stranger than fiction,’ says Fennell. ‘If we scripted some of the things that actually happened in the film, people would probably think, “No, that’s ridiculous, there’s no way that would happen”.’

Fennell hopes that the series can open people’s eyes to the stories behind a place, whether that be a museum, gallery or monastery.

‘The history of New Norcia and what happened there is incredibly complicated – it’s not something that can fit onto an 80-word plaque… [Through The Mission] I want people to walk into places like this and ask questions. When you walk into a museum or gallery, don’t treat it like a passive experience because often there is more to the story than what they’re telling you.’

The three-part series, The Mission, will premiere on SBS and SBS On Demand at 8.30pm Tuesday 24 October.