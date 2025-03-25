Biennale of Sydney announces 2026 dates and venues

The 25th edition of the Biennale of Sydney will be led by Artistic Director Hoor Al Qasimi, and presented from 14 March to 14 June 2026. In the event’s 53-year history, it is the first edition to appoint a curator from the Arab world, with Al Qasimi also only the eighth woman to take the role.

It is, however, a timely choice. Hoor Al Qasimi – placed at number one on ArtReview’s top 100 powerlist this year – is the President and Director of Sharjah Art Foundation, and was the first foreigner to be appointed Artistic Director of the Aichi Triennale (2025).

So, the sector is extremely keen to learn her choices for next year’s Biennale.

Today (25 March), the organisation has announced both that it will return to White Bay Power Station as a key venue, and the appointment of respected curator, Bruce Johnson McLean (Wierdi people of Wribpid) as the next Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain First Nations Curatorial Fellow.

Top choice for First Nations Curatorial Fellow

Bruce Johnson McLean. Photo: Daniel Boud.

Continuing the Biennale’s relationship with Fondation Cartier, Johnson McLean will follow the inaugural First Nations Curatorial Fellow, artist Tony Albert.

McLean is a former Assistant Director of First Nations at the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) and Curator of Indigenous Australian Art at the Queensland Art Gallery | Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA).

He will be responsible for commissioning, presenting and promoting First Nations arts and culture as part of the Biennale of Sydney program.

Responding to the announcement, he said, “[It] will be an important moment for First Nations art and artists globally,” adding, “it is with great pride that I look forward to carrying on the work of my colleague and friend Tony Albert in supporting ambitious projects by, and building connections between, many of the leading First Nations artists from Australia and around the world.”



Affirming its vision, Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain said, “We believe in the power of art to foster cross-cultural dialogue and create lasting impact.”

Al Qasimi added, “The Biennale of Sydney has long been a platform for artists to share their stories, challenge perceptions and spark dialogue across cultures… Bruce Johnson McLean’s appointment is a vital step in this journey.”

Read: Thinking bigger: talking First Nations partnerships with Fondation Cartier

First venue announcement no surprise

It is no surprise that White Bay Power Station is the first venue announced for the 25th edition. In 2024 the venue welcomed approximately 174,000 visitors – nearly a quarter of the event’s attendees – making it the most attended non-museum site in the history of the Biennale.

Biennale Chief Executive Officer Barbara Moore said, “The overwhelming success of the Biennale’s 24th edition showed the incredible potential of this space to inspire, engage and connect people through a festival of contemporary art, music and ideas,” adding that the organisation is proud to have been “the first cultural organisation to bring White Bay Power Station to life, transforming this iconic and historic landmark into a dynamic hub for community events and exhibitions of international calibre”.

Al Qasimi said, “The space has proven to be an extraordinary setting for creative expression and community engagement. With the Biennale, we create engagement by, with and for community, providing a platform for local artists and performers in this creative endeavour.”

Read: Exhibition review: Karla Dickens, Rise and Fall, Wollongong Art Gallery

It is in sync with her interest to work with different communities. At the time of her appointment for the Sydney event, she said that she is “interested in exploring the multifaceted cultures and perspectives within this city, working with local artists and communities, as well as bringing new voices to the Biennale”.

Details will continue to be rolled out over the coming months.