Beyond the pavilion – the other Australian artists at Venice

Last week, the Brazilian curator of the 60th Venice Biennale, Adriano Pedrosa, announced the full list of artists he has selected for the 2024 edition of this iconic exhibition.

Curated to meet the theme Stranieri Ovunque – Foreigners Everywhere, Pedrosa has chosen 332 artists – most of whom have been marginalised in some way. This idea is reflected in Pedrosa’s artist list, which includes two First Nations Australian artists – Marlene Gilson (Wathaurung/Wadawurrung) and Naminapu Maymuru-White (Yolŋu/Maŋgalili clan) – and four artists from Aotearoa New Zealand, as well as the Mataaho Collective, a collaboration of four Māori women.

Curiously, Pedrosa’s lens is largely historic, with 180 of those 332 artists deceased (54%). Is this about addressing a past untold, or a statement of the persistence of wrongs of colonisation? Either way, it is an interesting stamp on one of the world’s most important art events in our times. A further thread that runs across Pedrosa’s artist list is that, while just as many artists move from global outcrops to our traditional art centres of London, New York, Paris and Berlin, equally as many artists move from large international cities to the global south and Asia.

The exhibition’s title is drawn from a series of neon sculptures by Paris-born, Palermo-based artist Claire Fontaine and the Turin collective, who fought against racism and xenophobia in Italy in the early 2000s. Pedrosa explains the phrase ‘Foreigners Everywhere’ will be presented in 53 different languages and locations across the exhibition.

Stranieri Ovunque – Foreigners Everywhere is divided into two main segments: Nucleo Contemporaneo, which focuses on the four subjects – the Foreigner, the Queer, the Indigenous and the Outsider, and Nucleo Storico, which focuses on modernisms in the Global South, and the work of artists from Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and South and Southeast Asia.

Naminapu Maymuru-White and Gilson’s works will be featured in Nucleo Contemporaneo.

Additionally, there will be 90 national pavilions offering representations at this year’s Biennale, among them multidisciplinary First Nations artist Archie Moore (Kamilaroi/Bigambul) and Curator Ellie Buttrose, will deliver Australia’s 25th edition for Venice. Moore is only the second solo First Nations presentation in that 25-year history.

Australian representation

Many will remember Naminapu Maymuru-White’s (b.1952) recent site-responsive installation at NGV International for Bark Ladies (2021), a spell-binding twinkle of stars from the natural world that transported visitor to an alternative sphere. It was drawn from her own visual language, which has developed over her 50 years of making.

Maymuru-White was one of the first Yolŋu women (Yirrkala, NT) to be taught to paint miny’tji (sacred creation clan designs), and her artworks call on her knowledge and connection as a Maŋgalili clan member. She will present her multidimensional Milŋiyawuy series of the night sky for Venice.

Installation view of ‘Bark Ladies: Eleven Artists from Yirrkala’, Federation Court at NGV International, Melbourne. Photo: Tom Ross

Maymuru-White has also been curated into Encounters at Art Basel Hong Kong 2024 by Alexie Glass-Kantor with a large-scale sculptural installation, which opens in March. Her works will also be shown by Sullivan + Strumpf gallery at the fair.

Wathaurung (Wadawurrung) woman Marlene Gilson was born in Warrnambool (Vic, 1944), and paints typical genre, narrative landscapes in a non-typical way, reconfiguring colonial stories on Country. Gilson only began painting during an illness in her 60s, and yet her career clearly has skyrocketed to the highest levels.

She has also been commissioned to present a new work for the Biennale of Sydney (opening in March), where she is showing a series of paintings depicting Captain Cook’s landing at Botany Bay in 1770, and the Eureka Stockade on 3 December 1854. Similarly for Venice, she will represent key historical narratives from a First Nations perspective.

The New Zealand artists to be included in Pedrosa’s exhibition are: Sandy Adsett, Brett Graham, Fred Graham, Mataaho Collective and Selwyn Wilson. The first room of the Central Pavilion will contain a large-scale installation by the Mataaho Collective, while on the façade will be the work of another Indigenous collective, MAHKU (Movimento dos Artistas Huni Kuin) from Brazil, who will produce a monumental mural.

There are 30 official collateral events this year (endorsed by the Biennale) and they are largely presented by non-profit institutions. Additional to these, the curated exhibition and pavilion representation, over the years there has been a growing trend for independent curators to seize the moment for exposure, curating independent satellite exhibitions in pop-up spaces.

A number of Australian artists (yet to be announced) are expected to emerge in this space, but one ArtsHub is aware of is the exhibition The Garden of Time curated by Samantha Ferris (formerly of Galerie Pom Pom, Sydney and 3:33 Art Projects). Ferris tells ArtsHub, ‘It’s up for two weeks only (15-28 April) – we couldn’t afford the space for any longer, but we overlap with vernissage dates, so we’re hoping to get some traffic. At the last Biennale I saw many pop-ups and thought it would definitely be worth giving it a go.’

Ferris has paired Dutch and three Australian artists – First Nations artist Evelyn Malgil, Adam Norton (NSW) and Vivian Cooper Smith (Vic). She has also commissioned Australian writer David Wills to produce a text for the Venice exhibition.

More on Pedrosa and his theme

Pedrosa is the current artistic director of the Museu de Arte de São Paulo. He will be the first Latin American curator, and first from the southern hemisphere, but also the first openly queer curator to take on the 128-year-old exhibition.

Themes of migration and decolonisation are at the core of his exhibition. Pedrosa explains the expression Stranieri Ovunque (Foreigners Everywhere) has several meanings. ‘First of all, that wherever you go and wherever you are, you will always encounter foreigners – they/we are everywhere. Secondly, that no matter where you find yourself, you are always truly, and deep down inside, a foreigner.’

He adds that Indigenous artists are often treated like foreigners in their own countries.

Across his exhibition, one section will feature queer artists, one will present important European (but perhaps lesser known) female outsider artists, while another will focus on films and videos related to diaspora activism and gender disobedience. There is also an interesting look at Italian diaspora artists living elsewhere, and family relations (aka father and son) of practising artists.

The 60th International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia will be presented from 20 April – 24 November 2024 across the the Central Pavilion (Giardini) and in the Arsenale.

The Garden of Time will be presented at La Storta, Ghetto Vecchio, Cannaregio 1233. 15-28 April.

The list of 332 participating artists

1. Pacita Abad, born Basco, Philippines, lived in Singapore, 1946-2004.

2. Mariam Abdel-Aleem, Alexandria, Egypt, 1930-2010.

3. Etel Adnan, born Beirut, Lebanon, lived in Paris, France 1925-2021.

4. Sandy Adsett, b.1939 Wairoa, New Zealand, lives in Hastings, New Zealand

5. Affandi Cirebon, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, 1907–1990.

6. Zubeida Agha, born Lyallpur, India, lived in Islamabad, Pakistan, 1922–1997.

7. Dia al-Azzawi, born 1939 Baghdad, Iraq, lives in London, UK, Jordan and Lebanon.

8. Claudia Alarcón & Silät, born 1989 Comunidad La Puntana, Salta, Argentina, lives in Comunidad La Puntana.

9. Rafa al-Nasiri, born Tikrit, Iraq, lived in Amman, Jordan, 1940–2013.

10. Miguel Alandia Pantoja, born Catavi, Bolivia, lived in Lima, Peru, 1914–1975.

11. Aloïse, Switzerland, 1886–1964.

12. Giulia Andreani, born 1985 Venice, Italy, lives in Paris, France.

13. Claudia Andujar, born 1931 Neuchatel, Switzerland, lives in São Paulo, Brazil.

14. María Aranís Valdivia, Santiago, Chile, 1903–1966.

15. Aravani Art Project, founded in Bangalore, India. Based in several cities.

16. Iván Argote, Bogotá, Colombia, lives in Paris, France.

17. Karimah Ashadu, London, UK, lives in Hamburg, Germany and Lagos, Nigeria.

18. Dana Awartani, identifies as Palestinian, born and lives in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

19. Aycoobo (Wilson Rodríguez), La Chorrera, Colombia, lives in Bogotá, Colombia.

20. Margarita Azurdia, Guatemala, 1931-1998.

21. Leilah Babirye, born Kampala, Uganda, lives in New York City, US.

22. Libero Badii, born Arezzo, Italia, lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

23. Ezekiel Baroukh, born Mansoura, Egypt, lived in Paris, France, 1909-1984.

24. Baya, Bordj, Algeria, 1931–1998.

25. Aly Ben Salem, Tunis, Tunisia, 1910–2001, Stockholm, Sweden

26. Semiha Berksoy, Istanbul, Turkey, 1910–2004.

27. Gianni Bertini, born Pisa, Italy, lived in Caen, France, 1922– 2010.

28. Lina Bo Bardi, born Rome, Italy, lived in São Paulo, Brazil, 1914-1992.

29. Maria Bonomi, born 1935 Meina, Italy, lives in São Paulo, Brazil.

30. Bordadoras de Isla Negra (collective), founded in Isla Negra, Chile, 1967–1980.

31. Victor Brecheret, born Farnese, Italy, lived in São Paulo, Brazil, 1894–1955.

32. Huguette Caland, Beirut, Lebanon, 1931–2019.

33. Sol Calero, born 1982 Caracas, Venezuela, lives in Berlin, Germany.

34. Elda Cerrato, born Asti, Italy, lived in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 1930-2023.

35. Mohammed Chebaa, Morocco, 1935-2013.

36. Georgette Chen, born Zhejiang, China, lived in Singapore, 1906-1993.

37. Galileo Chini, Florence, Italy, 1873–1956.

38. Kudzanai Chiurai, born (1980) and lives in Harare, Zimbabwe.

39. Isaac Chong Wai, born 1990 Hong Kong, lives in Berlin, Germany and Hong Kong.

40. Saloua Raouda Choucair, Beirut, Lebanon, 1916–2017.

41. Chaouki Choukini, born 1946 Choukine, Lebanon, lives in La Verrière, France.

42. Chua Mia Tea, born 1931, Shantou, China, lives in Singapore.

43. Claire Fontaine (collective), founded in Paris, France, 2004. Based in Palermo, Italy.

44. Manauara Clandestina, born 1992 Manaus, Brazil, lives in São Paulo, Brazil.

45. River Claure, born 1997 Cochabamba, Bolivia, lives in Cochabamba and La Paz, Bolivia.

46. Julia Codesido, Lima, Peru, 1883–1979.

47. Liz Collins, born (1968) and lives in New York, US.

48. Jaime Colson, Dominican Republic, 1901–1975.

49. Waldemar Cordeiro, born Rome, Italy, lived in São Paulo, Brazil, 1925–1973.

50. Monika Correa, boren (1938) and lives in Mumbai, India.

51. Beatriz Cortez, born 1970 San Salvador, El Salvador, lives in Los Angeles and Davis, US.

52. Olga Costa, born Leipzig, Germany, lived in Guanajuato, Mexico, 1913–1993.

53. Miguel Covarrubias, Mexico City, 1904–1957.

54. Victor Juan Cúnsolo, born Vittoria, Italy, lived in Lanus, Argentina, 1898-1936.

55. Andrés Curruchich, Guatemala, 1891-1969.

56. Rosa Elena Curruchich, Guatemala, 1958-2005.

57. Djanira da Motta e Silva, born Avaré, Brazil, lives in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 1914 –1979.

58. Olga De Amaral, born 1932 and lives in Bogotá, Colombia.

59. Filippo de Pisis, born and lived in Italy, 1896–1956.

60. Juan Del Prete, born Vasto, Italy, lived in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 1897-1987.

61. Pablo Delano, born 1965 San Juan, Puerto Rico, lives in West Hartford, US.

62. Emiliano Di Cavalcanti, born and lived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 1897-1976.

63. Danilo Di Prete, born Zambra, Italy, lived in São Paulo, Brazil, 1911–1985.

64. Cícero Dias, born Escada, Brazil, lived in Paris, France, 1907–2003.

65 – 105. Disobedience Archive – Marco Scotini with Ursula Biemann, Black Audio-Film Collective, Seba Calfuqueo, Simone Cangelosi, Cinéastes pour les sans-papiers, Critical Art Ensemble, Snow Hnin Ei Hlaing, Marcelo Expósito, Maria Galindo & Mujeres Creando, Barbara Hammer, mixrice, Khaled Jarrar, Sara Jordenö, Bani Khoshnoudi, Maria Kourkouta & Niki Giannari, Pedro Lemebel, LIMINAL & Border Forensics, Angela Melitopoulos, Jota Mombaça, Carlos Motta, Zanele Muholi, Pınar Öğrenci, Daniela Ortiz, Thunska Pansittivorakul, Anand Patwardhan, Pilot TV Collective, Queerocracy, Oliver Ressler and Zanny Begg, Carole Roussopoulos, Güliz Sağlam, Irwan Ahmett & Tita Salina, Tejal Shah, Chi Yin Sim, Hito Steyerl, Sweatmother, Raphaël Grisey and Bouba Touré, Nguyễn Trinh Thi, James Wentzy, Želimir Žilnik.

106. Juana Elena Diz, born and lived in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 1925 – ?

107. Tarsila do Amaral, born and lived in Brazil, 1886–1973.

108. Saliba Douaihy, born Ehden, Lebanon, lived in New York City, US, 1915–1994.

109. Dullah, born and lived in Indonesia, 1919–1996.

110. Inji Efflatoun, born and lived in Cairo, Egypt, 1924–1989.

111. Uzo Egonu, born Nitsha, Nigeria, lived in London, UK, 1931–1996.

112. Mohammad Ehsaei, born 1939 Qazvin, Iran, lives in Tehran, Iran, and Vancouver, Canada.

113. Hatem El Mekki, born Jakarta, Indonesia, lived in Carthage, Tunisia, 1918-2003.

114. Aref El Rayess, born and lived in Aley, Lebanon, 1928-2005.

115. Ibrahim El-Salahi, born 1930 Omduran, Sudan, lives in Oxford, UK.

116. Elyla, born 1989 Chontales, Nicaragua, lives in Masaya, Nicaragua.

117. Ben Enwonwu, born Onitsha, Nigeria, lived in Lagos, Nigeria, 1917-1994.

118. Romany Eveleigh, born London, UK, lived in Rome, Italy, 1934-2020.

119. Hamed Ewais, born and lived Egypt, 1919–2011.

120. Dumile Feni, born Worcester, South Africa, lived in New York City, US, 1939–1991.

121. Alessandra Ferrini, born 1984 Florence, Italy, lives in London, UK.

122 Cesare Ferro Milone, born and lived in Turin, Italy, 1880-1934.

123. Raquel Forner, born and lived in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 1902-1988.

124. Simone Forti, born 1935 Florence, Italy, lives in Los Angeles, US.

125. Victor Fotso Nyie, born 1990 Douala, Cameroon, lives in Faenza, Italy.

126. Louis Fratino, born 1993, and lives in US.

127. Paolo Gasparini, born 1934 Gorizia, Italy, lives in Trieste, Caracas, Venezuela and Mexico City.

128. Sangodare Gbadegesin Ajala, born and lived in Osogbo, Nigeria, 1948-2021.

129. Umberto Giangrandi, born 1943 Pontedera, Italy, lives in Bogota, Colombia.

130. Madge Gill, born and lived in UK, 1882-1961.

131. Marlene Gilson (Wadawurrung), born 1944 Warrnambool, Australia, lives in Gordon, Australia.

132. Luigi Domenico Gismondi, born Sanremo, Italy, lived in Mollendo, Peru, 1872-1946.

133. Domenico Gnoli, born Rome, Italy, lived in New York City, US, 1933-1970.

134. Gabrielle Goliath, born 1983 Kimberley, South Africa, lives in Johannesburg, South Africa.

135. Brett Graham, born 1967 and lives in Auckland, Aotearoa, New Zealand.

136. Fred Graham, born 1928 Arapuni, Aotearoa, New Zealand, lives in Waiuku, Aotearoa, New Zealand.

137. Enrique Grau Araújo, born Panama City, Panama, lived in Bogotá, Colombia, 1920-2004.

138. Oswaldo Guayasamín, born Quito, Ecuador, lived in Baltimore, US, 1919 –1999.

139. Nedda Guidi, born and lived in Italy, 1923–2015.

140. Hendra Gunawan, born and lived Indonesia, 1918–1983.

141. Antonio Jose Guzman and Iva Jankovic, born 1971 Panama City, and born 1979 Ruma, Serbia, 1979. Both live Amsterdam, the Netherlands

142. Marie Hadad, born and lived Beirut, Lebanon, 1889–1973.

143. Samia Halaby, born 1936 Jerusalem, Palestine, lives in New York City, US.

144. Tahia Halim, born Dongola, Sudan, lived Cairo, Egypt, 1919-2003.

145. Lauren Halsey, born 1987 and lives, Los Angeles, US.

146. Nazek Hamdi, born and lived Cairo, Egypt, 1926-2019.

147. Mohamed Hamidi, born 1941 Casablanca, Morocco, lives in Casablanca and Azemmour, Marocco.

148. Faik Hassan, born Baghdad, Iraq, lived in Paris, France, 1914–1992.

149. Kadhim Hayder, born and lived in Baghdad, Iraq, 1932–1985.

150. Gilberto Hernández Ortega, born and lived in Dominican Republic, 1923-1979.

151. Carmen Herrera, born Havana, Cuba, lived in New York City, US, 1915-2022.

152. Evan Ifekoya, born 1988 Peru, Nigeria, lives in London, UK.

153. Julia Isídrez, born 1967 and lives in Itá, Paraguay, 1967.

154. Mohammed Issiakhem, born and lived in Algeria, 1928–1985.

155. Elena Izcue Cobián, born and lived in Lima, Peru, 1889–1970.

156. María Izquierdo, born and lived in Mexico, 1902–1955.

157. Nour Jaouda, born 1997 Cairo, Egypt, lives in Cairo and London, UK.

158. Rindon Johnson, born 1990 San Francisco, US, lives in Berlin, Germany.

159. Joyce Joumaa, born 1998 Beirut, Lebanon, lives in Montreal, Canada.

160. Mohammed Kacimi, born and lived in Morocco, 1942–2003.

161. Frida Kahlo, born and lived in Mexico City, 1907–1954.

162. Nazira Karimi, born 1996 Dushanbe, Tajikistan, lives in Almaty, Kazakhstan and Vienna, Austria.

163. George Keyt, Kandy, born and lived in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 1901–1993.

164. Bhupen Khakhar, born Bombay, lived in Baroda, India, 1934–2003.

165. Bouchra Khalili, Casablanca, Morocco, 1975. Lives in Berlin, Germany and Vienna, Austria

166. Kiluanji Kia Henda, born 1979 and lives in Luanda, Angola.

167. Linda Kohen, born 1924 Milan, Italy, lives in Montevideo, Uruguay.

168. Shalom Kufakwatenzi, born 1995 and lives in Harare, Zimbabwe.

169. Ram Kumar, born and lived in India, 1924-2018.

170. Fred Kuwornu, born 1971 Bologna, Italy, lives in New York City, US.

171. Grace Salome Kwami, born and lived in Worawora, Ghana, 1923–2006.

172. Lai Foong Moi, born Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia, lived in Singapore, 1931–1995.

173. Wifredo Lam, born Sagua la Grande, Cuba, lived in Paris, France, 1902–1982.

174. Judith Lauand, born and lived in Brazil, 1922–2022.

175. Maggie Laubser, born and lived in South Africa, 1886–1973.

176. Simon Lekgetho, born and lived in South Africa, 1929-1985.

177. Celia Leyton Vidal, born and lived in Santiago, Chile, 1895-1975.

178. Lim Mu Hue, born and lived in Singapore, 1936-2008.

179. Romualdo Locatelli, born Bergamo, Italy, lived in Manila, Philippines, 1905-1943.

180. Bertina Lopes, born Maputo, Mozambique, lived in Rome, Italy, 1924-2012.

181. Amadeo Luciano Lorenzato, born and lived in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, 1900-1995.

182. Anita Magsaysay-Ho, born and lived in Philippines, 1914-2012.

183. MAHKU (Movimento dos Artistas Huni Kuin), founded in 2013, and based in Kaxinawá (Huni Kuin) Indigenous Territory, Acre, Brazil.

184. Esther Mahlangu, born 1935 Middelburg, South Africa, lives in Mpumalanga, South Africa.

185. Anna Maria Maiolino, born 1942 Scalea, Italy, lives in São Paulo, Brazil.

186. Anita Malfatti, born and lived Sao Paulo, Brazil, 1889–1964.

187. Ernest Mancoba, born Johannesburg, South Africa, lived in Clamart, France, 1904-2002.

188. Edna Manley, born Bournemouth, England, lived in Kingston, Jamaica, 1900-1987.

189. Josiah Manzi, born and lived in Zimbabwe, 1933-2022.

190. Teresa Margolles, born 1963 Culiacán, Mexico, lives in Mexico City and Madrid, Spain.

191. Maria Martins, born Campanha and lived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 1894-1973.

192. María Martorell, born and lived in Salta, Argentina, 1909-2010.

193. Mataaho Collectiv, founded in 2012, and based in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

194. Naminapu Maymuru-White, born Yirrkala homelands 1952 and lives in Yirrkala, Australia.

195. Mohamed Melehi, born Asilah, Morocco, lived in Paris, France, 1936–2020.

196. Carlos Mérida, born Guatemala City and lived in Mexico City, Mexico, 1891–1985.

197. Gladys Mgudlandlu, born and lived in South Africa, (1917–1926?)–1979.

198. Omar Mismar, born 1986 Bekaa Valley, Lebanon, lives in Beirut, Lebanon.

199. Sabelo Mlangeni, born 1980 Mpumalanga, South Africa, lives in Johannesburg, South Africa.

200. Tina Modotti, born Udine, Italy, lived in Mexico City, Mexico, 1896–1942.

201. Bahman Mohasses, born Rasht, Iran, lived in Rome, Italy, 1931–2010.

202 . Roberto Montenegro, born Guadalajara and lived in Mexico City, Mexico, 1885–1968.

203. Camilo Mori Serrano, born Valparaíso and lived in Santiago, Chile, 1896—1973.

204. Ahmed Morsi, born 1930 Alexandria, Egypt, lives in New York City, US.

205 .Effat Naghi, born and lived in Alexandria, Egypt, 1905-1994.

206. Ismael Nery, born Belem and lived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 1900-1934.

207. Malangatana Valente Ngwenya, born Matalana, Mozambique, lived in Matosinhos, Portugal, 1936-2011.

208. Paula Nicho, Comalapa, Guatemala, 1955. Lives in Comalapa

209. Costantino Nivola, born Orani, Italy, lived in East Hampton, US, 1911–1988.

210. Taylor Nkomo, born 1957 Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, lives in Harare, Zimbabwe.

211. Marina Núñez del Prado, born La Paz, Bolivia, lived in Lima, Peru, 1910-1995.

212. Philomé Obin, born and lived in Bas-Limbé, Haiti, 1892-1986.

213. Sénèque Obin, born and lived in Limbé, Haiti, 1893-1977.

214. Alejandro Obregón, born Barcelona, ​​Spain, lived in Cartagena, Colombia, 1920-1991.

215. Tomie Ohtake, born Kyoto, Japan, lived in São Paulo, Brazil, 1912-2015.

216. Uche Okeke, born and lived in Nimo, Nigeria, 1933-2016.

217. Marco Ospina, born and lived in Bogotá, Colombia, 1912-1983.

218. Samia Osseiran Junblatt, born 1944 Saida, Lebanon, lives in Bramiyeh, Lebanon.

219. Daniel Otero Torres, born 1985 Bogotá, Colombia, lives in Paris, France.

220. Lydia Ourahmane, born 1992 Saïda, Algeria, lives in Algiers, Algeria and Barcelona, ​​Spain.

221. Pan Yuliang, born Yangzhou, China, lived in Paris, France, 1895–1977.

222. Dalton Paula, born 1982 Brasília, Brazil, lives in Goiânia, Brazil.

223. Amelia Peláez, born Yaguajay and lived in Havana, Cuba, 1896–1968.

224. George Pemba, born Port Elizabeth and lived in Eastern Cape, South Africa, 1912-2001.

225. Fulvio Pennacchi, born Villa Collemandina, Italy, lived in São Paulo, Brazil, 1905-1992.

226. Claudio Perna, born Milan, Italy, lived in Holguín, Cuba, 1938-1997.

227. Emilio Pettoruti, born La Plata, Argentina, lived in Paris, France, 1892–1971.

228. Lê Phổ, born Hanoi, Vietnam, lived in Paris, France, 1907–2001.

229. Bona Pieyre De Mandiargues, Rome, Italy, 1926–2000, Paris, France

230. Ester Pilone, born and lived in Cuneo, Italy, 1920 – ?

231. La Chola Poblete, born 1989 Mendoza, Argentina, lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

232. Charmaine Poh, born 1990 Singapore, lives in Berlin, Germany and Singapore.

233. Maria Polo, born Venice, Italy, lived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 1937–1983.

234. Candido Portinari, born Brodowski and lived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 1903–1962.

235. Sandra Poulson, Angolan, born 1995 Lisbon, Portugal, lives in Luanda, Angola and London.

236. B. Prabha, born Maharashtra and lived in Nagpur, India, 1933-2001.

237. Lidy Prati, born Resistencia and lived in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 1921-2008.

238. Puppies Puppies (Jade Guanaro Kuriki-Olivo), born 1989 Dallas, US, lives in New York City, US.

239. Lee Qoede, born and lived in Chilgok, South Korea, 1913–1965.

240. Agnes Questionmark, born 1995 Rome, Italy, lives in Rome and New York City, US.

241. Violeta Quispe, born 1989 and lives in Lima, Peru.

242. Alfredo Ramos Martinez, born Monterrey, Mexico, lived in Los Angeles, US, 1871–1946.

243. Sayed Haider Raza, born Madhya Pradesh and lived in Delhi, India, 1922–2016.

244. Armando Reverón, born and lived in Caracas, Venezuela, 1889–1954.

245. Emma Reyes, born Bogotá, Colombia, lived in Bordeaux, France, 1919–2003.

246. Diego Rivera,born Guanajuato City and lived in Mexico City, Mexico, 1886–1957.

247. Juana Marta RodasItá, born and lived in Paraguay, 1925–2003.

248. Laura Rodig Pizarro, born Los Andes and lived in Santiago, Chile, 1896/1901–1972.

249. Abel Rodríguez, born 1941 Cahuinarí, Colombia, lives in Bogotá, Colombia.

250. Aydeé Rodriguez Lopez, born 1955 and lives in Cuajinicuilapa, Mexico.

251. Freddy Rodriguez, born Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic, lived in New York City, US, 1945–2003.

252. Miguel Ángel Rojas, born 1946 and lives in Bogotá, Colombia.

253. Rosa Rolanda, born zusa, California, US, lived in Mexico City, Mexico, 1896–1970.

254. Jamini Roy, born Bengal and lived in Calcutta, India, 1887–1972.

255. Rómulo Rozo, born Bogotá, Colombia, lived in Mérida, Mexico, 1899–1964.

256. Erica Rutherford, born Edinburgh, UK, lived in Charlottetown, Canada, 1923–2008.

257. José Sabogal, born Cajabamba and lived in Lima, Peru, 1888-1956.

258. Mahmoud Sabri, born Baghdad, Iraq, lived in Maidenhead, UK, 1927-2012.

259. Syed Sadequain, born Amroha, India, lived in Karachi, Pakistan, 1930-1987.

260. Nena Saguil, born Manila, Philippines, lived in Paris, France, 1914–1994.

261. Mahmoud Saïd, born and lived in Alexandria, Egypt, 1897–1964.

262. Kazuya Sakai, born Buenos Aires, Argentina, lived in Dallas, US, 1927–2001.

263. Ione Saldanha, born Alegrete and lived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 1919–2001.

264. Dean Sameshima, born 1971 California, US, lives in Berlin, Germany.

265. Zilia Sánchez, born 1926 Havana, Cuba, lives in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

266. Bárbara Sánchez-Kane, born 1987 Mérida, Mexico, lives in Mexico City.

267. Name Sanguineti Poggi, born Savona and lived in Finale Ligure, Italy, 1909-2012.

268. Fanny Sanín, born 1938 Bogotá, Colombia, lives in New York City, US.

269. Aligi Sassu, born Milan, Italy, lived in Pollença, Spain, 1912–2000.

270. Greta Schödl, born 1929 Hollabrunn, Austria, lives in Bologna, Italy.

271. Ana Segovia, born 1991 and lives in Mexico City, Mexico.

272. Gerard Sekoto, born Botshabelo, South Africa, lived in Nogent-sur-Marne, France, 1913–1993.

273. Jewad Selim, born Ankara, Turkey, lived in Baghdad, Iraq, 1919–1961.

274. Lorna Selim, born Sheffield and lived in Abergavenny, UK, 1928–2021.

275. Joshua Serafin, born 1995 Bacolod, Philippines, lives in Brussels, Belgium.

276. Kang Seung Lee, born 1978 Seoul, South Korea, lives in Los Angeles, US.

277. Gino Severini, born Cortona, Italy, lived in Paris, France, 1883–1966.

278. Amrita Sher-Gil, bornj Budapest, Hungary, lived in Lahore, India, 1913–1941.

279. Anwar Jalal Shemza, born Shimla, India, lived in Stafford, UK, 1928–1985.

280. Yinka Shonibare, born 1962 and lives in London, UK.

281. Doreen Sibanda, born 1954 Derby, UK, lives in Harare, Zimbabwe.

282. Fadjar Sidik, born Surabaya and lived in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, 1930–2004.

283. Gazbia Sirry, born and lived in Cairo, Egypt, 1925–2021.

284. Lucas Sithole, born KwaThema and lived in Spekboom, South Africa, 1931–1994.

285. Francis Newton Souza, born Saligao, India, lived in Mumbai, India, 1924–2002.

286. Joseph Stella, born Muro Lucano, Italy, lived New York City, US,1877–1946.

287. Irma Stern, born chweizer-Reneke and lived in Cape Town, South Africa, 1894–1966.

288. Leopold Strobl, born 1960 and lives Mistelbach, Austria.

289. Emiria Sunassa, born Tanahwangko and lived in Lampung, Indonesia, 1894–1964.

290. Superflex, Founded and based in Copenhagen, Denmark, 1993.

291. Armodio Tamayo, born and lived in La Paz, Bolivia, 1924–1964.

292. Maria Taniguchi, born 1981 Dumaguete, Philippines, lives in Manila, Philippines.

293. Evelyn Taocheng Wang, born 1981 Chengdu, China, lives in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

294. Lucy Tejada, born and lived Colombia, 1920–2011.

295. Mariana Telleria, born 1979 Rufino, Argentina, lives in Rosario, Argentina.

296. Güneş Terkol, born 1981 and lives in Istanbul, Turkey.

297. Eduardo Terrazas, born 1936 Guadalajara, Mexico, lives in Mexico City.

298. Clorindo Testa, born Benevento, Italy, lived Buenos Aires, Argentina, 1923–2013.

299. Salman Toor, born 1983 Lahore, Pakistan, lives in New York, US.

300. Frieda Toranzo Jaeger, born 1988 Mexico City, lives in Mexico City and Berlin, Germany.

301. Horacio Torres, born Livorno, Italy, lived New York City, US, 1924–1976.

302. Joaquin Torres-Garcìa, born and lived Montevideo, Uruguay, 1874–1949.

303. Mario Tozzi, born Fossombrone, Italy, lived Saint-Jean-du-Gard, France, 1895–1979.

304. Twins Seven Seven, born Ijara and lived in Ibadan, Nigeria, 1944–2011.

305. Ahmed Umar, born 1988 Sudan, lives in Oslo, Norway.

306. Unidentified Chilean women artists, based in Arpillera, Chile.

307. Rubem Valentim, born Salvador and lived in São Paulo, Brazil, 1922–1991.

308. Edoardo Daniele Villa, born Bergamo, Italy, lived in Johannesburg, South Africa, 1915–2011.

309. Eliseu Visconti, born Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy, lived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 1866–1944.

310. Alfredo Volpi, born Lucca, Italy, lived in São Paulo, Brazil, 1896–1988.

311. Kay WalkingStick, born 1935 Syracuse, New York, US, lives in Pennsylvania, US.

312. WangShui, born 1986 Dallas, US, lives in New York City, US.

313. Agnes Waruguru, born 1994 and lives in Nairobi, Kenya.

314. Barrington Watson, born Lucea, Jamaica, lived in Kingston, Jamaica, 1931-2016.

315. Osmond Watson, born and lived in Kingston, Jamaica, 1934-2005.

316. Susanne Wenger, Graz, Austria, 1915-2009, Osogbo, Nigeria

317. Emmi Whitehorse, born 1956 and lives in New Mexico, US.

318. Selwyn Wilson, born Taumarere, New Zealand, lived Kawakawa, Northland, New Zealand, 1927—2002.

319. Chang Woosoung, born Chungju-si, South Korea, lived in Seoul, South Korea, 1912-2005.

320. Celeste Woss y Gil, born and lived Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 1891-1985.

321. Xiyadie, born 1963 Shaanxi, China, lives in Shandong, China.

322. Rember Yahuarcani, born 1985 Pebas, Peru, lives in Lima, Peru.

323. Santiago Yahuarcani, born 1960 and lives in Pebas, Peru.

324. Nil Yalter, born 1938 Cairo, Egypt, lives in Paris, France.

325. Joseca Mokahesi Yanomami, born 1971 and lives in Yanomami Indigenous Territory, Brazil.

326. André Taniki Yanomami, born 1949 and lives in Yanomami Indigenous Territory, Brazil.

327. Yêdamaria, born and lived in Salvador, Brazil, 1932–2016.

328. Ramses Younan, born Minya, Egypt, lived in Cairo, Egypt, 1913–1966.

329. Kim YunShin, born 1935 Wonsan, Korea, and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Seoul, South Korea.

330. Fahrelnissa Zeid, born Büyükada, Turkey, lived in Amman, Jordan, 1901–1991.

331. Anna Zemánková, born Olomouc, Moravia, lived in Prague, Czechoslovakia, 1908–1986.

332. Bibi Zogbé, born Sahel Alma, Lebanon, lived in Mar del Plata, Argentina, 1890–1975.