Australia’s capital gearing up for fibre enthusiasts

Two major events are coming up in Canberra that will capture the interests of craft and fibre enthusiasts from across the country.

From 23-24 March, the very first iteration of this event will open at Rydges Hotel Canberra with a dedicated industry-only day on 22 March featuring professional workshops, talks and networking events.

Public open days will spotlight stallholders, community makers and leading businesses across a line-up of activities, demonstrations, stalls and panels. Stallholders include Colagirl Collective from Adelaide, EleventyOne Windmills, Fibre Art in Australia, Handmade by Catkin, Great Ocean Road Woollen Mill and more.

Meanwhile, workshops offer the opportunity to learn new skills and connect with fellow crafters. Activities include brioche with Pru Raymond, granny squares with Shelley Husband, botanical knitting with Sue Brown and circular weaving with Julianne Ehlert-Connor.

In the early winter months, Old Bus Depot Markets will welcome this expo from 18-19 May to showcase the potential of this everyday fibre.

This annual Canberra Wool Expo includes something for industry folks as well as everyday crafters, hobbyists and consumers. Wool spinning demonstrations and Australian knitting mills demonstrations will feature in the program, alongside workshops by Tabitha from Tabandy Farm and many other stallholders showcasing all things wool – from hand-spinning to weaving.

Visitors will come across hand-felted garments, bespoke accessories, designer and farm label knitwear, as well as hand-spun and hand-dyed woollen yarns for their own creations.

Old Bus Depot Markets’ Manager, Richard Vagi says, ‘Wool is such a versatile fibre, and we’ve come to realise over many years operating the markets that there’s a real love for wool and its many uses.

‘Whether you like the comfort and warmth of wrapping yourself in woollen garments in the cooler weather, find it relaxing to craft with wool, or enjoy knitting or crocheting with friends and family, wool is timeless. And here in Canberra there are many makers from the Canberra region who just can’t get enough of wool.’

Vagi continues, ‘Many craftspeople from Canberra, the surrounding region and interstate come to create, demonstrate with, and sell wool at the Canberra Wool Expo. It’s a fabulous weekend to meet and speak with wool producers, craftspeople and artists.’

The family-friendly event features furry friends on-site for the younger visitors. Expect “special farm friends” such as ‘Hephner the alpaca … and Andy and Armani, two super cute Valais Blacknose sheep’, reveals Vagi.

He concludes, ‘If it can be created in wool, you may just find it at the markets. We look forward to welcoming visitors to this fun wool event.’