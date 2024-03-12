News

 > News

Australia’s capital gearing up for fibre enthusiasts

Canberra welcomes visitors from around the country to the inaugural Australian Yarn Show (23-24 March) and the Canberra Wool Expo (18-19 May).
12 Mar 2024
ArtsHub
Photo: Margarida Afonso, Unsplash. Spools of colourful yarn stacked together with a pair of knitting needles.

Visual Arts

Photo: Margarida Afonso, Unsplash.

Share Icon

Two major events are coming up in Canberra that will capture the interests of craft and fibre enthusiasts from across the country.

Australian Yarn Show

From 23-24 March, the very first iteration of this event will open at Rydges Hotel Canberra with a dedicated industry-only day on 22 March featuring professional workshops, talks and networking events.

Public open days will spotlight stallholders, community makers and leading businesses across a line-up of activities, demonstrations, stalls and panels. Stallholders include Colagirl Collective from Adelaide, EleventyOne Windmills, Fibre Art in Australia, Handmade by Catkin, Great Ocean Road Woollen Mill and more.

Meanwhile, workshops offer the opportunity to learn new skills and connect with fellow crafters. Activities include brioche with Pru Raymond, granny squares with Shelley Husband, botanical knitting with Sue Brown and circular weaving with Julianne Ehlert-Connor.

Canberra Wool Expo 2024

In the early winter months, Old Bus Depot Markets will welcome this expo from 18-19 May to showcase the potential of this everyday fibre.

This annual Canberra Wool Expo includes something for industry folks as well as everyday crafters, hobbyists and consumers. Wool spinning demonstrations and Australian knitting mills demonstrations will feature in the program, alongside workshops by Tabitha from Tabandy Farm and many other stallholders showcasing all things wool – from hand-spinning to weaving.

Visitors will come across hand-felted garments, bespoke accessories, designer and farm label knitwear, as well as hand-spun and hand-dyed woollen yarns for their own creations.

Old Bus Depot Markets’ Manager, Richard Vagi says, ‘Wool is such a versatile fibre, and we’ve come to realise over many years operating the markets that there’s a real love for wool and its many uses.

‘Whether you like the comfort and warmth of wrapping yourself in woollen garments in the cooler weather, find it relaxing to craft with wool, or enjoy knitting or crocheting with friends and family, wool is timeless. And here in Canberra there are many makers from the Canberra region who just can’t get enough of wool.’

Vagi continues, ‘Many craftspeople from Canberra, the surrounding region and interstate come to create, demonstrate with, and sell wool at the Canberra Wool Expo. It’s a fabulous weekend to meet and speak with wool producers, craftspeople and artists.’

Read: What’s in a quilt convention?

The family-friendly event features furry friends on-site for the younger visitors. Expect “special farm friends” such as ‘Hephner the alpaca … and Andy and Armani, two super cute Valais Blacknose sheep’, reveals Vagi.

He concludes, ‘If it can be created in wool, you may just find it at the markets. We look forward to welcoming visitors to this fun wool event.’

ArtsHub

Built upon a proud 24-year heritage, ArtsHub is Australia's leading independent online resource dedicated to the world of the arts. Our passionate team actively pursues a vision of being a world-class arts and culture publishing, media and marketplace business that significantly contributes to developing a dynamic, diverse and prosperous arts industry.

Related News

Performing Arts Writing and Publishing News Digital Film Television All Arts Features Reviews Museums
More
Powerhouse Castle Hill. Image: Rory Gardiner. The front entrance to Powerhouse Castle Hill, featuring a minimalistic silver-panelled architecture and large glass doors that also reveals the second floor.
Sponsored

A new storehouse for the Powerhouse Collection

Powerhouse Castle Hill will provide new levels of access to its exceptional 500,000-strong collection while Powerhouse’s $1.2 billion renewal is…

Celina Lei
a montage of sepia toned 18th and 19th century illustrated portraits of 18th and 19th century Australian convicts and First Nations people.
Features

Major new museum show unshackles convict stories from myth

The exhibition spotlights freedom fighters among Australia’s early convicts to reframe well-worn narratives around their fates as dispossessed victims. Instead,…

Jo Pickup
Nan Goldin. A group of people dancing the twist in a room.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Nan Goldin: The Ballad of Sexual Dependency, Art Gallery of Ballarat

Goldin's photos of the 1970-1980s are both intimate and confronting.

Mia-Francesca Jones
Exhibition view of hanging organic paper paintings. Neoterica
Reviews

Exhibition review: Neoterica, Adelaide Festival

20 artists and 20 writers commissioned in a celebration of South Australian contemporary art.

Gina Fairley
Light installation with blue tones and people interacting. Vivid Sydney.
News

Vivid Sydney spotlights humanity for 2024 Festival

Activities to help you plan your Vivid Sydney itinerary this year.

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login