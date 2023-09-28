News

 > All Arts > News

Attendance level underscores Indigenous art fair’s social and economic impact

A new report on the performance of the 2023 Cairns Indigenous Art Fair unpacks its significance, and a new theme is announced for 2024.
28 Sep 2023
Celina Lei
CIAF. A woman in a Vote 'Yes' T-shirt, grey denim jacket and darker grey trousers, stands in front of an orange and white painting and points at a blue painting, while a man with his back to us films her on his phone camera.

Visual Arts

The statistics are out for attendance levels at CIAF 2023. Photo: CIAF.

Share Icon

This year’s Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) welcomed over 50,000 attendees and injected nearly $7.6 million into the Cairns economy, reveals a new independent research report. These findings not only show the significance of the event, now in its 14th year, but also that economic and social benefits are not mutually exclusive.

CIAF’s Artistic Director, multidisciplinary artist and Torres Strait Islander woman, Francoise Lane says the art fair is not only about selling works and generating income, but also about catering to the community and the Fair’s visitors.

‘This year, for the first time, we integrated public programming and offered a series of dance, weaving and printmaking master classes, all fully subscribed or sold out. This proves that visitors to CIAF are no longer satisfied with a passive experience and actively seek a deeper and more meaningful transaction, be it skill or knowledge sharing,’ says Lane.

Across the four days (13-16 July 2023), visitors from the Cairns and Queensland region, interstate and overseas, flocked to experience the offerings of the vibrant annual event. While over half of the attendees were from the Cairns region, 18.8% travelled from interstate and 4.6% were international visitors. CIAF was responsible for generating 27,230 visitor nights in the Cairns region.

CIAF Artistic Director Francoise Lane. Photo: CIAF.

The report also assessed the social element of CIAF. It revealed that over 95% of attendees agreed to the prompts: ‘This event adds to the appeal of Cairns Region’, ‘local residents should feel proud of this event’ and ‘I would recommend this event to others’. This year, CIAF brought together 14 art centres and nine independent galleries and artists in the Art Fair alongside a plethora of satellite events, including the annual fashion performance, live music, major commissions, a two-day symposium and more.

The theme of this year’s CIAF, ‘Weaving our Future: Claiming our Sovereignty’, also spoke to its social commitment and role in advocating for First Nations people. In an earlier interview with ArtsHub, Lane said: ‘We are living in a time when the collective voices of First Nations peoples are being positioned to drive change across our state and nation… In 2023, CIAF is a “movement”, a meeting place and, in essence, a holistic expression of two very distinct and diverse cultures [Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander] – past, present and future.’

Continuing this path, the 2024 theme for the 15th anniversary of CIAF is ‘Country Speaking’. Lane says: ‘Country encompasses First Nations people’s spiritual, physical, emotional and mental relationship to it –inclusive of the living and breathing landscapes and the animals nourished by it. Since time immemorial, First Nation peoples have lived in close relationship with Country. Country speaks, always. The question is, are we listening?’

CIAF 2024 is slated to to run from 25-28 July 2024.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is an arts writer and editor at ArtsHub. She acquired her M.A in Art, Law and Business in New York with a B.A. in Art History and Philosophy from the University of Melbourne. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. Most recently she took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram: @lleizy_

Related News

All Arts News Opera Performing Arts Reviews Sponsored Theatre Visual Arts
More
Savanhdary Vongpoothorn. Large orange and red wall-based artwork that wraps around a gallery.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Savanhdary Vongpoothorn, Campbelltown Arts Centre

Savanhdary Vongpoothorn delivers a powerful exhibition that demands our attention.

Gina Fairley
Talanoa. Powerhouse. Red coloured image of topical coastline with palm tree.
Sponsored

Gutsy topics need level ground to find momentum

Pacific diaspora and ‘queering climate’ – topics leading conversations for change in the groundbreaking Talanoa Forum with Yuki Kihara at…

Gina Fairley
Arts news. Girl surrounded by plants reading from laptop and wearing yellow overalls.
News

This week's arts news and trending topics

What's in the headlines and what people are talking about in the arts this week.

Gina Fairley
performing arts. Against a green and blue backdrop with small images of two women, a woman with bleached blonde hair wearing a blue hoodie holds a musical keyboard while a woman with black wavy hair and sunglasses an black and blue coat holds a typing keyboard both in three-quarter profile.
News

What’s in store for season 2024 in the performing arts (part three)

Continuing our round-up of season launches from companies around the country, including a three-part theatrical epic and an ambitious restaging…

Richard Watts
Vale Ted Snell. Creative looking elderly man with black glasses and photographed against a black background.
News

Vale Ted Snell – ‘a force for the West’

A tireless advocate for the arts in Western Australia, Ted Snell leaves a legacy that encouraged students, artists and colleges…

Gina Fairley
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login