This year’s Cairns Indigenous Art Fair (CIAF) welcomed over 50,000 attendees and injected nearly $7.6 million into the Cairns economy, reveals a new independent research report. These findings not only show the significance of the event, now in its 14th year, but also that economic and social benefits are not mutually exclusive.

CIAF’s Artistic Director, multidisciplinary artist and Torres Strait Islander woman, Francoise Lane says the art fair is not only about selling works and generating income, but also about catering to the community and the Fair’s visitors.

‘This year, for the first time, we integrated public programming and offered a series of dance, weaving and printmaking master classes, all fully subscribed or sold out. This proves that visitors to CIAF are no longer satisfied with a passive experience and actively seek a deeper and more meaningful transaction, be it skill or knowledge sharing,’ says Lane.

Across the four days (13-16 July 2023), visitors from the Cairns and Queensland region, interstate and overseas, flocked to experience the offerings of the vibrant annual event. While over half of the attendees were from the Cairns region, 18.8% travelled from interstate and 4.6% were international visitors. CIAF was responsible for generating 27,230 visitor nights in the Cairns region.

CIAF Artistic Director Francoise Lane. Photo: CIAF.

The report also assessed the social element of CIAF. It revealed that over 95% of attendees agreed to the prompts: ‘This event adds to the appeal of Cairns Region’, ‘local residents should feel proud of this event’ and ‘I would recommend this event to others’. This year, CIAF brought together 14 art centres and nine independent galleries and artists in the Art Fair alongside a plethora of satellite events, including the annual fashion performance, live music, major commissions, a two-day symposium and more.

The theme of this year’s CIAF, ‘Weaving our Future: Claiming our Sovereignty’, also spoke to its social commitment and role in advocating for First Nations people. In an earlier interview with ArtsHub, Lane said: ‘We are living in a time when the collective voices of First Nations peoples are being positioned to drive change across our state and nation… In 2023, CIAF is a “movement”, a meeting place and, in essence, a holistic expression of two very distinct and diverse cultures [Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander] – past, present and future.’

Continuing this path, the 2024 theme for the 15th anniversary of CIAF is ‘Country Speaking’. Lane says: ‘Country encompasses First Nations people’s spiritual, physical, emotional and mental relationship to it –inclusive of the living and breathing landscapes and the animals nourished by it. Since time immemorial, First Nation peoples have lived in close relationship with Country. Country speaks, always. The question is, are we listening?’

CIAF 2024 is slated to to run from 25-28 July 2024.