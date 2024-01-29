Arts sector luminaries in Australia Day Honours 2024

This year’s Australia Day Honours list has recognised a number of figures in the arts and creative sectors, with the visual arts particularly well represented.
Honourees ranged from high-profile practitioners like Lindy Lee, Bill Henson and Richard Mills (all of whom can now add AO after their names) to sector leaders, arts workers and long-time industry stalwarts such as comedy promoter Mary Tobin (OAM), film producer Margaret Fink (AO), TheatreiNQ Artistic Director Terri Rae Brabon (OAM), CEO/Artistic Director of Adelaide Fringe, Heather Ann Croall (AM) and CEO of The Events Centre, Bronwyn Edinger (AM), whose experience encompasses leadership roles at Black Swan, Bell Shakespeare and Perth Theatre Company, of which she was also joint founder.
Eminent AOs
Recognised for distinguished service to the performing arts as a composer, conductor and artistic director, the much respected Richard John Mills stepped down from his role as Artistic Director of Victorian Opera (VO) last October, overseeing the premiere of his opera Galileo as a fitting farewell. Prior to his tenure at the VO, he was also the artistic director of the West Australian Opera. His notable works include 2001’s Batavia (commissioned by Opera Australia) and Summer of the Seventeenth Doll (for the Victorian State Opera).
Recognised for her distinguished service to contemporary visual arts as a sculptor and painter, and to arts administration through leadership roles, Lindy Lee was born in Brisbane and, with a career spanning over 40 years, is one of Australia’s foremost visual artists.
Sullivan+Strumpf gallery took to Instagram to applaud the inclusion of Lee in the list.
‘It is our great pleasure to share that Lindy Lee has been appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia, an award for distinguished service of a high degree to Australia or humanity at large,’ said the gallery. ‘Over four decades, Lee has established herself as one of Australia’s most influential and respected contemporary artists with a practice that traces humanity’s intimate and inextricable relationship to the cosmos. Lee has made a significant contribution to the development of contemporary art in Australia through ongoing leadership in the cultural sector as an academic, board member, cultural advocate, educator, founder, and mentor.
“I think being an artist or just being human, the only job you have is to step up and be thoroughly yourself, whatever that is. Me receiving this award is not just important for me, but it’s more important as an acknowledgement that the likes of me, with this Chinese face, in this culture, can actually achieve and that I’m part of this culture as all migrants are.” – Lindy Lee, SBS News
We couldn’t be more proud,’ concluded the gallery.
Another notable name in the list is photographer Bill Henson, who was appointed an officer of the Order of Australia for ‘distinguished service to the visual arts as a photographer, and to the promotion of Australian culture’.
As one of Australia’s most well-known, long established and critically acclaimed photographers, Henson’s career has not been without controversy, particularly in 2008 when several eminent figures in the arts were quick to defend his artistic integrity after police temporarily removed artworks depicting young girls, following then prime minister’s Kevin Rudd’s description of the work as ‘revolting’.
Henson’s inclusion in the 2024 list would seem to confirm that his early brush with “cancel culture” is well and truly behind him and the establishment has now welcomed him into its fold with open arms.
Other figures in the arts and related sectors recognised in the Australia Day Honours 2024 are listed below:
Officers (AO) in the general division
Julian BICKERSTETH
NSW
For distinguished service to the museum and arts sector, and to conservation and the environment.
Margaret FINK
NSW
For distinguished service to the arts as a film and television producer, and as a supporter of the visual arts community.
Helen Marian LOCHHEAD
NSW
For distinguished service to architecture and urban design, to building regulation reform, to tertiary education, and to professional organisations.
David Damien PARER
VIC
For distinguished service to wildlife cinematography, to literature as an author, and to the environment.
Members (AM) in the general Division
Janine BARRAND
VIC
For significant service to the museum, arts and cultural sector.
Heather Ann CROALL
SA
For significant service to the performing arts, as an administrator, advocate and film maker.
Bronwyn Elizabeth EDINGER
QLD
For significant service to the performing arts through administrative roles.
Margaret Leonie EDMOND
VIC
For significant service to architecture, to tertiary education, and to professional organisations.
Dorothy ERICKSON
WA
For significant service to jewellery design, and to the arts in Western Australia.
June FACTOR
VIC
For significant service to literature, to history, and to the community.
Loreta Giuseppina FIN
QLD
For significant service to music, to education, and to professional associations.
John Gregory FOREMAN
VIC
For significant service to the performing arts, particularly music, and to the community.
Anna Elizabeth HAEBICH
WA
For significant service to literature as an author, historian and academic.
Ross Rudesch HARLEY
NSW
For significant service to tertiary education, and to the arts through a range of roles.
Steven Graeme HARRIS
VIC
For significant service to print journalism.
John IRVING
SA
For significant service to the arts, and to business.
David James KOCH
For significant service to media as a television presenter, and to economic journalism.
Max LAMBERT
NSW
For significant service to music, and to the performing arts.
Kate Jill LLEWELLYN
SA
For significant service to literature as an author and poet.
Lenore Elizabeth ROBERTSON
NSW
For significant service to the community, and to the arts.
Colin Robert STEELE
ACT
For significant service to librarianship, and to digital information sharing.
John Taber VALLANCE
NSW
For significant service to education, to library services and programs, and to the arts.
Order of Australia Medals (OAM) in the general division
Francis (Frank) Neville AVIS
NSW
For service to broadcast media, particularly radio.
Fiona BAMFORD-BRACHER
VIC
For service to community radio.
Jennifer Joan BARNES
NSW
For service to the performing arts through opera, and to the community.
Rodney Harold BARNES
NSW
For service to music, and to the community.
Adrian Joseph BENDT
NSW
For service to music as a violinist and choir master.
Craig BENNETT
QLD
For service to broadcast media as an entertainment journalist.
Daryl Bruce BINNING
WA
For service to the film industry.
Rosie Anne BOYLAN
NSW
For service to the creative arts as a milliner.
Terri Rae BRABON
QLD
For service to the theatrical arts.
Bronwyn Alice BROWN
ACT
For service to the community through music.
Dennis BURGESS
NSW
For service to the performing arts, and to the music industry.
Christine Florence BUTTERS
NSW
For service to the community through music and sport.
Ian Bruce CAMERON
QLD
For service to medicine, and to community music.
Fiona CAMPBELL
WA
For service to the performing arts through music.
Ellen Diane CASIMATY
TAS
For service to the museums and galleries sector.
Beth Mary DAYTON
TAS
For service to the museum and galleries sector.
Matthew FARGHER
TAS
For service to the performing arts, particularly through music.
David Maynard GREENWOOD
VIC
For service to the performing arts, and to business.
Jane Catherine HALEY
TAS
For service to the arts through administrative roles.
Denise HYLANDS
VIC
For service to community radio.
Steven John KIDD
NT
For service to the theatre, and to education.
Anne Bell KNIGHT
NSW
For service to the arts.
Kathleen LETCH
VIC
For service to the broadcast media, particularly to community radio.
William Maxwell LYLE
SA
For service to the creative arts as a sculptor.
Kenneth Brian MARTIN
QLD
For service to community music.
Judith Marilyn MCKAY
QLD
For service to the museums and galleries sector.
Timothy Ross MCLEOD
VIC
For service to music through pipe bands.
Leone Rhonda MEATCHEM
NSW
For service to jewellery design.
Colin Douglas MITCHELL
NSW
For service to the performing arts.
Catherine MUNDY
QLD
For service to music as a performer, and to choral music.
Christopher Mark MURPHY
For service to the performing arts through music.
Cathryn Norma NIXON
VIC
For service to choral music, and to conservation and the environment.
Ruth Bronwyn OSBORNE
ACT
For service to the performing arts, particularly dance.
Janice Helen PEACOCK
TAS
For service to the museums and galleries sector.
Milly PETRIELLA
NSW
For service to the performing arts through administrative roles.
Margaret Edith PIERONI
WA
For service to botanical art.
Adele Marie SCHONHARDT
VIC
For service to the arts.
Olwyn Charis SCOTT
WA
For service to the creative arts, particularly lacemaking.
Loretta Nancy SIMMONS
VIC
For service to the community through a range of roles (including community radio).
Charles Francis SMITH
WA
For service to the arts as a sculptor.
Susan SMITH
QLD
For service to the visual arts as an artist and administrator.
Mary SUTCLIFFE
NSW
For service to the community through music.
Mary Patrice TOBIN
VIC
For service to the performing arts through administrative roles.
Jay TURNER
QLD
For service to music as a performer.
Yvonne Jean TYLER
SA
For service to community music.
Willem VAN KEULEN
SA
For service to community music.
Joan WALSH-SMITH
WA
For service to the visual arts as a sculptor.
Maxine Lola WEBB
VIC
For service to the visual arts, and to the community of Wangaratta.
Nuala Margaret WILLIAMS
NSW
For service to youth through choral music.
Jennifer WOODWARD
QLD
For service to the broadcast media, particularly to television.
Public Service Medal (PSM)
Dillon KOMBUMERRI
For outstanding public service to the field of architecture and design and relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and cultural practices.