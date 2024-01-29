News

 > All Arts > News

Arts sector luminaries in Australia Day Honours 2024

A number of prominent figures in the arts sector have been recognised in this year's Australia Day Honours List.
29 Jan 2024
Madeleine Swain
Australia Day Honours. Woman of Asian appearance in sleeveless top sits in front of a bubble like sculpture outdoors looking up toward the sky.

All Arts

Lindy Lee at Woollahra Gallery at Redleaf. Photo: Steven Siewert.

Share Icon

This year’s Australia Day Honours list has recognised a number of figures in the arts and creative sectors, with the visual arts particularly well represented.

Jump to:

Honourees ranged from high-profile practitioners like Lindy Lee, Bill Henson and Richard Mills (all of whom can now add AO after their names) to sector leaders, arts workers and long-time industry stalwarts such as comedy promoter Mary Tobin (OAM), film producer Margaret Fink (AO), TheatreiNQ Artistic Director Terri Rae Brabon (OAM), CEO/Artistic Director of Adelaide Fringe, Heather Ann Croall (AM) and CEO of The Events Centre, Bronwyn Edinger (AM), whose experience encompasses leadership roles at Black Swan, Bell Shakespeare and Perth Theatre Company, of which she was also joint founder.

Eminent AOs

Recognised for distinguished service to the performing arts as a composer, conductor and artistic director, the much respected Richard John Mills stepped down from his role as Artistic Director of Victorian Opera (VO) last October, overseeing the premiere of his opera Galileo as a fitting farewell. Prior to his tenure at the VO, he was also the artistic director of the West Australian Opera. His notable works include 2001’s Batavia (commissioned by Opera Australia) and Summer of the Seventeenth Doll (for the Victorian State Opera).

Australia Day Honours. Image is a white bearded man wearing all black and leaning back against a wall while looking at the camera.
Richard Mills. Image: Supplied.

Recognised for her distinguished service to contemporary visual arts as a sculptor and painter, and to arts administration through leadership roles, Lindy Lee was born in Brisbane and, with a career spanning over 40 years, is one of Australia’s foremost visual artists.

Sullivan+Strumpf gallery took to Instagram to applaud the inclusion of Lee in the list.

‘It is our great pleasure to share that Lindy Lee has been appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia, an award for distinguished service of a high degree to Australia or humanity at large,’ said the gallery. ‘Over four decades, Lee has established herself as one of Australia’s most influential and respected contemporary artists with a practice that traces humanity’s intimate and inextricable relationship to the cosmos. Lee has made a significant contribution to the development of contemporary art in Australia through ongoing leadership in the cultural sector as an academic, board member, cultural advocate, educator, founder, and mentor.

“I think being an artist or just being human, the only job you have is to step up and be thoroughly yourself, whatever that is. Me receiving this award is not just important for me, but it’s more important as an acknowledgement that the likes of me, with this Chinese face, in this culture, can actually achieve and that I’m part of this culture as all migrants are.” – Lindy Lee, SBS News

We couldn’t be more proud,’ concluded the gallery.

Australia Day Honours 2024. Image is a black clad Asian woman with arms outstretched peering through a star speckled artwork oval; you can see a gallery space behind her.
Lindy Lee. Image courtesy the artist and Museum of Contemporary Art Australia, Sydney, © the artist. Photo: Ken Leanfore.

Another notable name in the list is photographer Bill Henson, who was appointed an officer of the Order of Australia for ‘distinguished service to the visual arts as a photographer, and to the promotion of Australian culture’.

As one of Australia’s most well-known, long established and critically acclaimed photographers, Henson’s career has not been without controversy, particularly in 2008 when several eminent figures in the arts were quick to defend his artistic integrity after police temporarily removed artworks depicting young girls, following then prime minister’s Kevin Rudd’s description of the work as ‘revolting’.

Henson’s inclusion in the 2024 list would seem to confirm that his early brush with “cancel culture” is well and truly behind him and the establishment has now welcomed him into its fold with open arms.

Read: Women outnumber men in Honours List

Other figures in the arts and related sectors recognised in the Australia Day Honours 2024 are listed below:

Officers (AO) in the general division

Julian BICKERSTETH

NSW
For distinguished service to the museum and arts sector, and to conservation and the environment.

Margaret FINK

NSW
For distinguished service to the arts as a film and television producer, and as a supporter of the visual arts community.

Helen Marian LOCHHEAD

NSW
For distinguished service to architecture and urban design, to building regulation reform, to tertiary education, and to professional organisations.

David Damien PARER

VIC
For distinguished service to wildlife cinematography, to literature as an author, and to the environment.

Members (AM) in the general Division

Janine BARRAND

VIC
For significant service to the museum, arts and cultural sector.

Heather Ann CROALL

SA
For significant service to the performing arts, as an administrator, advocate and film maker.

Bronwyn Elizabeth EDINGER

QLD
For significant service to the performing arts through administrative roles.

Margaret Leonie EDMOND

VIC
For significant service to architecture, to tertiary education, and to professional organisations.

Dorothy ERICKSON

WA
For significant service to jewellery design, and to the arts in Western Australia.

June FACTOR

VIC
For significant service to literature, to history, and to the community.

Loreta Giuseppina FIN

QLD
For significant service to music, to education, and to professional associations.

John Gregory FOREMAN

VIC
For significant service to the performing arts, particularly music, and to the community.

Anna Elizabeth HAEBICH

WA
For significant service to literature as an author, historian and academic.

Ross Rudesch HARLEY

NSW
For significant service to tertiary education, and to the arts through a range of roles.

Steven Graeme HARRIS

VIC
For significant service to print journalism.

John IRVING

SA
For significant service to the arts, and to business.

David James KOCH

For significant service to media as a television presenter, and to economic journalism.

Max LAMBERT

NSW
For significant service to music, and to the performing arts.

Kate Jill LLEWELLYN

SA
For significant service to literature as an author and poet.

Lenore Elizabeth ROBERTSON

NSW
For significant service to the community, and to the arts.

Colin Robert STEELE

ACT
For significant service to librarianship, and to digital information sharing.

John Taber VALLANCE

NSW
For significant service to education, to library services and programs, and to the arts.

Order of Australia Medals (OAM) in the general division

Francis (Frank) Neville AVIS

NSW
For service to broadcast media, particularly radio.

Fiona BAMFORD-BRACHER

VIC
For service to community radio.

Jennifer Joan BARNES

NSW
For service to the performing arts through opera, and to the community.

Rodney Harold BARNES

NSW
For service to music, and to the community.

Adrian Joseph BENDT

NSW
For service to music as a violinist and choir master.

Craig BENNETT

QLD
For service to broadcast media as an entertainment journalist.

Daryl Bruce BINNING

WA
For service to the film industry.

Rosie Anne BOYLAN

NSW
For service to the creative arts as a milliner.

Terri Rae BRABON

QLD
For service to the theatrical arts.

Bronwyn Alice BROWN

ACT
For service to the community through music.

Dennis BURGESS

NSW
For service to the performing arts, and to the music industry.

Christine Florence BUTTERS

NSW
For service to the community through music and sport.

Ian Bruce CAMERON

QLD
For service to medicine, and to community music.

Fiona CAMPBELL

WA
For service to the performing arts through music.

Ellen Diane CASIMATY

TAS
For service to the museums and galleries sector.

Beth Mary DAYTON

TAS
For service to the museum and galleries sector.

Matthew FARGHER

TAS
For service to the performing arts, particularly through music.

David Maynard GREENWOOD

VIC
For service to the performing arts, and to business.

Jane Catherine HALEY

TAS
For service to the arts through administrative roles.

Denise HYLANDS

VIC
For service to community radio.

Steven John KIDD

NT
For service to the theatre, and to education.

Anne Bell KNIGHT

NSW
For service to the arts.

Kathleen LETCH

VIC
For service to the broadcast media, particularly to community radio.

William Maxwell LYLE

SA
For service to the creative arts as a sculptor.

Kenneth Brian MARTIN

QLD
For service to community music.

Judith Marilyn MCKAY

QLD
For service to the museums and galleries sector.

Timothy Ross MCLEOD

VIC
For service to music through pipe bands.

Leone Rhonda MEATCHEM

NSW
For service to jewellery design.

Colin Douglas MITCHELL

NSW
For service to the performing arts.

Catherine MUNDY

QLD
For service to music as a performer, and to choral music.

Christopher Mark MURPHY

For service to the performing arts through music.

Cathryn Norma NIXON

VIC
For service to choral music, and to conservation and the environment.

Ruth Bronwyn OSBORNE

ACT
For service to the performing arts, particularly dance.

Janice Helen PEACOCK

TAS
For service to the museums and galleries sector.

Milly PETRIELLA

NSW
For service to the performing arts through administrative roles.

Margaret Edith PIERONI

WA
For service to botanical art.

Adele Marie SCHONHARDT

VIC
For service to the arts.

Olwyn Charis SCOTT

WA
For service to the creative arts, particularly lacemaking.

Loretta Nancy SIMMONS

VIC
For service to the community through a range of roles (including community radio).

Charles Francis SMITH

WA
For service to the arts as a sculptor.

Susan SMITH

QLD
For service to the visual arts as an artist and administrator.

Mary SUTCLIFFE

NSW
For service to the community through music.

Mary Patrice TOBIN

VIC
For service to the performing arts through administrative roles.

Jay TURNER

QLD
For service to music as a performer.

Yvonne Jean TYLER

SA
For service to community music.

Willem VAN KEULEN

SA
For service to community music.

Joan WALSH-SMITH

WA
For service to the visual arts as a sculptor.

Maxine Lola WEBB

VIC
For service to the visual arts, and to the community of Wangaratta.

Nuala Margaret WILLIAMS

NSW
For service to youth through choral music.

Jennifer WOODWARD

QLD
For service to the broadcast media, particularly to television.

Public Service Medal (PSM)

Dillon KOMBUMERRI

For outstanding public service to the field of architecture and design and relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and cultural practices.

Madeleine Swain

Madeleine Swain is ArtsHub’s managing editor. Originally from England where she trained as an actor, she has over 25 years’ experience as a writer, editor and film reviewer in print, television, radio and online. She is also currently Vice Chair of JOY Media.

Related News

News Visual Arts Performing Arts Features Writing and Publishing Education & Student News Career Advice Opinions & Analysis Youth arts Aggregations
More
Teenage performers in tuxedos and shorts jump out of a white piano in Tempo by the Flying Fruit Fly Circus at Art Centre Melbourne.
Reviews

Performance review: Tempo, Arts Centre Melbourne

The Fruities jump back onto our stages with a music themed performance.

George Dunford
Arts sector appointments. A breaching whale launches itself from the ocean.
News

On the move: latest arts sector appointments

Our weekly round-up of arts sector resignations and appointments.

Richard Watts
Man with beard and bright patterned jacket giving speech. Craig Donarski. powerhouse
News

Q&A: Craig Donarski on transforming powerhouse venues

From one industrial arts site to another, Craig Donarski reflects on his time at Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre, and his…

Gina Fairley
Analysis of Creative Australia data proves a useful litmus test in the health of the sector. Image is the torso of a man in a blue shirt counting piles of coins.
Features

Creative Australia funding shock results show a sector on the brink

Analysis of public data shows massive cuts to Visual Arts and Queensland, and an explosion in Literature funding.

David Burton
Events. Art markets at Art Nights: Culture Alive in Bankstown. Photo; Supplied. Two stallholders standing in front of tables selling their unique craft pieces in an outdoor setting.
News

Up-late events transform local area into suburban art jungle

Bringing together craft, design, an art walk, makers’ market and live performance, a series of art nights is set to…

ArtsHub
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login