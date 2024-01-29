Arts sector luminaries in Australia Day Honours 2024

This year’s Australia Day Honours list has recognised a number of figures in the arts and creative sectors, with the visual arts particularly well represented.

Honourees ranged from high-profile practitioners like Lindy Lee, Bill Henson and Richard Mills (all of whom can now add AO after their names) to sector leaders, arts workers and long-time industry stalwarts such as comedy promoter Mary Tobin (OAM), film producer Margaret Fink (AO), TheatreiNQ Artistic Director Terri Rae Brabon (OAM), CEO/Artistic Director of Adelaide Fringe, Heather Ann Croall (AM) and CEO of The Events Centre, Bronwyn Edinger (AM), whose experience encompasses leadership roles at Black Swan, Bell Shakespeare and Perth Theatre Company, of which she was also joint founder.

Eminent AOs

Recognised for distinguished service to the performing arts as a composer, conductor and artistic director, the much respected Richard John Mills stepped down from his role as Artistic Director of Victorian Opera (VO) last October, overseeing the premiere of his opera Galileo as a fitting farewell. Prior to his tenure at the VO, he was also the artistic director of the West Australian Opera. His notable works include 2001’s Batavia (commissioned by Opera Australia) and Summer of the Seventeenth Doll (for the Victorian State Opera).

Richard Mills. Image: Supplied.

Recognised for her distinguished service to contemporary visual arts as a sculptor and painter, and to arts administration through leadership roles, Lindy Lee was born in Brisbane and, with a career spanning over 40 years, is one of Australia’s foremost visual artists.

Sullivan+Strumpf gallery took to Instagram to applaud the inclusion of Lee in the list.

‘It is our great pleasure to share that Lindy Lee has been appointed an Officer of the Order of Australia, an award for distinguished service of a high degree to Australia or humanity at large,’ said the gallery. ‘Over four decades, Lee has established herself as one of Australia’s most influential and respected contemporary artists with a practice that traces humanity’s intimate and inextricable relationship to the cosmos. Lee has made a significant contribution to the development of contemporary art in Australia through ongoing leadership in the cultural sector as an academic, board member, cultural advocate, educator, founder, and mentor.

“I think being an artist or just being human, the only job you have is to step up and be thoroughly yourself, whatever that is. Me receiving this award is not just important for me, but it’s more important as an acknowledgement that the likes of me, with this Chinese face, in this culture, can actually achieve and that I’m part of this culture as all migrants are.” – Lindy Lee, SBS News

We couldn’t be more proud,’ concluded the gallery.

Lindy Lee. Image courtesy the artist and Museum of Contemporary Art Australia, Sydney, © the artist. Photo: Ken Leanfore.

Another notable name in the list is photographer Bill Henson, who was appointed an officer of the Order of Australia for ‘distinguished service to the visual arts as a photographer, and to the promotion of Australian culture’.

As one of Australia’s most well-known, long established and critically acclaimed photographers, Henson’s career has not been without controversy, particularly in 2008 when several eminent figures in the arts were quick to defend his artistic integrity after police temporarily removed artworks depicting young girls, following then prime minister’s Kevin Rudd’s description of the work as ‘revolting’.

Henson’s inclusion in the 2024 list would seem to confirm that his early brush with “cancel culture” is well and truly behind him and the establishment has now welcomed him into its fold with open arms.

Other figures in the arts and related sectors recognised in the Australia Day Honours 2024 are listed below:

Officers (AO) in the general division

Julian BICKERSTETH

NSW

For distinguished service to the museum and arts sector, and to conservation and the environment.

Margaret FINK

NSW

For distinguished service to the arts as a film and television producer, and as a supporter of the visual arts community.

Helen Marian LOCHHEAD

NSW

For distinguished service to architecture and urban design, to building regulation reform, to tertiary education, and to professional organisations.

David Damien PARER

VIC

For distinguished service to wildlife cinematography, to literature as an author, and to the environment.

Members (AM) in the general Division

Janine BARRAND

VIC

For significant service to the museum, arts and cultural sector.

Heather Ann CROALL

SA

For significant service to the performing arts, as an administrator, advocate and film maker.

Bronwyn Elizabeth EDINGER

QLD

For significant service to the performing arts through administrative roles.

Margaret Leonie EDMOND

VIC

For significant service to architecture, to tertiary education, and to professional organisations.

Dorothy ERICKSON

WA

For significant service to jewellery design, and to the arts in Western Australia.

June FACTOR

VIC

For significant service to literature, to history, and to the community.

Loreta Giuseppina FIN

QLD

For significant service to music, to education, and to professional associations.

John Gregory FOREMAN

VIC

For significant service to the performing arts, particularly music, and to the community.

Anna Elizabeth HAEBICH

WA

For significant service to literature as an author, historian and academic.

Ross Rudesch HARLEY

NSW

For significant service to tertiary education, and to the arts through a range of roles.

Steven Graeme HARRIS

VIC

For significant service to print journalism.

John IRVING

SA

For significant service to the arts, and to business.

David James KOCH

For significant service to media as a television presenter, and to economic journalism.

Max LAMBERT

NSW

For significant service to music, and to the performing arts.

Kate Jill LLEWELLYN

SA

For significant service to literature as an author and poet.

Lenore Elizabeth ROBERTSON

NSW

For significant service to the community, and to the arts.

Colin Robert STEELE

ACT

For significant service to librarianship, and to digital information sharing.

John Taber VALLANCE

NSW

For significant service to education, to library services and programs, and to the arts.

Order of Australia Medals (OAM) in the general division

Francis (Frank) Neville AVIS

NSW

For service to broadcast media, particularly radio.

Fiona BAMFORD-BRACHER

VIC

For service to community radio.

Jennifer Joan BARNES

NSW

For service to the performing arts through opera, and to the community.

Rodney Harold BARNES

NSW

For service to music, and to the community.

Adrian Joseph BENDT

NSW

For service to music as a violinist and choir master.

Craig BENNETT

QLD

For service to broadcast media as an entertainment journalist.

Daryl Bruce BINNING

WA

For service to the film industry.

Rosie Anne BOYLAN

NSW

For service to the creative arts as a milliner.

Terri Rae BRABON

QLD

For service to the theatrical arts.

Bronwyn Alice BROWN

ACT

For service to the community through music.

Dennis BURGESS

NSW

For service to the performing arts, and to the music industry.

Christine Florence BUTTERS

NSW

For service to the community through music and sport.

Ian Bruce CAMERON

QLD

For service to medicine, and to community music.

Fiona CAMPBELL

WA

For service to the performing arts through music.

Ellen Diane CASIMATY

TAS

For service to the museums and galleries sector.

Beth Mary DAYTON

TAS

For service to the museum and galleries sector.

Matthew FARGHER

TAS

For service to the performing arts, particularly through music.

David Maynard GREENWOOD

VIC

For service to the performing arts, and to business.

Jane Catherine HALEY

TAS

For service to the arts through administrative roles.

Denise HYLANDS

VIC

For service to community radio.

Steven John KIDD

NT

For service to the theatre, and to education.

Anne Bell KNIGHT

NSW

For service to the arts.

Kathleen LETCH

VIC

For service to the broadcast media, particularly to community radio.

William Maxwell LYLE

SA

For service to the creative arts as a sculptor.

Kenneth Brian MARTIN

QLD

For service to community music.

Judith Marilyn MCKAY

QLD

For service to the museums and galleries sector.

Timothy Ross MCLEOD

VIC

For service to music through pipe bands.

Leone Rhonda MEATCHEM

NSW

For service to jewellery design.

Colin Douglas MITCHELL

NSW

For service to the performing arts.

Catherine MUNDY

QLD

For service to music as a performer, and to choral music.

Christopher Mark MURPHY

For service to the performing arts through music.

Cathryn Norma NIXON

VIC

For service to choral music, and to conservation and the environment.

Ruth Bronwyn OSBORNE

ACT

For service to the performing arts, particularly dance.

Janice Helen PEACOCK

TAS

For service to the museums and galleries sector.

Milly PETRIELLA

NSW

For service to the performing arts through administrative roles.

Margaret Edith PIERONI

WA

For service to botanical art.

Adele Marie SCHONHARDT

VIC

For service to the arts.

Olwyn Charis SCOTT

WA

For service to the creative arts, particularly lacemaking.

Loretta Nancy SIMMONS

VIC

For service to the community through a range of roles (including community radio).

Charles Francis SMITH

WA

For service to the arts as a sculptor.

Susan SMITH

QLD

For service to the visual arts as an artist and administrator.

Mary SUTCLIFFE

NSW

For service to the community through music.

Mary Patrice TOBIN

VIC

For service to the performing arts through administrative roles.

Jay TURNER

QLD

For service to music as a performer.

Yvonne Jean TYLER

SA

For service to community music.

Willem VAN KEULEN

SA

For service to community music.

Joan WALSH-SMITH

WA

For service to the visual arts as a sculptor.

Maxine Lola WEBB

VIC

For service to the visual arts, and to the community of Wangaratta.

Nuala Margaret WILLIAMS

NSW

For service to youth through choral music.

Jennifer WOODWARD

QLD

For service to the broadcast media, particularly to television.

Public Service Medal (PSM)

Dillon KOMBUMERRI

For outstanding public service to the field of architecture and design and relationships with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures and cultural practices.