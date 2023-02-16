Arts Centre sculptures relocated for precinct transformation

Five sculptures from Arts Centre Melbourne’s Public Art Collection will be relocated to temporary homes at McClelland Sculpture Park and Gallery and Heide Museum of Modern Art, as the Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation takes off.

Rhythms of Life (1996) donated by artist Andrew Rogers, and Family of Man I and Family of Man II (1984) by Cole Sopov, commissioned and gifted by John and Agita Haddad, are now on display at McClelland.

Coming and Going (1982) by Les Kossatz, donated by the William Angliss Art Fund, and Marathon Man II (1990) by Anthony Pryor, donated by Leon and Sandra Velik, will be loaned to Heide Museum of Modern Art and installed in early March

The sculptures have been carefully stored since being removed from Arts Centre Melbourne in July 2022, and prepared for installation by J K Fasham, Melbourne’s specialist sculpture fabricator and installer. They will be on loan for five years with their host venues in Langwarrin (McClelland) and Bulleen (Heide).

Arts Centre Melbourne CEO, Karen Quinlan AM says that this is a ‘fantastic outcome’ for the public pieces: ‘Arts Centre Melbourne’s Public Art Collection should be exactly that – public. Being able to bring these sculptures to new audiences, ensuring they continue to be enjoyed while the Melbourne Arts Precinct Transformation is underway, is a fantastic outcome. I’m looking forward to visiting them.’

The sculptures will be placed in context of existing collections at their temporary homes, adds McClelland Director, Lisa Byrne. She says: ‘The works by Cole Sopov, a postwar [migrant] artist will be exhibited alongside fellow postwar [migrant] artists including Inge King, Vincas Jomantas and Teisutis Zikaras. McClelland Collection already includes several works by Andrew Rogers and Rhythms of Life will be a terrific expansion of this oeuvre. The loans initiative will provide greater cultural opportunities for the community of the outer south-east of Melbourne.’

Lesley Harding, Artistic Director of Heide, adds: ‘We are delighted to have these much-loved public sculptures located at Heide for the next few years. Les Kossatz was a close associate of John and Sunday Reed and their son Sweeney, and his sheep in Coming and Going deftly reference the agricultural history of the Heide site. Anthony Pryor’s Marathon Man II will be located near to Rick Amor’s Running Man and perfectly complements the figurative sculptures in the Heide parklands.’

Les Kossatz, born 1943 in Melbourne, ‘Coming and Going’, 1982-3. Cast bronze, commissioned in 1982. William Angliss Art Fund. Arts Centre Melbourne, Public Art Collection. Image: Supplied.

The transformation of the Melbourne Arts Precinct will take place over approximately six years, with an expansive 18,000 square metres of public urban garden built around Arts Centre Melbourne’s Theatres Building (under the Spire), connecting through to NGV International and the new The Fox: NGV Contemporary.

There will also be significant upgrades to Arts Centre Melbourne, including the construction of an expanded underground loading dock, new food and beverage outlets, and a new flexible rehearsal studio and function space, as well as elevation of the heritage State Theatre to world-class status, improving accessibility, audience comfort and staging technology.

The most recent updates, from 25 July 2022, indicated early works will be completed in early 2023, with main works soon to begin.

The Australian Performing Arts Collection team, which manages Arts Centre Melbourne’s Public Art Collection, is currently considering where these sculptures will be located in the future, with the aim of making them accessible to all Victorians.