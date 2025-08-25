AGNSW Director Maud Page speaks on forthcoming job cuts

It was clear from the outset that the Art Gallery of NSW (AGNSW) would face funding problems if its operating budget was not increased commensurate with the expanded expenditure that came with the opening of its north wing, Naala Badu (Sydney Modern). But rather than seeing the state government’s allocation increase to reflect the scale of operations, it has decreased.

The Gallery is looking down the barrel of a $7.5 million cut across its operations – including staff. Why? The AGNSW’s government allocation of $72.4 million in 2024-25, has fallen to $66.6 million in 2025-26.

A week after the news was broken to AGNSW staff, ArtsHub caught up with recently appointed Gallery Director, Maud Page about what these numbers mean, how many will go, and what daily operations will look like moving forward.

Maud Page: ‘The hardest thing I’ve had to do’

Maud Page, leads Art Gallery of NSW through job cuts. Photo: Anna Kucera

While the answer to the funding shortfall is simple, it is the hardest thing that any gallery director will have to do.Page tells ArtsHub flatly: ‘To help meet this target, the Art Gallery needs to reduce its structure and functions.’

With regard to structure, a Change Management Plan was tabled on 12 August, outlining the cutbacks. It states: ‘It is anticipated that there will be a reduction of 51 ongoing non-PSSE roles because of the proposed restructure.’

Deeper into the plan, of the 382 current roles at the Art Gallery, 310.9 are filled by ongoing employees, as distinct from temporary or fixed-term positions. It is understood this is the pool from which the staff cuts will be made.

Numbers aside, transparency around the internal process is minimal. Page says that is because it is, ‘inappropriate to make additional comments or speculate on the final structure while the staff consultation process is ongoing.’

Further muddying the situation and causing anxiety, the Change Management Plan was tabled with a three-week consultation period (12 August – 2 September), and yet the process is already underway. One of the first jobs to topple was the Gallery’s Director Program Delivery.

Page explains: ‘As part of the change process, which affects all levels of the organisational structure, the position of Director Program Delivery was formally removed, reducing the executive team from five to four, including myself.’

With executives earning healthy six figure salaries, this is a start. However, there have allegedly been comments among staff that the Gallery has become very top heavy, with a weighty investment in the executive management’s administration staff (well over historical levels) – an increase which started during the Brand years. This growth has not sat well with other departments.

Notably, the Gallery’s dire financial problem has been inherited by Page – Michael Brand was Director from 2012-2025, and he pushed for Naala Badu. It was alleged that he was to cut 30 staff last year, but resigned before doing so.

Page told the Sydney Morning Herald on the breaking of the news of job cuts, ‘it’s certainly not how I had hoped to begin my directorship,’ continuing, ‘after five months at the helm, it’s become apparent that a reduction in staff roles is necessary.’

As Deputy Director for eight years (2017-2025), before taking on the helm, she would have been astutely aware of the Gallery’s bloated deficit, flagging income expectations, and imminent staff cuts when applying for the directorship.

She says the Gallery, ‘explored every possible avenue to reduce operating expenses. Despite these extensive efforts, changes to our staffing structure are unavoidable to ensure the long-term future of the institution can serve our community for years to come.’

She also added that ‘the wellbeing of staff is our top priority, and we are focused on supporting our people throughout this process.’

The Public Service Association of NSW (PSA) union have come on deck in the recent weeks, working alongside staff to mediate an ‘alternative submission to ameliorate the proposed impact on PSA members’ jobs.’

But this feels like a done deal. The drop in numbers has been largely benchmarked on staffing levels of other state galleries, which are significantly lower than AGNSW. And, the Minister has signed off a green light for the Plan to move forward.

Read: ‘I’m tired of barely being paid.’ Artists are living below the poverty line

Maud Page: Other measures being taken

It is not only job cuts that the organisation is facing, but a significant number of the roles will be impacted by a change in terms of their ‘purpose, function or accountabilities,’ states the Change Management Plan.

In other words, it is a massive streamlining exercise – aligning with the art world mantra, ‘continue to do more on less.’ While on paper, these roles are essentially being rationalised or streamlined in line with some efficiency measure, the bottom line is that a Gallery, now double the size, still has to deliver exhibitions and programming at the same rate to stay relevant. What will be compromised?

Page did not comment on whether there would be reduced programming.

The gallery has reiterated that the shortfall in revenue expectations, following the opening of Naala Badu, that a primary trigger for the current crises.

26/02/2025 Queer Art After Hours at the Art Gallery of New South Wales. Image: Supplied AGNSW

It is an interesting point, given that in the FY2024-25, the Art Gallery recorded total visitation across Naala Nura and Naala Badu of 2.37 million. People are visiting the Gallery and are engaged with its exhibitions and programs. Indeed, many have commented on the positive energy within the Gallery since Page has taken on the role.

The revenue shortfall suggests that the estimates were irresponsibly high, perhaps in order to bolster support for the Sydney Modern project – a shared fault of the Brand administration and the Gallery’s Trustees.

However, while dining, event hire, ticketing and bookshop expenditure may be down on estimates, Maud Page tells ArtsHub that, ‘the Art Gallery’s net funding, including recurrent and other operating funding items, increased by $937,000 in FY2025-26,’ and that ‘the year-on-year (YOY) decrease is due to the decrease in Capex (Capital Expenditure) funding, which is in line with our planned Capital Maintenance funding schedule.’

A revenue problem that is here to stay

There is little future hope for a re-adjustments in allocations, given that only a month earlier Create NSW – the peak arts funding body for the state government – faced its own cuts of up to 25% of its staffing positions with the release of the 2025–26 NSW Budget. News that the Museum of Contemporary Art Australia (MCA) continues to lilt under funding shortfalls also adds to the picture.

While we have been assured by the Minns Government that the Create NSW cuts are from the area of infrastructure projects – an area that administered projects like Sydney Modern, the Sydney Opera House and Walsh Bay Arts Precinct refurbishments, all now complete – the sector remains on tenterhooks awaiting the announcement of the Two-Year Funding Round due any moment. It is expected to fall short of sector needs.

With 50-70 arts professionals from AGNSW, plus those existing the ranks of Create NSW, all looking for specialised jobs in a sector facing funding cuts, it is a bleak situation with little relief on the horizon.

Note: This article has been amended slightly to correct revenue streams and amounts in accordance with the AGNSW.