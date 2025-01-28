Tsiolkas, Winton and Wood headline new Save our Arts campaign

Several heavyweights in the arts industry have launched the ‘Save Our Arts’ campaign ahead of a predicted Easter federal election. Celebrity headliners include literary masters Christos Tsiolkas, Tim Winton and Charlotte Wood.

‘Save Our Arts’ is the heir of 2022’s ‘Fund the Arts’ campaign, which ran ahead of the 2022 federal election. The campaign assisted in developing local content requirements for international streamers, which the Albanese Government quietly shelved late last year.

Local content and concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) are at the forefront of the 2025 ‘Save Our Arts’ campaign, mirroring the advocacy that halted Hollywood in 2024.

“Instead of letting AI rip and seeing what happens, Australians for the Arts wants to see the Australian Government protect and advance our arts and culture by introducing an AI Act,” reads the Save Our Arts website. The group is also campaigning for “protections, cross-content content levies, a ‘Koala stamp’ that brings Australian content to the fore on streaming and music platforms, 200 Creative Fellowships every year, [the expansion of] the translation fund for Australian works to help it go global, and investment in Australia’s cultural infrastructure like galleries, theatres and cultural hubs”.

Dr Ben Eltham told the ABC that the 2025 election was crucial because Australian arts and culture were at a crossroads. “We’re seeing lots of trends away from Australian art and culture and content and towards international tech giants, tech billionaires, making the decisions about the sort of music, art, literature, culture, that local audiences get to see and enjoy,” he said. “The risk here is that we’re going to end up back in the kind of 60s, back in the era before Whitlam, where Australian culture was an outpost, where all the decisions were made in foreign capitals by foreign corporations, and where, for Australian artists to have a career, they [had] to leave Australia.”

Christos Tsiolkas says he fears for the new generation of Australian artists. “I feel like I’m part of a really lucky generation,” he says. “These days, housing is so much more expensive, health is so much more expensive, and education is so much more expensive.” The writer of such groundbreaking novels as Loaded, The Slap and The In-Between directly benefited from government grants at the beginning of his career.

The campaign hopes to garner more support from the industry in the months leading up to the election.