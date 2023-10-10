Adopt an Artwork raises $30,000 for preservation at regional museum

The New England Regional Art Museum (NERAM) has raised more than $30,000 thanks to the Adopt an Artwork exhibition, an initiative launched in 2015 that aims to help lessen the burden of preservation costs for artworks in the Museum’s collection.

The exhibition runs until 12 November and showcases a selection of 77 artworks, including 36 that have undergone preservation treatments over the past two years. Adopt An Artwork provides an overview of the causes of deterioration affecting museum collections and over half of the pieces on display are available for adoption.

In the nine years of the Adopt an Artwork program, more than $350,000 has been raised for the treatment of paintings, prints, drawings and watercolours in NERAM’s permanent collection, and over 175 works have been adopted by members of the community.

Jennifer Taylor, Registrar and Collections Manager at NERAM, says: ‘We are so delighted by the response from our community to both the exhibition and program. Each new adoption of a permanent collection artwork extends not only the life of the artwork, but that of the collection as a whole. It is incredible to see the visible difference preservation activities can make.’

It is perhaps the symbolic significance and direct connection that adopters can form with the artworks that drive the program’s success. It’s a strategy often seen in wildlife sanctuaries but is perhaps less conventional in the arts. NERAM’s program was Highly Commended in the 2016 IMAGinE Awards, and raised over $170,000 in its second year (including “dollar for dollar” grants from Creative Partnerships Australia and the NSW Government’s Stronger Communities Fund). The program has successfully increased community engagement and broadened NERAM’s donor base. The Art Gallery of Ballarat runs a similar program, which has helped conserve works including Frederick McCubbin’s The letter (1884) and Isabel Tweddle’s Flowerpiece (c. 1945).

Taylor says that Adopt an Artwork allows donors to become part of an artwork’s history. ‘Quite a number of the new adoptions we have are from people who have adopted an artwork previously, but we also have many first-time adopters, which is fantastic. It is lovely to see people making personal connections across the collections and engaging with the artworks in a totally different way. They become a part of each artwork’s story, and in some cases enable a work previously removed from display to return again for everyone to enjoy.’

Adoption prices at NERAM range from $250 to $10,000, and smaller amounts that go towards the museum’s general conservation program are also welcome. Adopters will receive an Adoption package with public acknowledgement (if desired), gain behind-the-scenes insight and an invitation to witness an artwork’s transformation after undergoing conservation treatment.

Resources and funding are issues often faced by regional arts organisations, making conservation and preservation especially difficult. Taylor says: ‘With our community’s support, the Adopt An Artwork program has enabled a unique and meaningful way to address the long-term needs of these beautiful artworks, uniting diverse groups within the community who have embraced this purpose to support the care of our collections.

‘From funds raised during the Friends of NERAM High Tea to support the preservation of Fine Feathers by E Bernard Lintott, to direct sponsorship by our Packsaddle Fundraising Group for H A Hanke’s Equestrienne or the quiet individual connections to a range of works like Sobraon by John Allcot or Cremorne by Sir Arthur Streeton – each artwork adopted contributes to the preservation of this incredible community asset for both current and future generations.’

The exhibition will continue to help raise funds to secure the future of 41 artworks from NERAM’s permanent collection this year.

Adopt An Artwork exhibition will be on view at NERAM, Armidale NSW until 12 November.