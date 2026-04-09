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Melbourne’s ACMI to stage world-first Bluey exhibition in 2027

The major Bluey exhibition will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the iconic Australian franchise.
9 Apr 2026 10:20
Leah J. Williams
acmi bluey exhibition 2027

Television

Image: ACMI.

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Melbourne museum ACMI has announced the arrival of a world-first Bluey exhibition in mid-2027, which will invite audiences to learn more about the art and creation of one of Australia’s most famous cultural exports.

The cultural impact of Bluey

The upcoming Bluey exhibition has been developed by ACMI, working closely with Brisbane’s Ludo Studio, the creators of series, and BBC Studios, which holds global distribution and merchandising rights (widely seen as a blunder for the ABC).

Per ACMI, the exhibition will provide an insightful ‘behind-the-scenes look at the creative process’ for visitors of all ages, and shine a spotlight on ‘the artistry, storytelling and cultural impact’ of Bluey.

ACMI holds the ‘exclusive global rights’ for this curated showcase, so we expect it will be showing at the museum for quite some time. There are also plans for it to tour globally beyond 2027.

Bluey‘s cultural cache can’t be underestimated, after all. Since its debut in 2018, it’s become an intrinsic part of Australian culture and its cultural transmission overseas. As noted by ACMI, it now airs in over 140 countries, and was the most-watched series worldwide on Disney+ in 2024, as well as being the most-streamed show in the US in 2024 and 2025, per Nielsen data.

As such, we’d expect the exhibition to be a potential invitation for tourists, both interstate and from other countries. For now, exact exhibition dates and details yet to been confirmed, but we expect to hear more in coming months as ACMI prepares for its mid-2027 launch.

ScreenHub: Bluey movie to hit cinemas in 2027 with returning cast and major financing

ACMI, BBC and Ludo Studio on creating the Bluey exhibition

‘Securing a partnership of this calibre is testament to ACMI’s standing as the home of screen culture in Australia, and Melbourne’s significance as a global cultural capital where groundbreaking exhibitions are created,’ said ACMI Director and CEO Seb Chan.

‘We can’t wait to welcome Bluey to our museum and celebrate this Australian screen phenomenon before taking it to the world.’

Sharon Wilson, Director of Brands & Licensing at BBC Studios ANZ, said the exhibition will invite fans to learn more about the creation of Bluey: ‘Bluey celebrates storytelling that resonates with families everywhere, and this exhibition will bring that magic off the screen and into the real world. We’re pleased to partner with ACMI and Ludo Studio to create an experience where fans can step into the world of Bluey and discover the creativity behind the series in a whole new way.’

A spokesperson for Ludo Studio said: ‘Ludo Studio is thrilled to be working with ACMI and BBC Studios on this Bluey exhibition. We’re excited to showcase how our talented creative team of Designers and Animators bring Bluey to our TV screens and we can’t wait for fans to get a behind-the-scenes look at how the series is made.’

Those looking forward to the upcoming Bluey exhibition will need to stay patient as plans shape up.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.

Leah J. Williams

Leah J. Williams is an award-winning gaming and entertainment journalist who spends her time falling in love with media of all qualities. One of her favourite films is The Mummy (2017), and one of her favourite games is The Urbz for Nintendo DS. Take this information as you will.

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