Aboriginal bronze sculpture cut through and stolen

"They will get a rude shock when they realise it can't be sold as copper," says artist Julie Squires.
15 Jan 2025 6:57
Celina Lei
Bronze canoe stolen as part of public artwork, shown prior to its theft. A canoe made out of bronze laying on the ground in an outdoor setting next to some rocks.

Bronze canoe stolen as part of public artwork, shown prior to its theft. Photo: Supplied.

A bronze casting of an Aboriginal stringybark canoe by artists Julie Squires, Shellie Smith and Daniella Chedzy – part of Lake Macquarie City Council’s Fernleigh Awabakal Shared Track project – has been severed from its base and stolen. A police investigation of the theft is now underway.

The bronze canoe was a major component of Gunyah and Canoe, installed in the Lake Macquarie suburb of  Belmont, in NSW’s Hunter Valley, five months ago. It was cast from a life-sized bark canoe, which was crafted in the traditional method by a group of Aboriginal community members led by Worimi canoe-maker Luke Russell. The sculpture also included castings of actual flathead fish and handmade fish-hooks and twine.

The artwork was constructed and installed with anti-theft measures, including welding over nuts, placing extra welds on the footings and then concreting over the footings to prevent access to them. The thieves bypassed these measures by cutting through the bronze sculpture itself.

Artist Julie Squires describes the theft as “heartbreaking,” adding, “We went to extreme lengths to make sure it couldn’t be stolen. To grind and cut through the bronze would have taken an hour or two at least, and even then it was a couple of hundred kilos so it couldn’t have been carried off without multiple people. We needed a crane to lower it into place.

“[The thieves] will get a rude shock when they realise it can’t be sold as copper,” adds Squires, who speculates that the thieves might have mistaken the bronze sculpture as copper and hoped to monetise it.

Foreground showing where the bronze canoe sculpture once sat, forming the public artwork 'Gunyah and Canoe'. A bronze tent-like stick configuration still stands to the right, and the site for the sculpture is next to a biking track outdoors.
A photograph showing where the bronze canoe sculpture once sat, the centrepiece of the public artwork ‘Gunyah and Canoe’. Photo: Supplied.

Lake Macquarie City Council Deputy CEO Tony Farrell says, “The artwork represents much more than the value of its bronze. It was positive community exercise to create it, and helped explain how Belmont Lagoon was used by the Awabakal people for millennia.”

This is a particularly shocking incident of public artwork theft, Squires continues, “I’ve been doing bronze sculptures for over 30 years all over the country and I’ve never seen this before.”

Read: Inaugural First Nations Board for the arts announced

Bahtabah Local Aboriginal Land Council CEO Carol Proctor adds, “There is a lot of disappointment that something that is such an important cultural representation for the people in our mob has been disrespected in such a terrible way.

“It has been removed from a site that is so significant to us,” she concludes.

Investigations are now underway and anyone with information about the theft or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area over the weekend of 11-12 January is urged to contact Lake Macquarie Council on 4921 0333 or Lake Macquarie Police/Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Celina Lei

Celina Lei is ArtsHub's Content Manager. She has previously worked across global art hubs in Beijing, Hong Kong and New York in both the commercial art sector and art criticism. She took part in drafting NAVA’s revised Code of Practice - Art Fairs and was the project manager of ArtsHub’s diverse writers initiative, Amplify Collective. Celina is based in Naarm/Melbourne. Instagram @lleizy_

