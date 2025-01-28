News

A Jane Austen classic opens a new era for Queensland Theatre

Opening his tenure as Queensland Theatre's Artistic Director, Daniel Evans co-directs a new adaptation of a Jane Austen classic.
28 Jan 2025 11:29
David Burton
Theatre

Jane Austen and Pride and Prejudice aren’t exactly immune to theatrical adaptation. In 2024 alone, Australia hosted dramatic readings, cross-dressing parodies and musical versions of the public domain favourite. The latest version produced by Queensland Theatre promises to be worthy of attention for several reasons.

Daniel Evans and Bridget Boyle are co-directing the work, which marks Evans’ first work as the Artistic Director of Queensland Theatre. The show may serve as a balm to the company’s 2024 woes, which saw the abrupt departure of Artistic Director Lee Lewis and the cancellation of a production days before it was set to open. That year came after two consecutive years of financial losses for the company

Evans and Queensland Theatre are promising a crowd-pleaser. In a statement, the company described the production as set to “delight literary purists and seduce those new to Austen, while delivering all the audacity, humour and glamour of a ‘regency hot girl summer’”. 

Boyle reveals she first read Pride and Prejudice when she was 14 and has read it every year since. “Pride and Prejudice is the blueprint for romantic comedy, and Austen is the reason we have the entire genre,” she says. 

“The question we asked ourselves right at the beginning was, how much have things actually changed for women? And the answer was: perhaps not that much. So that was our way in,” she explains. “From there, we really leaned into this idea of viewing Austen’s world through the eyes of a whip-smart girl squad. They know they ‘have’ to marry, but they want something more.”

In a first for the company, the work will not premiere in Brisbane, but will first open in Toowoomba, at Empire Theatre, for a brief matinee and evening performance. “This isn’t just another performance,” says Empire General Manager Giuliana Bonel. “It’s a moment in history for Toowoomba and Queensland Theatre. For the first time, the state theatre company is premiering a mainstage production outside Brisbane, and we’re proud to be the host.”

The show premieres in Toowoomba on 13 February, before a three-week season in Brisbane. Tickets are on sale now

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

