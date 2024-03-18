News

Lee Lewis to step down as Queensland Theatre Artistic Director

Lewis is leaving the company later this month after four years at the creative helm.
18 Mar 2024
Richard Watts
Queensland Theatre AD Lee Lewis has announced she is leaving the company. Photo: Josh Woning/Queensland Theatre.

Lee Lewis is stepping down as Artistic Director of Queensland Theatre at the end of March, after four years in the role.

During her time with the company Lewis faced considerable challenges, including COVID shutting down the arts industry nationally.

She also dealt with the impact of flooding in 2022, when a “rain bomb” inundated Queensland Theatre’s Montague Street headquarters, affecting the foyer, the Diane Cilento Studio, the Bille Brown Theatre, and many backstage and storage areas, as well as some office space.

Lewis was appointed as Artistic Director of Queensland Theatre in 2019, and commenced in the role in 2020, following eight years at Sydney’s Griffin Theatre Company.

‘I’ve made this decision to step down as Artistic Director of Queensland Theatre with a certain sadness, but with the best interests of the company in mind. After carrying the weight of leadership for this extraordinary company for four years, through the hardest time in history, I feel it is best for new energy to inspire artists and audiences alike,’ Lewis said in a statement released today (Monday 18 March).

‘I feel great pride that I leave at the beginning of a season that promises a diversity of experience that is thrilling, ambitious and inviting. This year, Queensland Theatre works are touring the country, partnering with organisations large and small to expand capacity, and will reach more young people than ever before, so I know it has the people and purpose it needs to continue to reach great heights in the years to come.’

During her tenure as Artistic Director, Queensland Theatre was nominated for 53 Matilda Awards (Queensland’s professional performing arts awards), winning 11, including two for Best Main Stage Productions.

Simultaneously, Lewis was the subject of significant industry criticism in 2020 for not including any Indigenous works in her inaugural 2021 program (one work was programmed, but not included in the season brochure).

In recent years there have also been complaints that Queensland Theatre was not offering enough work to Queensland-based artists and actors, a situation which helped drive the MEAA’s ‘Hot Locals for Hire’ campaign, while the company has also been criticised for ‘cultural incompetency’ over a perceived lack of support for culturally diverse actors in a 2023 production about the war in Afghanistan.

Lewis will depart her role at the end of March. Queensland Theatre Executive Director, Criena Gehrke will support the company’s three Associate Artistic Directors for the artistic oversight of the remainder of the 2024 season and continuing development of the 2025 season. The Artistic Associate team is Daniel Evans (Programming), Isaac Drandic (First Nations) and Fiona MacDonald (Education and Youth).

Read: New initiative opens the door for indie theatre-makers

Queensland Theatre Chair, Elizabeth Jameson AM, thanked Lewis for her contribution and commitment to the company.

‘On behalf of the Board, I want to sincerely thank Lee for her leadership, vision and deep commitment to artistic excellence over the past four years. This has been an extraordinary time for the company as we navigated the disruption of COVID, floods and a changing world. Throughout it all, Lee has been steadfast in her belief in the power of theatre to make a difference to the world,’ said Jameson.

‘Lee is an exceptional director and storyteller. We are grateful for her stewardship of Queensland Theatre. I know the company will join me in thanking Lee for her great contribution these past four years. Thanks to the talent, hard work and resilience of our team, Queensland Theatre also looks forward to the next exciting chapter in its 50-plus-year history.’

Lewis will return to the Queensland Theatre stage later this year for Selina Fillinger’s play POTUS, which she is directing. The touring production of Gaslight, which Lewis directed, is currently playing in Melbourne.

The Board of Queensland Theatre is now beginning the recruitment process for a new Artistic Director.

ArtsHub hopes to publish an exit interview with Lewis in the coming weeks.

