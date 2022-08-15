$5M gift secures Griffin’s future in Kings Cross

A $5 million gift from The Neilson Foundation has enabled Griffin Theatre Company to purchase its current home, the SBW Stables Theatre, securing the company’s future in Kings Cross.

The multi-million dollar donation is the largest single philanthropic gift in Griffin’s 42-year history, and follows two recent gifts of $50,000 each, made to Griffin by the Neilsons after the theatre was hit by COVID lockdowns in 2020.

Griffin Chair, Bruce Meagher, said, ‘The generosity of the Neilsons is truly extraordinary, with many arts companies benefiting from their support. It’s hard to imagine another company where the impact of that support will be as profound as for Griffin. We are small but we play a vital role in the Australian cultural ecology.’

Meagher noted that the story of Griffin Theatre Company – in addition to being the birthplace of many significant new Australian plays – is often one of generous philanthropic support.

‘It started when Dr Rodney Seaborn saved the Stables in 1986 to make a home for Griffin, continued when great supporters such as the Girgensohn Foundation stepped in to plug a funding gap following cuts in 2016, and was obvious in the tremendous support we received during COVID. This gift from the Neilson Foundation is a game changer that will make us the master of our own destiny into the future,’ Meagher said.

The Neilson Foundation’s Kerr Neilson said that opportunities for connection and exploration like those provided by live theatre are more important than ever following the pandemic years.

‘Our landmark gift of $5 million toward the redevelopment of the Griffin theatre demonstrates our commitment to this intimate performance space where audiences and artists can share these valuable experiences. We look forward to seeing the next phase for Griffith theatre as it thrives as a cultural and creative hub,’ Neilson said.

The Neilson Foundation’s generous gift will allow Griffin to fully own and operate its landmark Sydney theatre, and supports a recently announced major redevelopment of the Stables, designed by the award-winning Tim Greer of Tonkin Zulaikha Greer Architects.

The NSW Government has announced funding of $5 million for the redevelopment of the space which will be supported by the Company’s own fundraising campaign.

The new theatre’s capacity will be 44% larger and fully accessible, with an improved dressing room and a brand-new rehearsal space. Currently, the Griffin Theatre seats 191 people at capacity.

A history of stories ‘about us, for us, and by us’

The SBW Stables has been Griffin’s home for over 40 years; the company has played a pivotal role in the development and presentation of new Australian stories in that time.

The films Lantana, The Boys and The Heartbreak Kid were based on plays produced by the company, and Away by Michael Gow, Australia’s most produced contemporary play, was first staged by Griffin at the SBW Stables Theatre.

More recently the company supported the premieres of hit plays including Tommy Murphy’s Holding the Man (opening at Griffin in 2005 before being remounted multiple times) Suzie Miller’s Prima Facie (which recently went on to become a West End smash) and Elias Jamieson Brown’s Green Park, which received an encore season at this year’s Sydney Festival following its acclaimed 2021 debut.

Griffin Theatre Company will take ownership of the Stables from the SBW Foundation (which purchased the building in 1986 and subsequently offered it rent-free to Griffin to this day) in October 2022.

Declan Greene, Artistic Director of Griffin Theatre Company, said that though ‘the SBW Stables is tiny, Griffin holds an outsized responsibility in Australian theatre – as our nation’s theatrical home for stories about us, for us, and by us.

‘But there have been many times over the last four decades that this mission has been threatened in some way or another – be it funding cuts, threats of eviction, or just the general trials and tribulations of staging plays in a 100-plus-year-old horse stables.

‘In this landmark moment in the company’s history, the Neilsons have made it possible to hold this mission in perpetuity. This is an extraordinary gift to the current custodians of Griffin, and to our predecessors. But it is also a gift to the generations of playwrights and theatre artists who are yet to be nurtured and supported by a company that is, in so many ways, the theatre of first chances,’ Greene said.