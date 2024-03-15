5 program highlights of Melbourne Design Week 2024

ArtsHub received a glimpse of Melbourne Design Week’s 2024 program at the media launch on 14 March; here are our top picks.

Keynote talk by Tosin Oshinowo

Lagos-based Nigerian architect and curator of the 2023 Sharjah Architecture Triennial, Tosin Oshinowo, will be delivering a keynote talk during Melbourne Design Week this year.

Oshinowo started her career working across London and Rotterdam, before moving back to Nigeria where she worked for James Cubitt Architects before establishing her own Oshinowo Studio, which sought to address ‘global social and environmental challenges’ at its core.

In Melbourne, Oshinowo will share insights into her approach, and the outlook on architecture and urbanism in the Middle East, Africa and Asia. Her curatorial framework for the Sharjah Architecture Triennial centred on ‘conditions of scarcity‘ that drove innovation and new solutions.

Design and Death, Open House Melbourne

Genesis Lake, Bunurong Memorial Park, Photo: Jonathan Lang for Southern Metropolitan Cemeteries Trust.

Open House Melbourne will present a special program this year ahead of its annual event weekend (27-28 July) focusing on innovative design discussions around death and humans’ last resting places.

Senior Curator, Contemporary Art, Design and Architecture National Gallery of Victoria (NGV), Ewan McEoin said this is ‘a huge opportunity for design’ to present ‘a conversation that we don’t often have in the design and creative industries’. The program include tours that explores ‘the relationship between design and death to discover how the spaces we associate with death and burial can provoke more thought about life and how we live it,’ continued McEoin.

Rubbish on the Shore

Djulpan, Sea Shepherd Australia. Photo: Rebecca Griffiths.

Rubbish on the Shore follows a think tank held on Country in Arnhem Land put together by NGV and Agency Projects. The conversation will examine design solutions for ghost nets, which is a global ocean waste crisis that makes up nearly half of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.

First Nations communities have been using ghost nets to create artworks for decades, including artists from Pormpuraaw, the Ghost Net Collective and more.

Rubbish on the Shore will bring together rangers, Traditional Owners, designers, architects, government and educational organisations to discuss solutions to clean up our rivers, shores and coastlines.

The Story of Art Without Men

British curator, art historian and author, Katy Hessel will present a keynote talk on her latest book, The Story of Art Without Men as part of the Melbourne Art Book Fair‘s 10th anniversary year.

Hessel is a columnist at The Guardian and runs the popular Instagram account @thegreatwomenartists with 390,000 followers, which she cites as the origin of her book. Described as ‘part revisionist history, part coffee table book, part collective portrait, part archival treasure hunt’ by The New York Times, The Story of Art Without Men traces the history from the first female professional artists in Western art history to ground-breaking names in the present day with a broad global outlook. It is also meant as a counterpart to Ernst Gombrich’s 1950 The Story of Art, which either ignored women artists altogether or tokenistically including just one in its 16th edition.

Delivered in partnership with The Wheeler Centre, the event will ‘illuminate the work involved in uncovering women artists throughout history’, said Simone LeAmon, Curator of Contemporary Design and Architecture NGV.

Stephen Tayo, ‘Models holding hands, Lagos, Nigeria’, 2019. Photo: Courtesy Lagos Fashion Week.

Africa Fashion will land at the NGV in Melbourne from the Victoria & Albert Museum (V&A) in London, coinciding with Melbourne Design Week.

The exhibition is said to be the largest and most comprehensive exhibition of fashion from the African continent to ever be presented in Australia, including nearly 200 works from over 50 designers – pieces drawn from the V&A and NGV Collection, as well as material from designers’ archives and a public open call from Australia’s African diaspora communities.

Featured designers include Shade Thomas-Fahm, Chris Seydou, Kofi Ansah, Imane Ayissi, IAMISIGO, Moshions, Thebe Magugu, Sindiso Khumalo, Maxhosa, Christie Brown, Alphadi and more.

Africa Fashion also features photographic portraiture, body adornments, couture, ready-to-wear pieces, sketches, catwalk footage and digitised fashion stories. It will be on view from 31 May to 6 October.

V&A Senior Curator of Africa and Diaspora Textiles and Fashion, Dr Christine Checinska, will deliver a keynote talk as part of the Melbourne Design Week program.

More to come

An array of satellite exhibitions and events will coincide with Melbourne Design Week, making up around 90% of the program. It’s a time when ateliers, studios and retail spaces will be open to the public, alongside curated shows organised by Melbourne’s design community.

Exhibitions revealed so far include Visnja Brdar: Design Exalted at Monash University Museum of Art (MUMA) from 11 April to 15 June, The Industrial Design of Clement Meadmore at TarraWarra Museum of Art from 23 March to 14 July, Material Provenance and By/Product at Craft Victoria from 2 May to 15 June.

Read: A trifecta of design news

Other independent designers participating include House Editions, under the creative direction of ceramicist Claudia Lau; Zachary Frankel, who is mentoring next generation design makers; Christopher Boots, R L Foote Design Studio and Revival.

The full program for Melbourne Design Week 2024 will be released on 11 April and it takes place 23 May to 2 June 2024 at NGV International, St Kilda Road, Melbourne and at various locations throughout metropolitan and regional Victoria.