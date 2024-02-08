2024 Lunar New Year events guide

The dragon is one of the most celebrated zodiacs in many Asian cultures, and especially in China. The dragon is a mythical creature that symbolises strength, prosperity and wealth.

In ancient times, only emperors could use the dragon motif, with many stories around their connection with the divine creatures. To this day, Chinese people often refer to themselves as “龙的传人” (descendants of the dragon).

Apart from the animal zodiac, each Lunar New Year also corresponds to one of five elements. This year will be the Year of the Wood Dragon, which brings abundance and growth. Lunar New Year day is Saturday 10 February, with Friday 9 February marking the end of the Year of the Rabbit/Cat.

The Year of the Dragon is bound to herald an array of celebrations; here’s what’s happening across cities in Australia.

New South Wales

Passage of Night: Luminary Rising Exhibition at Willoughby’s Art Space

Until 25 February

This exhibition examines the significance of the moon and how it is reflected across cultures. Often an object of wonder and contemplation, the moon is a unifying force that brings communities together. The exhibition showcases the work of artists Frankie Chow, Maryanne Coutts, Carmen Glynn-Braun, Emma Hicks, Karen Lee, Lindy Lee, Pamela Leung, Lawrence Liang and Jordan Ritchie, Miho Watanabe and Meng-Yu Yan.

TECTONIC at Passage Gallery

Exhibition until 1 March, programming on 10 February

An artist conversation and tactile workshop will be presented on 10 February as part of the Lunar New Year celebrations and TECTONIC exhibition featuring artist Kien Situ at Passage Gallery. Situ will be in conversation with co-director Marco Rinaldi from 1-2pm, and I-Ching: Drawing Ink from Stone workshop will run from 2-3pm.

Lunar New Year and Lantern Festival at World Square

8-10 February, 23-25 February

A dragon pagoda filled with lanterns and infinity mirrors is situated at World Square, Sydney for Lunar New Year for all to experience the magic of the cultural festivities. A Lantern Festival Day will be held on 24 February where people can take home their own decorated Chinese lanterns.

Lion Dancing Performances at Paddy’s Markets, Haymarket and Flemington

9-11 February (various times)

Lion dancing and dance acrobatic performances will occur at Paddy’s Markets in Haymarket and Flemington across three days.

TRANSFORM.ME [易装 · 癖] and YEAR OF THE DRAGON [龙年] at 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art

10 February to 31 March

Beijing-based artist Ye Funa will present their audience-participatory installation TRANSFORM.ME [易装 · 癖] on the ground floor of 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art. This transformative experience turns the gallery into a cyber grunge salon, paying homage to China’s SMART (Sha-ma-te) subculture as it has evolved from rural provinces to the vibrant urban youth culture.

YEAR OF THE DRAGON [龙年] is a group exhibition visualising the bridge between the living and the heavenly through contemporised mythology and symbolism. Artists include Shaun Daniel Allen, Fan Dongwang, WeiZen Ho, Jacquie Meng, Sin Wai Kin, Thirteen Feet Tattoo Studio and Yang Yongliang. The full program includes Opening Day Celebrations on 10 February 3-6pm and Lunar New Year Talk on ‘Unfixed: Migrant identities in Asian/Australian art and subculture’ 11 February 2-4pm (Chau Chak Wing Museum)

Jacquie Meng, ‘playing pool’, 2023, showing as part of ‘YEAR OF THE DRAGON [龙年]’ at 4A. Image: Supplied.

Dragon Balls XL: Queer Lunar New Year (Sydney)

10 February

Hosted by the Gaysian Empress Dyan Tai and headliner Ivory Glaze (Drag Race Down Under – Season 2), Dragon Balls XL is a joyous celebration of Queer and Asian culture, with live shows, an art installation, DJs and lion dance performances. The Sydney cast features Ming, Dahwa Delores, Star Gayze, Alien J, Emma Wong, Cherry Chopstick and more.

Lunar New Year at AGNSW

10 February

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, where Lunar New Year traditions intertwine with First Nations culture in a series of free events for all ages. The program has been co-produced with artist Jenna Lee, a Gulumerridjin (Larrakia), Wardaman and KarraJarri Saltwater woman with Japanese, Chinese, Filipino and Anglo-Australian ancestry. A Welcome to Country on 10 February will be followed with lion dance, cross-cultural workshops on the art of paper, and more.

Sydney Lunar Festival

10-25 February

Each year, City of Sydney hosts an array of events for the Sydney Lunar Festival with banner galleries and children’s illustrations. This year, the dragon will also adorn the Sydney light rail. The Lunar banner galleries return in 2024 with the creations of Chrissy Lau, Dongwang Fan, Yonny and William Tse, and Yuqing Wei. Their creations will be displayed in Circular Quay and along George, Sussex and Harbour Streets. In Dixon Street Mall, a five-metre tall wooden dragon will rise in the air, inspired by Chinese artist Chen Rong’s renowned handscroll painting, Nine Dragons (1244).

Lunar New Year at Darling Harbour

10-25 February

Darling Harbour is hosting a series of Lunar New Year events, from free dragon boat races (16-18 February) to fireworks on Saturdays 10, 17 and 24 February and Sundays 11, 18 and 25 February at 9pm. Jet pack water shows will be held on 10 and 24 February with entertainers in Lunar New Year themed costumes. The Chinese Garden of Friendship will present a Twilight Garden Party with tunes by Scarlett Fusion on 10 February, Year of the Dragon private zodiac readings on 10, 17 and 24 February, and a tea art exhibition, The Tea Exchange, from 10 February to 28 April.

Lunar Sea at Australian National Maritime Museum

10-25 February

The Australian National Maritime Museum, in partnership with the China Cultural Centre, marks Lunar New year with Lunar Sea, a program of free, fun events for all ages, every weekend from 10 February. A Culture Carnival will be held on 24 February with performances of traditional instruments, opera, dance, Chinese calligraphy, incense art and more. The Lunar Maker Space workshops will be held on 25 February.

Legends & Lanterns 2024 concert

11 February at The Concourse, Chatswood and 14 February at Sydney Town Hall

As part of the Year of the Dragon celebrations, join internationally renowned Chinese Australian cellist, Li-Wei Qin, acclaimed violinist Harmonnia Junus and the Odyssey Symphony Orchestra as they perform Legends & Lanterns in a cross-cultural musical fusion. The repertoire will include the ‘Spring Festival Overture’, ‘Galloping Horses’, and a special abridged version of the ‘Butterly Lovers’ violin concerto for violin and erhu (a traditional Chinese two-stringed instrument).

‘Legends & Lanterns’. Photo: Supplied.

Lunar New Year Comedy Gala

17 February

The Concourse Concert Hall will host the Comedy Gala as part of the Chatswood Lunar New Year celebrations. This year Netflix sensation Jason Leong will host the event, with the line-up including Diana Nguyen, Annie Louey, Harry Jun, Ting Lim, Kevin Jin, Chris Nguyen and Henry Yan.

Symphony in the Park

23 February

As the sun sets across Chatswood Oval, one of Australia’s most talented conductors and composers, Guy Noble, will lead the Willoughby Symphony Orchestra, featuring emerging Australian-Chinese musicians and traditional Chinese instrumentalists including erhu players Fuhua Li and Yingdong Li, and liuqin/pipa player Ziyan Fan, in a performance of classical music from East and West.

Cabramatta Lunar New Year

24-25 February

The annual Cabramatta Lunar New Year celebrations will bring back traditional craft activities, lion dancing performances, games, amusement rides and more.

Victoria

The Dragons Amidst Us exhibition at Chinese Museum

5-25 February

Visitors to the Chinese Museum in Melbourne are invited to experience an exhibition about the power and significance of Chinese dragons. Everyone can make their own scale to add to the construction of a 20-metre long dragon made out of upcycled materials (11am-3pm daily).

Lunar New Year at QV Melbourne

8-21 February

QV Melbourne welcomes the Year of the Dragon with a bespoke installation, The Dragon’s Tale, a giant (reaching over six metres tall), custom-built dragon’s tail that will dance in the wind. Visitors can also scan a QR code to read the mythical Tale of the Dragon by award-winning storyteller Bon Wai Chou (Mei-Mei, speak more Chinese). Lion and dragon dances will be held at QV Square from 9-11 February at 5pm.

Lunar New Year 2024 at Dai Gum San Precinct (Bendigo)

10 February

Lunar New Year at Bendigo will kick off with an appearance from Sun Loong, the city’s imperial parade dragon that was used from 1970 to 2019. It will be followed by a night of performances from local community groups and stalls by food vendors.

Lunar New Year program at National Gallery of Victoria

10-11 February

Extending the celebration over two days for the first time, this year’s free Lunar New Year program at the NGV features lion and dragon dances weaving through the Great Hall, Korean Samul Nori performances, guided tours of the NGV Triennial exhibition in Mandarin, English and AUSLAN, art-making activities and more. On 11 February, performers from Mei LAN Fang’s Art Chinese Beijing Opera Association will perform through the Great Hall. Out in the NGV Garden, visitors of all ages are invited to play mahjong against the backdrop of a bubble-filled sky courtesy of the Dragon’s Breath Bubble Party.

Lunar New Year at Museums Victoria

10 February

At Melbourne Museum, Saturday 10 February is the Lunar New Year Family Day celebrating the Year of the Dragon. Special events , including free performances, games and arts and craft activities will also be held at the Immigration Museum with a full-day celebration.

Chinese Museum and Street Festival Day

11 February from 11am

Enjoy the annual Chinatown Street Festival, witness the majestic Millennium Dragon Parade and explore the wonders of the Chinese Museum with discounted entry (1.30pm to 6pm). The Dragon Parade features a 63-metre long dragon that will make its way across Chinatown, starting at front of the museum at 11.45am.

The Shanghai Mimi Band at Hawthorn Arts Centre

16 February

Fall in love with The Shanghai Mimi Band, featuring the extraordinary cheongsam chanteuse, Nikki Zhao. With Musical Director John McAll, The Shanghai Mimi Band brings back to life the swinging jazz clubs of old Shanghai. Songs will be performed in both English and Chinese.

Dragon Balls XL: Queer Lunar New Year (Melbourne)

16 February

Hosted by the Gaysian Empress Dyan Tai and headliner Ivory Glaze (Drag Race Down Under – Season 2), Dragon Balls XL is a joyous celebration of Queer and Asian culture, with live shows, an art installation, DJs and lion dance performances. The Melbourne cast includes Aqua, Lyla, Dragon Yutahell, Ether, Auntie Viral and more.

MSO Chinese New Year performance

17 February

Welcome the Year of the Dragon with soprano Cathy-Di Zhang and the MSO performing evocative selections by Qiufeng, Puccini and others, conducted by Xu Zhong.

Queensland

Lunar New Year 2024 at Sunnybank Plaza and Sunny Park

7-11 February

Immerse yourself in all the colour and culture with a five-day Lunar New Year program, showcasing a variety of cultural demonstrations and performances, including Chinese calligraphy, lion dance performances, cultural handcrafts, children’s craft plus more!

Lunar New Year In the Lanes

10 February

Follow the chimes of the Chinese Dragon through the Lanes in Fortitude Valley as Brisbane welcomes the Year of the Dragon. Weaving its way through Bakery Lane and California Lane, the traditional Chinese lion dances and music ensembles, will bring cheer and good fortune to all.

BrisAsia Unites: Lunar New Year Concert at BrisAsia Festival

11 February

BrisAsia Festival 2024 presents the BrisAsia Unites: Lunar New Year Concert on 11 February. BrisAsia Unites will showcase traditional music, dance and theatre from across the Asian region. Bring your picnic rugs, relax under the shade of the majestic trees and be immersed in the pulsating rhythms of Asia while indulging in the best authentic Asia street food.

South Australia

Lunar New Year Street Party

17 February

The Adelaide Lunar New Year Street Party is an annual community event held in the Chinatown Precinct and along Gouger Street. The street party features many exhibitors and entertainers from a wide variety of Asian cultural groups all coming together to showcase their traditions.

Lunar New Year Family Workshops at Adelaide Festival Centre

17 February

Celebrate the Lunar New Year with family-friendly workshops at Her Majesty’s Theatre. Designed for children aged five and up, these workshops are a celebration of creativity and cultural discovery. Begin with the serene artistry of Jingwei Bu’s tea ceremony. Then, let creativity bloom with Datsun Tran’s drawing and calligraphy workshops and catch the K-pop fever with Dopamin Studio.

Western Australia

Perth Chinese New Year Fair

11 February

The Perth Chinese New Year Fair presented by Chung Wah Association celebrates the Lunar New Year of the Dragon. It will be held between James and Lake Streets, Northbridge Piazza from 12 noon to 9pm, and Yagan Square from 12 noon to 5pm. The fair features highly anticipated lion and dragon dances, children’s activities, cultural performances, a parade, a multicultural concert and food stalls.

Australian Capital Territory

Lunar New Year 2024

10 February

Join a family-friendly day that will include community and professional performance groups, delicious food and drink provided by Dickson locals and Canberra-wide food businesses, children’s activities, interactive workshops, roving performances and education on the cultural importance of the Lunar New Year.

Tasmania

2024 Lunar New Year Festival

11 February

This festival is held on the picturesque Parliament House Lawns, with a wide variety of family-focused activities. It is the largest celebration of the Lunar New Year in Tasmania, bringing together communities to mark the most important celebration in Asia.

Northern Territory

The 2024 Chinese New Year Festival in Marrara, NT, hosted by the Chung Wah Society was held on 3 February this year.