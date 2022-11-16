$2 million bequest for independent dance sector is ‘truly unprecedented’

A $2 million bequest – including 10 separate $100,000 fellowships for mid-career artists and 10 separate $50,000 fellowships for independent artists – is expected to have a ‘transformative’ effect on the independent dance sector.

The bequest, left by former Lucy Guerin Inc (LGI) Chair Chloe Munro OA, also includes $500,000 for the development and presentation of new works and general operations at LGI.

The 20 artists’ fellowships comprising the bulk of the bequest are designed to support personal and professional development, with no restrictions on what the funds are used for.

Munro, who died in June 2021, was familiar with all the recipients through her work in the Melbourne dance sector.

The inaugural Chair of the Federal Government’s Clean Energy Regulator, Munro was a distinguished leader in both the public and private sectors, with particular expertise in energy, climate change, infrastructure and natural resources. She served on the LGI Board from May 2009 to June 2019, including her time as Chair from March 2013 onwards.

Choreographer and LGI founder Lucy Guerin said the bequest was ‘truly unprecedented’.

‘The majority of it is going directly to independent artists and I think that this is potentially life-changing for those artists. And I think we can expect a real flowering of contemporary dance work over the next few years as a result,’ Guerin told ArtsHub.

The 10 recipients of the $100,000 mid-career fellowships are: Alice Will Caroline, Alisdair Macindoe, Benjamin Hancock, Jo Lloyd, Joel Bray Dance, Lilian Steiner, Luke George, Melanie Lane, Rebecca Jensen and Stephanie Lake Company.

The 10 recipients of the $50,000 independent artist fellowships are: Amber McCartney, Geoffrey Watson, Harrison Hall, Jenni Large, Kyall Shanks, Lee Serle, Ngioka Bunda-Heath, Sarah Aiken, Siobhan McKenna and Tra Mi Dinh.

The late Chloe Munro OA. Photo: Bryony Jackson.

Guerin described Munro as someone who ‘genuinely felt enriched by the arts and by contemporary dance … she really believed in it as a sort of a transformative experience,’ and noted that Munro ‘really got to know the situation of independent artists in Melbourne well,’ during her time on the LGI Board.

‘And I think, especially during the pandemic, when dancers and choreographers could not be in a room together to practise their art, I think she could see that artists were having a very, very difficult time,’ Guerin explained.

Munro’s bequest is significant because it is targeting the independent dance sector rather than supporting a major company like The Australian Ballet (which received $2.5 million in bequests in 2021 alone according to the company’s annual report).

‘I don’t know of another contribution directly to artists like this; I’ve never come across that before in my 20 years of working in dance. And because it goes directly to the artists it gives them agency to use it for what they need most at this particular time,’ Guerin said.

An historic offering

Dancer and choreographer Jo Lloyd told ArtsHub she was ‘gobsmacked’ to be told she was one of the $100,000 mid-career fellows thanks to Munro’s generous bequest.

‘Not just for myself. The whole overall offering and Chloe’s generosity … I actually think it’s historic,’ Lloyd said.

‘And that straightaway goes to the idea that there’s going to be this incredible, rich, active period because of it,’ she added.

Dance artist Jo Lloyd. Photo: Peter Rosetzky.

Lloyd hopes to see Munro’s bequest stimulate the already-dynamic independent dance sector in Melbourne, which she also believes will have flow-on effects across the country.

‘It’s potentially historic in terms of what the follow-on from that kind of fruitful period could be – there could be some actual moments where people shift the modes in which we work,’ she explained.

For Lloyd herself, while she expects to use some of the money for paying the bills, she also imagines being able to ‘make work we haven’t seen before,’ without having to be constrained by what grants are or aren’t available in a particular year.

She also hopes to have the freedom to significantly shift her development timelines.

‘Something that I’m kind of dangerously good at, which I’m aware of, is that I can use my methodologies to produce something quite swiftly on a small budget, and I’m almost trying not to maintain that way of working. I’m really interested in what I can make if I give it a decent amount of time, and shift the rhythm of how I’m working, because that will then shift what it is that I’m making,’ Lloyd explained.

‘I literally burst into tears’

Kyall Shanks, a contemporary dance artist and Artistic Director of youth dance company Yellow Wheel, said he was surprised and moved to receive a phone call from Lucy Guerin last week advising him that he was a recipient of one of the $50,000 independent artist fellowships.

Contemporary dance artist Kyall Shanks. Photo: Supplied.

‘I was in the western suburbs walking to a work meeting when I got the phone call, and I literally collapsed and burst into tears, holding on to someone’s fence on the street,’ Shanks said.

Much of Shanks’ work at Yellow Wheel is voluntary, ‘and so at times, it absolutely burns me out … so this is absolutely re-energising. I can’t even imagine all the ways it’s going to help these artists kind of reconnect with the industry or reinvigorate them. It’s really, really incredible.’

Shanks, whose passion for making dance training accessible to young people saw them appointed as co-Artistic Director of the 2021 Australian Youth Dance Festival, said the bequest will have an ‘absolutely massive’ effect on the Melbourne independent dance sector.

‘I think regardless of whether the artists use it to create more work or to create anything or whether they use it in their general lives to just keep surviving, it’s absolutely incredible and it will absolutely have a flow-on effect back into the industry,’ they explained.

Time to dream

Lucy Guerin believes that the freedom from debts the fellowships will provide, as well as freeing up time usually spent in writing multiple grant applications each year, will have a beneficial effect for the 20 recipients.

‘Having been an independent artist myself for the first part of my career, you get on this treadmill of trying to respond to opportunities. There’ll be a grant that will be announced that your work doesn’t quite fit into and you’ll be trying to figure out a way that you can maintain your integrity, but also somehow take advantage of these opportunities. And all of this becomes very exhausting. You tend to just be chasing things all the time,’ said Guerin.

‘And I think this money will give those artists an opportunity to just breathe for a minute, and reflect on their practice and what it needs and where it should go, and just think a bit more deeply about what they’re doing. And that will be a real reset, I think, for all of these artists.’

With $500,000 of the $2 million bequest going directly to LGI for the development and presentation of new works as well as general operations, Guerin said the company will honour ‘Chloe’s extraordinary generosity and her legacy’ by naming LGI’s main studio after her.

‘Running a small company can be very exhausting,’ Guerin said. ‘So to have some support for the running of the company is wonderful, but obviously for me, the potential for new work is also really, really thrilling and exciting – to be able to do something a bit more ambitious than perhaps we would normally be able to manage.’