10 new art books to usher in 2024

Often overlooked by general publishing and bookshop browsing, Australia’s visual art sector is a prodigious publisher of art books – from heady historical tomes to fiction that takes its cue from art history.

ArtsHub takes a look at the most recent releases that caught our eye.

1. AGSA 500

‘AGSA 500’. Image: Courtesy Art Gallery of South Australia.

AGSA 500 presents a curated selection of 500 artworks from the Art Gallery of South Australia’s collection, arranged broadly within three groupings – Australian, Asian and International. It is described as taking readers, ‘on a journey through time and across cultures’. The 500 works of art are presented in reverse chronology – time-travelling from the present to the past. There are 22 contributing authors. This new publication was been made possible through the generosity of the late M J M Carter AO, who died in January 2024. Released on 2 February, and available from AGSA shop.

Author/Editor: AGSA/22 authors

Publisher: Art Gallery of South Australia

ISBN: 978-1-921668-63-0

Price: $69

2. Barbara Tucker: The Art of Being

‘Barbara Tucker: The Art of Being’. Image: Courtesy Melbourne University Press.

This new book takes a look at the wife of one of Australia’s most celebrated artists, Albert Tucker, and the creative life they shared. Author Hermina Burns takes a look at the key role that artists’ wives played, using the lens of Barbara Tucker to rewrite a period that was often overshadowed by gender politics and omissions. Barbara Tucker: The Art of Being will be released on 20 February.

Author/Editor: Hermina Burns

Publisher: Melbourne University Press

ISBN: 9780522879094

Price: $45

3. Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery: The First 40 Years

‘Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery: The First 40 Years’. Image: Courtesy Formist.

Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery has been one of Australia’s leading commercial galleries for four decades. A new book, released on 14 February, documents the Gallery’s history and its role in fostering the careers of some of the most influential Australian artists working today. Written by academic and curator Felicity Fenner, Roslyn Oxley9 Gallery: The First 40 Years explores the extraordinary archives of the Gallery, which map out the exhibitions of over 350 artists. The foreword has been written by Anna Waldmann, former Director of Visual Arts for the Australian Council for the Arts, and the book features, and has contributions from, more than 50 artists, curators and philanthropists.

Author/Editor: Felicity Fenner

Publisher: Formist

ISBN: 978-0-6455210-2-3

Price: $110

4. Kate Tucker – A community of parts

‘Kate Tucker: A community of parts’. Image: Courtesy Perimeter Editions.

Launched on 3 February, Kate Tucker – A community of parts is a luscious look at the Melbourne-based artist, whose works have a densely layered, fractured, rearranged and somewhat painterly feel. As art historian and contributor to the book, Helen Hughes frames it, Tucker’s works ‘deconstruct the hierarchical division between … painting and frame, or sculpture and plinth’. This is the first book on Tucker’s work, and it tracks the evolution of her practice over the last decade. It features texts from curators Amelia Wallin and Charlotte Cornish, alongside an expansive conversation between the artist and Hughes.

Perimeter says of the book: ‘Assuming the guise of the workbook as much as the monograph, A community of parts doesn’t so much reproduce Tucker’s works, as it nestles in among them, elbow to elbow, testing new combinations, arrangements and sight lines.’

Author/Editors: Justine Ellis, Dan Rule

Design: Narelle Brewer for Perimeter Bureau

Publisher: Perimeter Editions (Melbourne)

ISBN: 978-1-922545-24-4

Price: $59

5. Decoding the Image

‘Decoding the Image’. Image: Courtesy Beagle Press.

Award-winning Australian photographer, barrister and former NSW Senior Crown Prosecutor, Mark Tedeschi has released his second photography book. He has been photographing people in Italy and Australia for more than 30 years, capturing a universal human bond. Tedeschi’s heritage is from Italy, and Decoding the Image is as much a personal journey as a universal one. Sydney Morning Herald art critic, John McDonald has written the introduction, saying, ‘Tedeschi set himself the task of trying to photograph the emotions as they pass fleetingly and ambiguously across the faces of his subjects. This is art that values communication over lofty aesthetic aspirations. It is pitched at street level and is resolutely human in scale.’

Decoding the Image is published in English and Italian throughout (translated by Dr Maria Cristina Mauceri), and was released in late December.



Author/Editor: Mark Tedeschi AM KC

Publisher: Beagle Press

ISBN: 9780947349714

Price: $38.75

6. Artists’ Things

‘Artists’ Things’. Image: Courtesy Getty Research Institute.

Art historians Katie Scott and Hannah Williams have produced a study of the forgotten items, from the curious to the mundane, and the useful to the symbolic. The have one thing in common – they are largely no longer used. While some still exist, others survive only in paintings. This is a fascinating book, that wrangles the debates of production, consumption and social place across time, through the lens of material goods owned by artists.

The free online edition of this open-access publication is available through Getty Publications and includes Zoomable illustrations. Scott is professor of the history of art at the Courtauld Institute of Art and Williams is senior lecturer in the history of art at Queen Mary University of London. Artists’ Things: Rediscovering Lost Property from Eighteenth-Century France was released in January 2024.

Author/Editors: Katie Scott and Hannah Williams

Publisher: Getty Research Institute

ISBN: 978-1-60606-863-2

Price: US$60

7. One Woman Show

Cover of ‘One Woman Show’ by Christine Coulson. Jacket design: ©Alison Forner. Image: Courtesy Avid Reader Press.

Christine Coulson spent 25 years at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York) – a large portion of that time composing wall labels for the exhibits. She works religiously to a 75-word limit and format of detail. For her novel, One Woman Show, Coulson applies that same rigorous format to the fictional life of 20th century socialite, Kitty Whitaker. The result is a novel that is a wry reflection on a privileged 20th century woman as artefact, object collected and critiqued. It’s being described as ‘a linguistic feat’. The Australian hardcover was released on 6 February.

Author/Editor: Christine Coulson

Publisher: Particular Books (AU), Avid Reader Press (US), Penguin Random House (UK)

ISBN: 9780241659908

Price: $45

8. Patrick Pound – Windows

‘Patrick Pound: Windows’. Image: Courtesy Perimeter Editions.

Launching in February, Windows is Patrick Pound’s first photobook with Perimeter Editions, and has been released in a special edition of 50 copies, which include a signed and editioned archival glicée print, approximately 19 by 27 centimetres. The special edition will also include a loose print of one of five vernacular window photographs, selected and placed at random.

Perimeter Editions explains of the photobook: ‘For 30 years, the New Zealand-born Australian artist has been collecting other people’s photographs and placing them in his own peculiar categories… Each of the “found” photographs in this new book features a window seen from the outside.’

The publisher adds, ‘Here, Pound reminds us that the photograph is a window posing as a mirror.’ Voyeurism at its best, art as connecting tissue – timeless! A great library addition.

Editors: Justine Ellis and Dan Rule

Design: Paul Mylecharane, Public Office

Publisher: Perimeter Editions (printed in Europe)

ISBN: 978-1-922545-25-1

Price: $195

9. Reading the Rooms

‘Reading Rooms’. Image: Courtesy UNSW Press.

The incredible painting collection of the State Library of New South Wales is documented for the first time, with the new publication Reading the Rooms. This little known collection of oil paintings offers a different take on Australian history through the backstories of these incredible artworks. There is a tone of scholarship to accompany its beautifully illustrated pages. Released in the last gasps of 2023, it still feels fresh for this list.

Author/Editor: Rachel Franks, Richard Neville

Publisher: UNSW Press

ISBN: 9781742238012

Price: $90

10. Letters to a Critic

‘Letters to a Critic’. Image: Courtesy Melbourne University Publishing.

ArtsHub writer Celina Lei wrote in her review: ‘More biography than words of wisdom to current and future art critics (as the title may suggest), Letters to a Critic: Alan McCulloch’s World of Art traces the journey and accomplishments of the influential Australian illustrator, critic, author and gallery director. One of the longest practising art critics in Australia during his time, McCulloch was a fierce advocate for a distinctive identity of Australian modern art and, through archival material, Rodney James unveils this lifelong passion and resilience.

‘Letters to a Critic documents McCulloch not only during his most glorious and accomplished years – including between 1951 and 1982 where he was critic for the Melbourne Herald – but also his struggles in the early years as an artist and illustrator during the 1930s Depression, as well as the backlash he faced when it came to his vision for art in Australia and beyond.’ Again, while released late 2023, this one is a great read and not to be overlooked.

Author/Editor: Rodney James

Publisher: Melbourne University Publishing

ISBN: 9780522879872

Price: $60

And remember, the Melbourne Art Book Fair will be held 23 May – 2 June this year.