10 big board games to get excited about in 2026

2026 is set to be a big year for board games, with an array of compelling new releases on the way. There are new titles from tenured designers, some debut creations that sparked crowd-funding frenzies, unique licensed titles, and more.

Even against a backdrop of rising production and shipping costs, there’s plenty of novel ideas being explored in the world of tabletop gaming. If you’re keen for something fresh to keep your pals entertained, or you’re just looking for something to play through solo, there’s a smorgasbord of cool new titles on the way.

Here’s all the big board games of 2026 that should be on your radar.

RoboMon

RoboMon. Image: Barrett Publishing.

Players: 1-2

RoboMon is an ambitious board game that features Pokémon-like gameplay, translated for the world of board games. Here, you travel as a RoboMon trainer, through a cosy world populated by the titular RoboMon. Each creature requires care and finesse to befriend, and it’s up to you to figure out how to corral them, while also travelling through a story adventure guided by a quest-filled book.

If you’re somebody who enjoys a good story in their board games, then RoboMon is a must-watch title for 2026. For now, retail launch plans aren’t solidified, but we expect to hear more in the first half of the year, as early backers get their copies.

Witchbound

Witchbound. Image: Dark Doll Games.

Players: 1-2

Witchbound is an upcoming cosy adventure game that lets you embody a brand new witch, making their way through a world where magic has become scarce. What’s most compelling is Witchbound doesn’t seem like other board games. Rather than the action taking place on a board, this adventure is actually based around a flip book, which players will explore by analysing locations and locating their corresponding text prompts.

Described as an ‘open world’ game, Witchbound lets you travel freely through a fantasy world, discovering the secrets of witchkind, while reckoning with your character’s identity, and building their skills. With elements of Dungeons & Dragons, combined with more traditional board games mechanics, Witchbound seems like it’ll be something special.

Everdell Emerland

Everdell Emerland. Image: Tycoon Games.

Players: 1-4

Everdell Emerland is a standalone Everdell spin-off that invites you to build a thriving animal village in a cosy jungle, where capybaras and frogs intermingle. If you’ve played Everdell before, you’ll likely be familiar with the set up of this game. Essentially, you’re picking and placing various critters across a jungle location, working to maximise their productivity and points by making clever choices.

You’re competing with your fellow players as you build out your jungle home, but the better way to play any of the Everdell board games is to sit back and spend time admiring your lush, colourful surrounds. This series really does have the best terrains to explore, and excellent design that pulls you directly into each critter-filled game world.

Cyberpunk 2077: The Board Game

Cyberpunk 2077: The Board Game. Image: Go on Board.

Players: 1-4

Cyberpunk 2077: The Board Game is an upcoming story-based adventure board game that adapts the events of the Cyberpunk 2077 video game. Across a tabletop map, built by laying out various tiles, you’ll take on missions as iconic characters like V and Johnny Silverhand, working solo or with other players to tackle action-heavy quests.

This is a big box board game, complete with layers of strategy to understand before you play, which is a prospect that should be tantalising for veteran board games players, and lovers of more immersive adventures.

Labyrinth: Chronicles

Labyrinth: Chronicles. Image: Ravensburger.

Players: 2-4

Labyrinth: Chronicles is a modern take on the Labyrinth series that features an entirely 3D labyrinth, as well as a new co-op campaign that invites players to encounter this board game’s many dangers together. As players romp through a dungeon, they’ll encounter an array of beasties, including treasure-stealing goblins, while attempting to complete various quests.

Given the original version of Labyrinth is fairly dated (it is a 1980s board games creation, after all), it’s great to see a new refresh on the way, complete with a more engaging board, and a new quest line. It should help to introduce the magic of Labyrinth to a whole new generation of players.

Sanibel

Sanibel. Image: Avalon Hill.

Players: 2-4

Sanibel is the next big board games title from designer Elizabeth Hargrave, who brought Wingspan into the world. For that reason alone, it’s well worth a look, but what makes Sanibel even more compelling is its bright, light-hearted theme.

In this particular board game, you’re collecting sea shells along a shoreline, adding them to a bag. Depending on how you add them and where they land, you’ll score points. Eventually, you’ll learn to place them in just the right pattern to win against your pals.

Camp Grizzly: Second Edition

Camp Grizzly: Second Edition. Image: Trick or Treat Studios.

Players: 1-6

Camp Grizzly, the 2015 cult board game that’s been sold out for a decade, is finally returning in 2026, courtesy of Trick or Treat Studios. For those who manage to wrangle a copy (whether via Kickstarter or other means), it’ll be well worth the effort.

In Camp Grizzly, you play as a camp counsellor being stalked by a deranged monster. Charting multiple locations, you’ll need to escape this killer’s grasp, all while working through a set of objectives that’ll bring you to a dramatic finale.

Super Boss Monster 2

Super Boss Monster 2. Image: Brotherwise Games.

Players: 1-4

Super Boss Monster 2: The Die is Cast, sequel to the original Super Boss Monster, is a standalone game that invites you to create your very own deadly dungeon to lure unsuspecting heroes to their doom. While functionally quite similar to its predecessor, Super Boss Monster 2 will be elevated by new dice-rolling gameplay that allows you to power up your dungeon, based on chance.

For those who want to combine Super Boss Monster 2 and its predecessor, there is also the option to mix cards and gameplay, with new room, ability, and spell cards all being backward compatible, to help you create the ultimate board games dungeon.

Cozy Stickerville

Cozy Stickerville. Image: Unexpected Games.

Players: 1-6

Cozy Stickerville is an upcoming board game with a very unique twist. As you play, you’ll pick and place over 800 stickers to form your very own village, and perform a variety of activities, from fishing to exploring, to mining, and beyond.

Given the relatively permanent nature of sticker-placing, you might be unsurprised to learn this is a legacy-style game. As you advance through tasks, you’ll build out your village, eventually creating a cosy space filled with ‘new possibilities’ in every turn. If you’re somebody who enjoys sticker collecting, or board games with novel mechanics, Cozy Stickerville is certainly one to watch in 2026.

Chronicles of Crime: Eldritch Secrets, Cryptid Cases, Courtroom Justice

Chronicles of Crime: Eldritch Secrets. Image: Lucky Duck Games.

Players: 1-4

The Chronicles of Crime board games franchise is getting three new spin-off adventures in 2026: Eldritch Secrets, Cryptid Cases, and Courtroom Justice. Each focusses on a themed mystery, and tasks players wth solving it by heading to various locations, interviewing suspects, and collecting evidence.

What’s most novel about the entire Chronicles of Crime series is that it integrates with an app, so while you’re charting a physical board game, it comes to life (via the app) with cool, spooky music, interactive crime scenes, and lively characters. We expect the core themes of these new 2026 cases – eldritch horror, cryptid horror, and courtroom drama – will serve as great backdrops for compelling new Chronicles of Crime stories.

Discover more screen, games & arts news and reviews on ScreenHub and ArtsHub. Sign up for our free ArtsHub and ScreenHub newsletters.