Zoe Graham is the new Director of the Museum of Brisbane  

Zoe Graham is a positive life force, arriving at the entrance to Museum of Brisbane (MoB) in the Brisbane City Hall with a huge smile on her face. She is clearly delighted to be speaking about her recent appointment in her dream role as Director and Chief Executive Officer of MoB.

With a varied and very impressive background in the arts and cultural sector, Graham is a warm, sociable and gregarious person for whom the glass is decidedly more than half-full. There appear to be no threats or challenges in Graham’s artistic world, just opportunities waiting to be discovered and partnerships to be created. And she is very keen to share her ideas and what she has learned in just a few short months at MoB.

She tells ArtsHub: ‘Every day I walk into this impressive building and then I go for a wander through the Museum. I have a chat with our incredible Visitor Experience team, our floor staff, who are the eyes and ears on the ground. I’m surrounded by stories and objects and works that celebrate this city. I’ve learned more about Brisbane in my few months here than I think I ever knew before.’

A background in the cultural sector

Graham is a Queenslander by birth and grew up on the Sunshine Coast, but has worked in many diverse cultural organisations across Australia and overseas, which has cemented her vision of what constitutes a healthy and successful arts organisation. Her formative years were spent working with the Woodford Folk Festival and she says: ‘Being part of that extraordinary grassroots community cultural festival gave me great insight into all the jobs that are required to make a great cultural experience happen.’

Like many others before her, Graham set off to London and found herself working for the next four years at the national funding agency, the Arts Council of England, in the national investment team. She was there in 2009/10 when the bottom fell out of the arts sector due to the GFC (global financial crisis). In order to save the sector, the small team of which she was part was given the directive of distributing £60 million (AU$94 million) in the form of a recession relief program. It gave her an understanding of creating sustainable arts organisations, including engaging with the corporate sector and finding partnerships.

‘It was a really amazing experience working across art forms and across the country at all levels of scale,’ she says. ‘That really set me off on this path of enabling, supporting and developing growth in the sector, which I had not thought of before.’

‘Making Place’ at MoB, 2023. Photo: Katie Bennett.

Back in Australia, Graham was appointed Head of Business Development at the Queensland Art Gallery, in the early days of the opening of the Gallery of Modern Art (QAGOMA). She recalls the blockbuster exhibitions and the Asia Pacific Triennial, and her growing realisation that she wanted to work in art galleries and museums. ‘I love being surrounded by extraordinary art. I love the stimulation that brings and the aesthetics of the spaces. It was at QAGOMA that I cut my teeth on partnerships and fundraising for great outcomes,’ she adds.

She moved to Sydney as Director of Development and Enterprise at the Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA), which offered her the chance to capacity-build across platforms of fundraising, philanthropy, commercial, events and retail – widening her skills. Returning to Queensland, most recently she was the Queensland State Manager for Creative Partnerships Australia.

She says: ‘This gave me a strong Queensland focus across the small to medium sector, including independent artists across the state. It was a great learning curve for me, with a role that was all about capacity building, helping those organisations to have confidence and grow and do business in a more sustainable way.’

Why MoB and what does she bring to the role?

Graham has had a long relationship with MoB and knew it well prior to her arrival. ‘I love what the Museum does and its vibrancy. I love the focus of celebrating and uncovering the stories of Brisbane,’ she says. ‘And I just love the work, as I’m always learning and being constantly stimulated through the works that artists create and their ability to shine a light on hidden stories. To be stimulated intellectually and aesthetically every day is pretty amazing,’ she says.

She tells ArtsHub: ‘When this opportunity came up, I couldn’t resist it. I wanted to be able to contribute in a really meaningful way to the shape of this city and its cultural offerings. And I saw an opportunity to lead the organisation into its next phase of life.’

She continues: ‘I was pleasantly reassured by the Board that the organisation was in very good shape. We have an incredible bunch of people here, many of whom are practising artists with their own creative activities. So, I wasn’t coming in to put fires out. My remit was to lead towards the future, lay out a vision, look ahead and build on a very strong foundation. This is what compelled me to come.’

‘Clay: Collected Ceramics’, MoB, 2023. Photo: Katie Bennett.

And what are the skills that Graham brings to the job? She says: ‘I have experience in working in really extraordinary cultural organisations. I am deeply connected in the visual arts sector and know it intimately in Queensland. I also have a broader arts background and good friendships and relationships across theatre, dance, music and festivals.’ She adds: ‘I think my considerable experience and my passion for growth and identifying opportunities in a collaborative way will be of significant importance as we go forward.’

Challenges and opportunities

Graham has spent much of her time so far getting to know the team, asking questions and listening. Listening is clearly at the heart of her style and she has an inclusive open-door policy that is well-regarded: ‘It is definitely not my way to come in and say “out with the old and in with the new”, but to build on all the great things we are already doing.’

She continues: ‘The challenge with any leadership role is getting the balance right. You know, the time you need to spend with the team and the organisation, getting to know who everyone is and how we do things. What’s really critical is building those relationships with the team, with our partners and with our collaborators within the sector. Then one needs to balance that with getting out and looking ahead to the future.’

She adds brightly: ‘But I don’t see that as an insurmountable challenge.’

For Graham there are many opportunities: ‘I’m interested in collaboration and opening up the Museum. We have this great opportunity to push out and do really innovative programs and create new ways of working with artists across art forms,’ she says. ‘I’m interested in exploring how we can expand beyond the walls of the Museum. I have experience in working across multiple sites outside of the traditional gallery or museum space and working with communities. The central driver for me is about collaboration and partnerships, both for raising revenue, but also finding creative partnerships. That collaborative ethos is really at the heart of my approach,’ she says.

One irritant that she would like to change is the reference to MoB as “a hidden gem”. She says: ‘It certainly isn’t hidden. We have over 1000 visitors a day. Our tours of the collection of the Museum, our walking tours of the city, are booked up well in advance. We get amazing numbers to our off-site activations, such as Brisbane Art and Design (BAD) and Botanica, which got 130,000 attendees this year.’

Future vision for MoB

Graham’s vision for the future of MoB is very much based on community involvement and input, supported by key collaborations and partnerships.

‘As we look ahead to the future, the question must be how will we situate ourselves both physically, but also in the hearts and minds of locals, to be at the centre of the cultural discussion of the stories of the people and the place we live in? Looking ahead of course to the 2032 Olympics but, beyond that, I want to create a new, big bold vision with and for the community,’ she says.

She continues: ‘We are the custodians of the city and our collections and we are here to reflect the stories of the city, the people and the place. We have an opportunity to create a museum of vision for this city that really reflects that diversity and that recognises the growth that is happening here.

‘Looking at how, through collaboration and partnerships, we can amplify the stories and works we do going forward will be important. How we can create new experiences across the city, building on our off-site activations, while getting more deeply engaged with the diverse communities across the city, that excites me. And there is so much we can do in that space,’ she concludes.

It would seem that Zoe Graham is very much the person to do just that.

MoB is currently presenting Clay: Collected Ceramics to 22 October, and opens its summer exhibition Rearranged: The Art of the Flower from 25 November to 11 August 2024.