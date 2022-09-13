Why the Queen was a good ‘subject’

Whether you are a Royalist or a Republican, no one can deny the impact the Queen has had on the past three generations globally.

A stalwart for tradition (not to mention handbags, hats and high chroma outfits), she was also Australia’s Head of State for 70 years and 214 days – the longest of any British monarch, and the second-longest recorded of any monarch of a sovereign country.

Prime Minister Albanese said: ‘Her Majesty was the only reigning monarch to ever visit Australia and it was clear from her first trip that she had a special place in our hearts.’

That mash of history, dedication and an iconic visual signature, is pure honey for any artist working in the medium of portraiture.

ArtsHub caught up with some Australian artists on the occasion of our monarch’s passing, and asked why they were compelled to capture the Queen within their artistic practice.

Philjames

Only recently, 23 August, Philjames shared a ‘photo moment’ from his phone on social media. He was not to know that two weeks later Queen Elizabeth II would pass, aged 97.

Speaking with the artist as that news broke last week, Philjames told ArtsHub: ‘I was thinking, I have not known a world without her. She has seen it all… she fought the Nazis and lead with Churchill.

‘And Queens are so rare, just in terms of the way royalty works – we now have Charles, then William and then one of his sons [or daughter] – it is a once in a lifetime thing.’

Philjames has painted the Queen around five times, three in collaboration with artist Polly Borland (who is also on this list).

‘I have another [work] in the studio half done … I probably should finish it,’ he said.

Philjames’ portraits of Queen Elizabeth II; courtesy the artist.

But why choose the Queen as a subject of contemporary art? The artist told ArtsHub that the ubiquitous nature of the Queen’s image has a lot to do with his interest.

‘I grew up in Port Macquarie, a small town, and you’d see her at the RSL, the civic centre, and always on wall above a stage. Just like images of Jesus, for me, they were just always around and such a powerful figure in history,’ he said.

Philjames is known for his often satirical collages, and understandably was drawn to that symbolism that the Queen’s image holds, adding that ‘with colonialism and the British Empire, her image was so loaded’ – it was a natural fit.

Philjames said that he had never received any negative commentary about his artworks that use the Queen’s image, even his ‘cigarette butt one’.

Karla Dickens

Karla Dickens has been fascinated by images of the Queen her whole life, but her interest is not fueled by admiration.

‘I am not a Royalist, but I like to keep my eye on “the enemy” – I always have. She is a bit like Captain Cook. She is a symbol,’ Dickens said.

Hearing of her death, Dickens told ArtsHub she ‘turned the telly off’.

‘She had a great innings – she has worked really hard, and I know she is a human, but I don’t use her [image] as that.

‘My gran was big on checking out the Queen and checking out her outfits and hair and hats. She was born in 1913 and they were similar in age. When I got older and started to learn about the worldwide empire that she was the face of, I started using her [image].’

Karla Dickens. Two works from Bottom Feeders series (2018), recently shown at Sullivan + Strumpf in the exhibition Cover Up (2022). Supplied courtesy the artist.

Dickens is also an avid collector of Queen Elizabeth II memorabilia: ‘I have her on everything from biscuit tins to money boxes. Last week at the tip I picked up an old framed portrait of her like you’d see at a school hall. I buy [those things] for my artwork – she is not on my mantlepiece.

‘It came about because one of the Elders gave me these incredible 1950s handmade dresses that were made for the visit, and I wanted to use those dresses. It was about just looking at that royal visit from another lens – so this gorgeous young Indigenous girl is running on her own on one side of the screen, and on the other is Elizabeth being loved.’

It is the symbolism embedded in her image that Dickens uses in her artwork.

These were recently presented in a solo exhibition with Sullivan & Strumpf titled Cover Up (May 2022), which played with old book covers of the Queen.

‘I was a bit nervous putting that work up. Hoping she wasn’t going to die when the show was up. It was her jubilee at the same time.’

However, the work that Dickens especially remembers this week is a film she did for Wynyard Station in Sydney. Titled On the road – a narrative about the Queen’s 1954 visit to Lismore.

Paul Ryan

Paul Ryan series of portraits of Queen Elizabeth II; Courtesy the artist.

‘I am not a monarchist, but I have great respect for her as a person, and in some weird way am drawn to her,’ said Paul Ryan.

Ryan has painted the Queen about seven times. The first was around six years ago for the exhibition Queen and Country at Olsen gallery.

‘It was a bit of a joke, pairing paintings of the landscape with paintings of the Queen. They all sold, and I got commissions for more Queens afterwards,’ he said.

‘I have been watching her, as decline started to become apparent, and wanted to capture her in her last year,’ the artist continued.

‘It was those outfits that drew me to paint her, where the palette knife could render beautiful big slabs of buttery pink or blue in sculptural way with paint. And then to capture something of her face. I don’t think I have [captured] her properly yet; there is a stoicism and strength but a softness in the eyes and a little grin going on.

‘It has been interesting this week looking over all the people who have tried to capture her over the years; I think Lucien Freud got it wrong. Bloody Rolf Harris even had a go – what an embarrassment.’

Vincent Namatjira

Vincent Namatjira⁠, The Royal Tour (Elizabeth on Country), 2022⁠. Image courtesy Vincent Namatjira, This is no Fantasy and Iwantja Arts

‘Queen Elizabeth met my great-grandfather Albert Namatjira in 1954 and she awarded him the Queen’s Coronation medal. This connection between my family history and the British Royal family is the reason why I’ve made so many paintings of the Queen and the royal family,’ Vincent Namatjira told ArtsHub.

He added that he was ‘shocked’ when he heard the news. ‘I’ve been reflecting on the fact that the Queen lived to 96, while my great-grandfather passed away when he was only 57.

‘Personally I’d like to see Indigenous leaders and heroes past and present have the same level of recognition and respect that the royal family does.

‘I might retire from painting the Queen, let her rest in peace the poor thing … but I’ll definitely be busy painting King Charles!’ Namatjira added.

A sense of humour and a paintbrush is a powerful thing. Vincent Namatjira

In an earlier conversation Namatjira described: ‘I like to paint people who are famous, and paint them here in my community, painting them in the desert puts them into an unexpected place. Having just a little bit of humour can take the power out of a serious situation, whether something is happening to you right now, or it happened long ago – it lets you be in a little bit of control again, you can get a bit of cheeky revenge.’

Polly Borland

Her Majesty, The Queen, Elizabethe II (gold) 2001, Purchased 2002 National Portrait Gallery Collection. © Polly Borland. Reproduced courtesy of Polly Borland and Anna Schwartz Gallery. (now showing with Murray White Room)

Five minutes is all she had. And yet it is an image that would define her career, and as she said, ‘that really was the end of my portrait career.’

Borland continued: ‘Interestingly, even though it was probably the pinnacle, it was almost like, well I’ve done that, and I don’t really need to keep doing that.’

In 2001, Melbourne-born photographer Polly Borland was commissioned to take the official portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on the occasion of her Golden Jubilee marking 50 years as British monarch.

Borland was living in London at the time photographing British celebrities (she moved there in 1989, and now lives in Los Angeles). She had four months to prepare, and five minutes to shoot.

Everyone wants to know the story about the Queen Polly Borland, photographer.

What is now signature to her images of the Queen is the backdrop she chooses. Borland told CNN: ‘I’d seen some fabric in an Ann Summers window display that was red glitter. I’d found out where they got it from and ordered a special gold glitter fabric from the same place. I wanted a more modern take on the Queen. A much more Andy Warhol-type portrait, something a bit pop art.’

She added that the Queen ‘wasn’t fazed at all when she saw the golden glitter.’

Despite the planning and the fact that Borland is a self-ascribed ‘non Royalist’, she went into ‘a weird, nervous zone,’ talking incessantly in the Queen’s presence and losing focus (thankfully, however, not through her lens).

‘…when I was growing up there were images of the Queen everywhere…It was probably the most surreal moment of my career,’ Borland added.

She describes in a National Portrait Gallery video story: ‘All of a sudden I see this woman, who’s a lot more petite than I’d imagined, a lot more beautiful than I’d imagined, a lot richer than I’d imagined, looking very glamorous. And all of a sudden I couldn’t talk, I couldn’t remember anything.’

Borland continued: ‘I’d been told she doesn’t really like being photographed. So she just wanted to get it over and done with.

‘Well, I talked, and I talked, and I talked, and she’s moving closer to the point of where she needs to be. And she’s in front of the camera, and I’m still talking. And then all of a sudden, the minder calls, “Two minutes!” And I hadn’t taken one roll of film.’

Borland says it was a miracle that she got any photos at all in those final three minutes. She added, ‘also the ring flash was super bright, so by the time she left, she said, “Oh, I think you’ve blinded me.” And she walked out the door. Apparently Prince Phillip had been in there the whole time. I didn’t even see him.’

Borland’s second photo which was taken against a floral Marimekko fabric didn’t get official approval from the Palace. However it did make it to the cover of The Sunday Times Magazine. Both images are some of the most celebrated of the Queen by an Australian artist.

Joanna Braithwaite

Joanna Braithwaite’s Royal Mount and Queen Elizabeth and friend (2020); Courtesy the artist.

Braithwaite said that of the week’s events – including the wild circulation of images of the Queen: ‘It has kind of gone viral.

‘She has always been there – even for our parents – she is a constant, like David Attenborough as the voice of Britain,’ the artist said.

Braithwaite’s practice often includes portraits with or of animals, and she created a series in 2011 that was a tribute to the Queen’s horses.

‘I did a series of horse paintings called Royal Mount, and took some of her Hermes scarfs and put them on horses. It was about her connection with horses.’

While one was selected as a finalist for the Sulman Prize that year (Art Gallery of NSW), it is Braithwaite’s image of the Queen with her corgi dogs that caught our eye.

‘I have put the corgi centre stage; she loved her corgies – they were always constant. You can’t see her face, so I just relied on the colour blocking. She was fantastic at colour blocking – it was her thing. That’s what I was attracted to when painting her.

‘She had so many challenges in her life but carried herself with such dignity. I think whether a Royalist or a Republican you can’t deny that respect for her.’

Sir William Dargie

While we can’t ask Sir William Dargie what it was like to sit with the Queen to capture her likeness, we can call on history to deliver the backstory to what has become ‘one of the most recognisable 20th century Australian portraits’, and is commonly known as ‘the wattle painting’.

Sir William Dargie, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth The Second (1954), collection National Museum of Australia.

Dargie was commissioned to create the image of the newly crowned Queen Elizabeth II in 1954 – the same year any reigning monarch had set foot on Australian soil. ‘About 75 per cent of Australia’s population caught a glimpse of the new young queen,’ wrote the National Museum of Australia.

He was commissioned by Melbourne industrialist James P Beveridge as the first Australian artist to paint the Queen’s portrait which was completed over five sittings (which is a bit different to Borland’s five minutes!).

A curious back story to this iconic painting is that Dargie got paranoid that the work would be lost or damaged in the shipping back to Australia, so he made a copy.

‘This “spare” was painted upside down at the London home of his hosts, the Hamilton Fairley family,’ explained the NMA, adding that it was a device to focus on colours and forms, ‘eliminating the natural desire to improve on the original.’

There is a rather long inscription on the back of that painting explaining why he painted the copy. Then, some time later, Dargie painted a third version after the Queen expressed her delight at the original and requested a personal copy.

Australia will hold a National Day of Mourning to observe Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, 22 September 2022.