Why hide your light under a bushel? Lessons in signage for arts spaces

Three weeks ago, when Perth Institute of Contemporary Art (PICA) opened its doors for its first exhibitions of 2024, many of its most frequent visitors entered its building in an entirely new way.

This is because PICA has redesigned its public entrance in anticipation of major capital works that will unfold in its precinct as part of the WA Government’s multimillion-dollar Perth Cultural Centre (PCC) rejuvenation project.

The redevelopment will restrict public access to PICA’s usual main entrance and will force the closure of its performance space for at least the next 18 months.



But instead of this being a threat to its existence, the gallery’s decision to give the reins over to artists to help it fix its access issues has turned a tricky situation into a golden opportunity to increase visitation.

From crisis comes opportunity

According to PICA’s Director Hannah Mathews, the organisation’s 120-year-old heritage-listed building has not received a lot of architectural love since it opened its doors as Perth’s premier contemporary arts space in 1991.



‘Essentially, it’s a 1896 school building,’ Mathews says, referring to the site’s original purpose as a Perth government school. That was open until 1958 before becoming a technical college until the 1980s, and then a government funded arts space in the early 1990s.

But much like some other contemporary arts spaces around the country – Linden New Art and Salamanca Arts to name a couple – PICA’s focus on new art has always been at odds with its centuries-old architecture.

Read: 7 marketing tips to convert interest into action

An added complication for PICA is its lack of a noticeable public entry point and prominent entrance signage to attract passers-by.



Despite PICA being located next to a busy CBD thoroughfare, Mathews admits that its “front door” entrance space has always been a challenge.



‘The feedback we have – especially from people coming to PICA’s James Street entrance – was that our long-term entrance is not very obvious or welcoming. When you enter, there’s no room for a reception. You go down some stairs before you even see anyone and so you don’t feel like you are arriving anywhere that is open to the public,’ she says.



So, when Mathews realised PICA’s usual entrance would be blocked by the planned construction work, she knew it was the gallery’s moment to transform how it could signal its existence to the outside world and attract more people to discover what’s inside.

PICA’s new ‘evergreen’ signage

Although Mathews has been steering PICA’s redesign process, she is clear that she has not made any of the key creative decisions in designing the new entry space.

‘We always wanted an artist to conceive it and decide how it might function,’ she explains.

Mathews continues, ‘We received philanthropic support from the Ungar Family Foundation, which allowed us to commission artist Agatha Gothe-Snape (NSW) to lead the entrance redesign, and we are thrilled with what she has done.’



Mathews credits Gothe-Snape’s capacity to work with histories, memories and behaviours, and her ability ‘to mediate multiple elements at one time and distil them into experiential manifestations that honour and hold space for all the ghosts in the room’, as key reasons she was selected for the commission.

Read: Review: Agatha Gothe-Snape – The Outcome is Certain (from 2020)

In describing Gothe-Snape’s process, Mathews says the artist spent time at PICA looking at the archive and programming history, before coming across one key artwork that informed her final work.



The piece Gothe-Snape chose is by Peter Cripps – an artist who still lives and works in Perth – and is a site-specific artwork he made in the early 1990s as part one of the earliest contemporary art shows presented in PICA’s building.



To create his work, Cripps peeled back the paint on PICA’s walls to uncover the original wall colour chosen for the building’s purpose as a government school. The “birch-green” colour Cripps uncovered was then used to paint many of PICA’s interior walls in an installation piece he presented in one of PICA’s earliest shows.

For Gothe-Snape’s PICA entrance commission, the artist has used the same green colour featured in Cripps’ work to transform PICA’s previous side door bump-in entrance into its stunning new green-glowing front door entrance space.



Importantly, PICA also decided to carry through the chosen “birch green” colour to its new exterior signage, which boldly points visitors to its new entrance with a clear and simple message that ‘Art Lives Here’.

PICA’s new entrance space (interior view) designed by Agatha Gothe-Snape. Photo: Dan McCabe.

A good sign that art lives here

So, after 30 years of having a nondescript entrance to now having large eye-catching “PICA-green” signage and an equally vibrant set of mural-painted steps up to the building (designed by artist J D Penangke), the question is, has PICA’s visitation enjoyed any boost?

‘Since we opened earlier this month, the galleries have been very busy – even in this heat Perth has been experiencing,’ Mathews reports.

‘In fact, ever since the green banner went up during our install period, we have been getting people coming and asking if they could come in, but we had to tell them to come back for the exhibition opening. So, yes, I think it is having a very positive effect.’



So, as PICA basks in a purple patch thanks to its new green signage, it’s worth noting how effective a highly visible welcome banner with a clear, simple message can be.



Another great example of this exists at Niagara Galleries (Melbourne), the exterior wall of which confidently proclaims that ‘Art Does Matter’ – a sign the gallery painted in the late 1990s after being inspired by a unique promotional campaign run by the Sixth Australian Contemporary Art Fair in 1998 (of which Niagara was a part), and which was a spearheaded by the Fair’s then director Bronwyn Johnson.



As Niagara Galleries Director William Nuttall explains, ‘Bronwyn Johnson created a series of billboards during the Sixth Australian Contemporary Art Fair with the words “Art Does Matter” to provoke a conversation on the importance of the visual arts in Australia, especially the work of living Australian artists.



A photo of the Sixth Australian Contemporary Art Fair promotional billboard, 1998. Image: Courtesy Bronwyn Johnson.

‘After the Fair, I sought permission to continue this advocacy for the arts through the use of that statement,’ Nuttall continues.



‘Bronwyn agreed, and that’s when we painted our sign. It’s a statement that remains relevant today and is instantly recognisable to many Melburnians who use Punt Road [the thoroughfare on which the gallery is located] to commute.’

Street view of Niagara Galleries with its ‘Art Does Matter’ signage seen on right exterior wall. Photo: Mark Ashkanasy, courtesy Niagara Galleries.

Finally, it’s hard to go past Swiss artist Ugo Rondinone’s Hell, Yes! rainbow sign installed on the exterior wall of New Museum in New York in 2007 as one of the most joyful expressions of what lies within the New Museum’s walls. (Rondinone’s work stayed in place for a year longer than was originally planned, coming down in 2010 much to the disappointment of locals.)

So, while it’s clear that arts signage takes many forms – some of which stay in our hearts, while others barely register – the secret to good arts signage seems to be about simplicity, clarity and directness, with a hint of humour and fun, to ensure nobody misses out on knowing exactly where great art can be found.







