When the money is given back … something is terribly wrong

What organisation gives back upwards of $500,000, after it has been signed off by government, is in the bank and an artist has agreed to the commission? You would expect the short answer to be none. Wrong.

Last week, artist Alex Seton made public on social media that his forthcoming commission at the Hyde Park Barracks (Sydney) in 2024, had been pulled. For Seton, it was not so much the disappointment of not being able to deliver an artwork (we, in the arts, all deal with unexpected knock-backs at some point, he pointed out to ArtsHub). But, rather, his concerns over the cancellation of the broader commissioning program that had locked-in blockbuster funding under the NSW Government through to 2025, and was quickly becoming a signature of the institution driving new audiences.

The big question remains: why?

Seton tagged the recently appointed Minister for the Arts, John Graham, in his Instagram post that outed the news: ‘This, as one of the first acts of the state’s newest cultural institution MHNSW (Museums of History, NSW) and within the first two months of the new NSW Labor Government. I’m not sure if you’re even aware of this decision @jgnswmlc, but it doesn’t sound like, “bringing cultural vibrancy back to NSW”, he wrote, quoting the Minster.

So, what’s happened? ArtsHub spoke to Seton, to take a deeper dive into the cancellation – and its implications.

Finger pointing and confusion

Seton has been developing the 2024 Hyde Park Barracks Art Commission for 18 months. He signed a contract with the organisation (then Sydney Living Museums), only to be told in May that it was “off”.

Seton’s project, Almost Always Picturesque, was going to surround the Barracks’ building with a moat, making a symbolic island of one of Australia’s first landmark colonial buildings.

Seton wrote on Instagram: ‘While it’s disappointing to lose the gig after a year and half of development, I’m really shocked to hear it is because the entire Hyde Park Barracks Annual Art Commission program has been permanently cancelled by the powers that be @museumsofhistorynsw under instruction by the newly elected NSW Government. Even though I had been assured the project was fully funded for two more years under @creatensw.’

When ArtsHub shared a statement it had received from the MHNSW with Seton, which said the decision ‘was a result of an internal reassessment of priorities and processes.’ Seton responded that the organisation had said it was ‘outside of our hands,’ and that it was ‘an instruction by the New Labor Government to review all major spending,’ and that ‘it’s not personal’.

It does, however, seem very personal.

Interim CEO, State Librarian Dr John Vallance made the decision. Appointed in January this year, the decision was made before incoming CEO Mary Darwell took the helm in June.

In an earlier interview with The Sydney Morning Herald, Vallance said that he had no “grand ambitions” to make the role permanent. ‘I’m only there for a short period of time supporting the staff while they find a proper CEO… I’m helping them hold the fort.’

Seton added: ‘By the time I got to have a face-to-face meeting with them, he had stepped down. Why would someone come on board as interim CEO and then cancel a successful program like that?’

Artist’s impression of 2024 Hyde Park Barracks Art Commission. Image: Courtesy Alex Seton.

The explanation delivered

This story, however, is far more than just a shuffling of funds and a cancelled commission. Since the commission announcement, the state has seen three Arts Ministers, a change of government, a rebrand of the organisation, a new Act in Parliament for the organisation, two CEOs – plus an acting one, a failed recruitment process … and some returned cash.

ArtsHub reached out to the newly branded Museum of History (MHNSW), which replied with the formal statement: ‘The decision not to proceed with the Hyde Park Barracks Art installation, a $530,000 program, was made by Museums of History NSW. The artist was formally advised at the beginning of May that the commission would not be proceeding, after the Museum asked him to pause the project in early April. The artist was compensated for their work completed up to this date.’

It added: ‘Museums of History NSW returned any remaining funds to Create NSW for the commission, and the remaining funding for the commission has not been reallocated to any other project. The NSW Government is committed to supporting the arts, and artists across NSW, through a range of funding opportunities and policy initiatives.’

A day later the organisation added, ‘The recently appointed CEO of MHNSW, Mary Darwell, has instructed that an independent review be undertaken of the MHNSW commissioning approach,’ with a postscript to speak to the Minister’s office.

ArtsHub reached out to Create NSW, which gave no further explanation than: ‘MHNSW is managing this one entirely.’

Penelope Benton, Executive Director NAVA (National Association for the Visual Arts) confirmed that she had met Create NSW and written to Arts Minister John Graham calling on the NSW Government to restore the annual commission, and to honour its commitment to complete the 2024 project.

Benton is also calling for clarity about the proposed redirection of the funds. ‘I am yet to receive a response,’ Benton told ArtsHub. ‘The news that the commission has been cancelled after the contract was issued was delivered abruptly and without explanation.’

She continued: ‘For the artist, it is obviously a huge financial and professional blow… For the sector, the news raises concern about the professional and fair treatment of artists, and questions about what the funding has been reallocated to.

‘At the recent REMIX Summit, Minister Graham spoke of activations and an immersive experience agenda driving the change of focus for the NSW Government. In so many ways, the site-specific annual Hyde Park Barracks Art Commission and associated public program responds exactly to this agenda,’ Benton said, adding that the decision goes against current government objectives.

ArtsHub also spoke with Adam Lindsay, former Executive Director of Sydney Living Museums (SLM) and State Archives, who envisaged the forecourt commission series as part of the Barrack’s 2019-2020 refresh. He said the inaugural commission of Wiradjuri and Kamilaroi artist Jonathan Jones saw a demonstrated increase in visitor “dwell time”, while the second commission of artist Fiona Hall resulted in a 250% increase in museum attendance.

At the time he told ArtsHub: ‘We make these sites relevant today – taking history and finding contemporary entry points to it, so that we can use that to understand the present, and make a better future.’

Speaking again with ArtsHub this week, Lindsay added: ‘You don’t remove things that are going OK from an arts ecology perspective, especially when they have been funded.’

Lindsay advocated for, and received, around $2 million (over four years) under blockbuster funding through the NSW State Government – part of a $40 million commitment that was announced in June 2021. Seton’s commission was a recipient project under that funding.

Elsewhere, funding under that same blockbuster fund continues to be rolled out, such as the Ramses and the Gold of the Pharaohs exhibition at the Australian Museum scheduled to open later this year – confirming the problem lies in-house.

Seton said on social media: ‘Artists don’t often share the losses, but I thought this one had bigger implications, and I’m sad for all of us.’

Archive photo of Hyde Park Barracks. Image: State Archives, now MHNSW.

Is the ‘Disney-fication of history’ behind this?

Vallance had made no secret that the State Library, in his view, was better positioned to manage the State Archives and historical documents, rather than via the merger of SLM and the State Archives under Lindsay.

At the time of his appointment in January 2023, he told The Sydney Morning Herald: ‘One of the things I’m wanting to be careful about is to balance the need to make all the official records accessible to the public without dumbing it down – that kind of Disney-fication you see around the world.’

What Vallance may called the ‘Disney-fication’ of history, others might perceive as vision.

Over Lindsay’s three-year tenure he negotiated free admissions, oversaw a building refurbishment, moved the organisation out of debt and into surplus, expanded public engagement exponentially and increased philanthropic donations to a new level for the organisation.

He was also in the process of stitching up a $7 million business case for the Old Registrar-General’s building on Macquarie Street to become the state’s first dedicated history museum, and another for an interactive museum at the Parramatta Female Factory.

If that is the outcome of ‘Disney-fication’, then many would subscribe to it.

Seton’s project would have bridged that new and old world of history perfectly. It drew on archival images and documents, on social history and contemporary storytelling. He said of his proposal: ‘I was also going to carve the ghost of the Canary Island palm that once stood at the front of the building, now at the front of the Art Gallery of NSW. These palms were used as cultural markers by the British in all the corners of their empire.’

Seton said that speaking out was not about him, or the money. ‘Part of it is that institutions have no accountability with the promises they make. The agreements are often asymmetrically weighted in favour of the power of the institution. Artists are often asked to make long term commitments that are not reciprocated by the institution with short termination clauses. Institutions are only as good as the people in them. As soon as staff changes, programs lose their advocates. We need brave art administrators. We all need to be brave together around this kind of thing. Artists often just cut their losses and stay quiet about poor treatment for the sake of professionalism, and not wanting to burn future prospects.

‘I’m a grown artist, I can deal with the rejection. But this opens a lot of questions that need to be asked,’ he concluded.

Understanding the timeline

2018: Adam Lindsay appointed CEO Sydney Living Museums (SLM) and the State Archives and Records Authority (SARA).

February 2020: Wiradjuri and Kamilaroi artist Jonathan Jones unveiled the first commission, funded by SLM and the City of Sydney under its Art & About program. untitled (maraong manaóuwi) was commissioned as part of the reopening of the Barracks, after a closure for refurbishment.

2020: A business case was developed to fund an annual activation.

April 2021: Fiona Hall presented the second activation, Who goes here?, funded by SLM and private donors. It demonstrated a 250% increase in attendance to the museum.

June 2021: On the success of the first commissions, Lindsay successfully attained blockbuster funding for the next four years (2022-2025).

June 2022: Daniel Crooks’ video piece, Boundary Conditions, was the third commission, supported also by private donations. The organisation acquired the multipurpose digital screens, which could then be reused or hired out as an income stream to the organisation.

2022: Alex Seton was commissioned for the 2024 edition, under then CEO Adam Lindsay. A signed contract with the artist was in place.

September 2022: Pushback by academics and historians over Lindsay’s track of broadening public engagement and merged institutions.

November 2022: the organisation announced its rebrand as the Museums of History, NSW (MHNSW), bringing together SLM and the State Archives. Lindsay was advised he had to reapply for his position under the new organisation. The interview panel, organised by Create NSW, comprised SLM chair Naseema Sparks, Dr John Vallance and Elizabeth Mildwater, Secretary of the Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade.

Mid-December 2022: The panel was dissolved, with Lindsay told he was the outstanding candidate, but that the “optics” didn’t look good if he was reappointed. He was offered a lesser position under Vallance as Acting CEO.

31 December 2022: Lindsay left the organisation.

1 January 2023: MHNSW became a legal identity, passed by an Act of Parliament. Minister Don Harwin was sitting when the rebrand commenced, and Minister Ben Franklin was the sitting Arts Minister when it became an Act.

25 January 2023: Minister Franklin issued a release announcing the new Museums of History NSW Board, at which State Librarian Dr John Vallance was confirmed as interim CEO, with a media release stating ‘while recruitment for the permanent role has been extended to enable a more thorough and extensive global executive search’. Two board members resigned.

Late January 2023: The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Naseema Sparks said she was baffled by the Department of Enterprise, Investment and Trade’s appointment of Vallance, adding, ‘It was not an outcome that was brought back to the panel.’

Questions of conflict of interest arise over Vallance’s appointment, while sitting on the interview panel.

March 2023: NSW election, and appointment of new Arts Minister, John Graham MP.

April 2023: Seton is asked to put commission on hold.

May 2023: Angela Tiatia and Tony Albert – in mentorship with creatives Lillie Madden, Alina Olivares-Panucci and Corin Ileto – delivered the fourth commission, Murmurations. It was commissioned by Lindsay under SLM, and realised by MHNSW under its new administration.

May 2023: In his last week in the interim role, Vallance formally cancelled Seton’s commission.

June 2023: Mary Darwell was appointed as Chief Executive Officer, MHNSW. She was formerly Executive Director State Records NSW (which was subsumed into the organisation under Lindsay’s post). The website states that her work with State Records was ‘to support transparent and accountable government’. It is understood that the appointment came internally, with no formal application process or panel applied.

June 2023: A major pledge of a gift (which had been brokered by Lindsay), was revoked upon the announcement of the cancelled commission.

It is understood that Darwell has the capacity to overturn Vallance’s decision, but hasn’t.

Create NSW, MHNSW and the Minister’s office are yet to disclose where the returned funds have been reallocated.