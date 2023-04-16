When passion causes more harm than good

During the launch of the new National Cultural Policy (NCP) ‘Revive‘ several speakers commended arts workers’ passion, as well as each other’s.

Josh Burns, the Federal MP for Macnamara, said that, for arts workers in his electorate, ‘it’s not just a job, it’s a passion’. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, described how he gave Tony Burke the arts portfolio because of his immense passion for the arts.

Passion at work conjures the idea of a vocation – something more than “just a job”. Most people who work in the arts and cultural sector will tell you that it was passion that drew them to the arts in the first place.

‘Passion is an absolute lifeline for me in the work,’ artist Bek Conroy tells ArtsHub, ‘I don’t think I could do any other kind of work that didn’t have passion as its central driving force.’

The NCP compares the passion of arts workers to that of nurses and electricians. But, for Conroy, there are stark differences in the amount of passion arts workers have. ‘The benchmark for passion in other industries is that it’s 90% wrangling people … doing the grunt work and getting it done, [so] 90% is that kind of corporate teamwork. But the other 10% of the job is passionate for them. I wonder, how does that sustain them?’

The comparison in the NCP was made to bolster the argument that having passion for your work shouldn’t justify a lack of fair pay and remuneration. Why should it matter if arts workers experience more passion than nurses or electricians in ratio to ‘grunt work’?

Speaking to ArtsHub, CEO and Co-Founder of Cairns-based JUTE Theatre Company, Suellen Maunder, asks a crucial question. ‘Because we receive joy, it is perceived that the work is not of value, so how do you get that story across? …The level of craft that people invest and the level of knowledge that they gain over the years – how do we tell that story?’ she asks.

At a recent panel at ACMI (Australian Centre for the Moving Image), Naarm/Melbourne-based scholar Rebecca Giblin drew a straight line between work that brings us pleasure and low/or no pay, and work that brings us suffering and high salaries.

Under our current economic system, passion can mask the amount of skill and knowledge that an arts worker has, contributing to the invisibility of their cultural labour and, therefore, devaluing their work.

According to Dr Kim Goodwin, who specialises in arts workers’ career development, this is found in other feminised workforces, such as nursing and the not-for-profit sector, but not to the extent that it exists in the arts and cultural sector.

The thinking is that the more passion you experience at work, the more enjoyable your experience must be, and therefore the less value it has as ‘work’.

This separation of pleasure and suffering sits at the heart of how we value different kinds of work, and why passion can sometimes become harmful.

When passion becomes harmful

Social psychologists understand passion for an activity in two distinct ways, as either obsessive or harmonious. Obsessive passion leads to negative outcomes like burnout and poor mental health, while harmonious passion leads to positive outcomes, like good mental health and expert performance.

Both types of passion are the result of internalising an activity that you love – like your work – into your identity. However, this itself is not the issue. The issue is whether an individual can easily disengage from their passionate activity without fear of negative consequences.

Maunder says: ‘I often get guilty if I feel that I’m not working long enough hours, and I do feel the pressure, given that I am one of the very small number of people who get to have a full-time living in the arts. I try to give back to other artists, and to the company.’

This is a familiar story, the feeling of being lucky enough to get to work in the arts, which causes a kind of ‘survivor’s guilt’, often leading to overworking and exploiting our own passion. It’s a vicious circle.

New Zealand artist and writer, Verity Johnson, recently described her transformation from obsessive to having more harmonious passion for her work. What caused this transformation was the realisation that arts workers need to budget their passion, rather than treat it like an eternal spring.

The responsibility, however, to choose harmonious passion over obsessive doesn’t simply lie with the individual arts worker. The social environment in which we develop our passions greatly determines whether we internalise our passionate activity in a way that leads to obsessive or harmonious passion.

Goodwin explains: ‘Those of us who work in the creative industries have been sold this lie that to follow our dreams we need to be willing to sacrifice security, support and money, because it is our passion. It becomes a life choice, not just an employment choice, and it’s often used as an excuse to treat people ridiculously.’

Arts workers are susceptible to exploiting their own passion because the sector supports and encourages this. If the work is its own reward, basic provisions such as fair pay and a safe workplace become more difficult to demand from those who should be providing it.

When passion can lead to exploitation

The entire arts and cultural sector is built upon the passion of arts workers. These passionate people are willing to work beyond what is expected of them, and often beyond what they are being paid to do, because they love what they do and believe in the intrinsic value of their work.

Maunder believes this is the difficult reality of the sector. ‘Sad to say, I don’t think most arts organisations would survive without that passion, to go above and beyond,’ she says.

Build Back Better is a Queensland region and Northern Territory-wide skills development program run by JUTE. At a recent workshop, Maunder posed a question to the group about the relationship between passion and working in the arts sector.

‘An artist in Yeppoon had steam coming out of their ears. She explained that sometimes local artists who have the skills to perform at a professional level don’t want to take money for the work that they’re doing, because they’re passionate about it,’ Maunder says.

She adds: ‘If people keep doing that, then they will never have a professional sector of paid artists. They will never grow the sector in their region.’

Passion can cause arts workers to devalue their own labour, perceiving the work itself to be of more value than their own worth as workers. When arts workers value their own work, they also value the work of their peers, and the work of future generations of arts workers.

So how do we hold each other accountable?

Sector leaders need to create the environment that fosters harmonious passion and keeps others accountable, says Goodwin. ‘Leaders have the responsibility to create safe, fair, equitable workplaces that pay people fairly and aren’t exploiting people’s passion, and instead actually allow people to explore their passion [safely].’

The deeper consequence of not prioritising this, is that certain groups of people are locked out of working in the arts and cultural sector.

Who gets to be passionate?

According to US sociologist, Erin Cech, passion is often framed to mask the structural inequalities that determine ‘individual’ success. Passion is interwoven with the myth of meritocracy and the neoliberal principle of individual responsibility, she believes.

The myth of meritocracy is that anyone who works hard enough, and is passionate enough, will have success and be rewarded. The idea of individual responsibility, then, is if you fail at this, it is your own personal failure for being lazy or not having enough passion.

As Conroy reflects, this is difficult not to internalise as an arts worker.

‘It’s a very deceptive thing,’ she says, ‘because the markers we use to explain our passion and how we’ve survived are very much individualised. It denies the fact that we are still working in a system that is determining whether you get to participate.’

Passion can purposefully obscure our view of the structures in place that determine our level of opportunity and likelihood of success.

As Goodwin says, ‘Research shows that the biggest factor in the success of entrepreneurs is the family background they come from. Whether they have a secure family, whether they have money behind them. Because then you can afford to take risks.’

Passion beyond the individual

Clearly passion isn’t all good, but it isn’t all bad either. We shouldn’t throw the baby out with the bathwater. Key to changing who gets to be passionate is by reorganising the way we are allowed, and encouraged, to be passionate.

We must not forget that passion can lead individuals, and groups of people, to achieve great things. Just as importantly, however, we must balance this with the costs. What is clear is that we need to treat passion like a precious resource and create environments that allow it to develop in a healthy way, rather than harmfully and therefore exclusively.

It is ultimately the passion of the collective, as opposed to an individual’s passion, that determines an arts worker’s well-being and the well-being of the sector.

Having passion is not the issue, but we need to be aware of the ways in which passion can be used to undervalue arts work, and therefore keep certain people out of the sector. As Conroy eloquently explains, ‘The distortion is not so much about the thing that we’re seeing, but the distortion is in the tools that we use to see.’

It is the responsibility of arts workers, and more specifically sector leaders, to ensure we have the environment and infrastructure that allows us to engage with passion thoughtfully, sustainably and with care. This will safeguard the well-being of arts workers, and it will go a long way in ensuring that the arts and cultural sector is a welcoming and supportive workplace for anyone who may wish to join it.