What’s in store for season 2024 in the performing arts (part four)

With the new year almost in sight, 2024 season announcements have been coming thick and fast.

What started out as a trickle of announcements in August subsequently turned into a flood; indeed, so many companies have announced their programs for next year in recent weeks that this article, which was planned as the final part in our 2024 preview series, has now been split into two. Look for the final part soon.

For now, read on to learn more about what’s in store for companies such as Darwin Symphony Orchestra, Queensland Theatre and Victorian Opera.

ACT Hub

The Australian Capital Theatre Hub’s (ACT Hub) 2024 season features nine productions in total from the three independent theatre companies, which collectively call the Hub home.

Opening the season is an encore of Everyman Theatre’s critically acclaimed production, Queers (14-24 February). A series of monologues curated by Mark Gatiss (Doctor Who, Sherlock), Queers opens with a WW1 soldier reflecting on the love that dare not speak its name, and closes with a nervous groom-to-be reflecting on his imminent same-sex wedding. This powerful exploration of a century of cultural change will be performed by local actors Alex Hoskison, Natasha Vickery, Karen Vickery, Geoffrey Borny, Joel Horwood, Patrick Galen-Mules and Joe Dinn, with musical accompaniment by Louiza Blomfield and Alex Unikowski.

Elsewhere the program features a site-specific adaptation of Chekhov’s Seagull (10-21 April), the directorial debut of Canberra actor Steph Roberts with Alan Ball’s Five Women Wearing the Same Dress (8-18 May) and Kate Mulvany’s insightful adaptation of Friedrich Schiller’s Mary Stuart (24 July – 3 August), the story of two royal cousins pitted against each other by politics, religion and circumstance.

Adelaide Symphony Orchestra

An ambitious season awaits supporters and subscribers of Adelaide Symphony Orchestra (ASO) in 2024, with one particular highlight being Floods of Fire (16-17 March), a three-part response to climate change presented in collaboration with more than 100 local partner organisations, including Adelaide Festival and a mass Citizens’ Orchestra. Floods of Fire culminates in a concert by award-winning electronic musical duo Electric Fields and the ASO.

Rachmaninov’s Symphonies are sure to be an ASO highlight in 2024. Photo: Josh Geelan.

Other highlights include She Speaks (31 May – 1 June), a four-part celebration of female composers (building off the success of the inaugural She Speaks program in 2021, which returned in 2022, but was skipped this year) co-curated by Anne Cawrse and Belinda Gehlert, and features a newly commissioned work by Gehlert herself. There is also a three-part celebration of the symphonies of Rachmaninov from 22-29 June (following on from the success of Rachmaninov: The Piano Concertos earlier this year).

The traditional, eight-part Symphony Series (multiple dates) also returns once again, featuring classics by Beethoven, Debussy, Handel, Mendelssohn, Sibelius and more, alongside the likes of Scottish-American composer Thea Musgrave (whose Rainbow makes its Australian premiere as part of the series) and a brand new composition from the ASO’s Emerging Composer in Association, Jakub Jankowski.

Darwin Symphony Orchestra

In 2024, Darwin Symphony Orchestra (DSO) begins a new chapter by establishing its Composer in Residence role, which in 2024 and 2025 will be NT composer Netanela Mizrahi. Through this role, Mizrahi will write new works for the DSO, collaborate with other artists, and contribute to composer development and pathways in the Northern Territory.

The process begins with a commission by Mizrahi, together with Dr Aunty Bilawara Lee, to be premiered in August 2024 as part of Darwin Festival.

Vital Forces (17 August) will feature the world premiere of their new work commemorating the 50th anniversary of Cyclone Tracy, a devastating event that changed Darwin forever. The concert also features the Northern Territory debut of two other Australian works: Alice Chance’s Through Changing Landscape and James Ledger’s Signal Lost, ending with Prokofiev’s Fifth Symphony, written in the shadow of war in 1944 and by turns joyous, reflective, ominous and urgent.

fortyfivedownstairs

A brand new play by Patricia Cornelius directed by Susie Dee, a double bill presenting revived works by Tom Holloway and Robert Reid, and the return of the Chamber Music Festival (12-24 March) featuring multiple Australian premieres are among the highlights of fortyfivedownstairs’ 2024 performance season.

Bad Boy (26 September – 6 October) sees Dee and Cornelius reunite with performer Nicci Wilks (Runt, Shit), who will play a male role in this new work tackling misogyny and domestic violence. The double bill of Holloway’s 100 Reasons for War (written 100 years after Gallipoli) and Reid’s Carpet and Sand (30 May – 16 June) will be performed by an ensemble cast of eight directed by Green Room Award-winner Bob Pavlich.

Following the success of the inaugural Chamber Music Festival in March this year, pianist Coady Green has curated a diverse program of 14 events for the event’s return next year (12-24 March) including collaborations with Lyric Opera and the Wilin Centre, and performances by Songmakers Australia and the Divisi Chamber Singers.

HotHouse Theatre

Renovations of HotHouse’s Butter Factory Theatre in 2024 necessitate a reduced program, but the company remains committed to supporting the development and production of new Australian works despite such challenges. Opening the season is the world premiere of The Plan (and Other Plans) by Albury’s own Grace Rouvray and Bridie Connell (19-23 March), in which the lives of two adult sisters are thrown into turmoil when their divorced father falls ill. In order to juggle their lives, careers and relationships, the pair create the Cancer Calendar. Why use emotion when you have an Excel spreadsheet? The Plan (and Other Plans) promises complicated homecomings, plenty of laughs and doubtless a few tears as well.

Two recent Australian works round out the season: Brink Productions’ Symphonie of the Bicycle (25-29 June), directed by the company’s former Artistic Director Chris Drummond, and Griffin Theatre’s swim (10-14 September), the debut stage work by Mununjali poet and writer Ellen van Neerven (Heat and Light, Throat, Personal Score), a reflection of being home in your culture, identity and skin.

National Theatre of Parramatta

In addition to the ongoing work by Riverside’s National Theatre of Parramatta (NTofP) to enhance and celebrate the artistry of Western Sydney (including the mentorship program Staging the World, which next year gives directors the opportunity to attend an intensive two-week mentorship with the renowned Mina Morita, Artistic Director of San Francisco’s Crowded Fire Theatre) the company also continues to stage works reflecting the real face of everyday Australia.

Karim, the new play by James Elazzi (a three-time nominee at the NSW Premier’s Literary Award for his plays Lady Tabouli, Queen Fatima and Son of Byblos) has its world premiere at NTofP this year (25 July – 10 August). The play explores families, duty and generational divides from the perspective of the lead character Karim, who by pursuing the music of the oud, learns that there is more to life than scavenging trash or being a farm labourer, and realises that it may be possible to escape from the rural outskirts of Western Sydney.

Another highlight looks to be the Australian premiere of Dipika Guha’s Yoga Play (17 October – 2 November) directed by visiting US director Mina Morita and co-produced with Brisbane’s La Boite Theatre. Described as ‘a zinging satire not just of the yoga-consumerism industrial complex, but also of the global economy’s worship of branding’ and a ‘gleeful skewering of the athleisurewear-meets-enlightenment mind-set,’ by The Washington Post, Guha’s Yoga Play is billed as a scathing and sassy takedown of cultural appropriation, exploitation, consumerism, fat shaming and yoga pants.

Queensland Theatre

‘Have you ever, ever felt like this? Have strange things happened, are you going round the twist?’

For Australians of a particular age, these lyrics will be instantly familiar as the opening lines of the theme song of cult children’s TV series Round the Twist, which aired between 1990 and 2001. Consequently, the world premiere of Round The Twist The Musical (12 November – 1 December) will be sure to generate considerable excitement among this demographic.

With experienced musical theatre director Simon Phillips (Bananaland, Ladies in Black, Love Never Dies) at the helm, and a book, music and lyrics by Paul Hodge – with, of course, the inclusion of Andrew Duffield’s original theme song – the production is sure to be a hit.

Other potential highlights for Queensland Theatre in 2024 include Dear Brother (7-28 September), a co-production with BlakDance and a highly physical, cross-genre work challenging the narrative around public perceptions of Aboriginal masculinity; an updated version of Patrick Hamilton’s Gaslight (20 February – 3 March) adapted by Canadians Johnna Wright and Patty Jamieson; and a co-production with Sydney Theatre Company, Cost of Living (15 June – 13 July), which is a Pulitzer Prize-winning work by Polish-born, US-based carer turned playwright Martyna Majok. The Australian premiere of this acclaimed work (which Variety praised as an ‘illuminating meditation on the precarity of bodies in space, and on people’s interdependence on one another’) will be co-directed by Priscilla Jackman (The Appleton Ladies’ Potato Race) and Dan Daw (whose The Dan Show compelled audiences at both RISING and Sydney WorldPride earlier this year), who also performs in the work.

State Theatre Company South Australia

The world premiere of The Questions (26 July – 17 August), a rom-com musical exploring the impact of a lockdown-induced, unexpectedly long first date between a seemingly incompatible couple, is one of several tantalising highlights of State Theatre Company South Australia’s (STCA) 2024 season. Written by Van Badham (a playwright whose work has been staged by Griffin, Malthouse, STC and Black Swan in addition to her work as a Guardian Australia columnist and author), this new work is a musical co-created with composer Richard Wise. Stuck in a small apartment for far longer than either of them expected, the couple turn to ‘The Questions’, a real-life psychological questionnaire researchers promise can build intimacy between anyone. But are either of them ready for the answers?

L-R: Mark Saturno and James Smith in a promotional image for STCSA’s ‘Jack Maggs’. Photo: Supplied.

Equally anticipated in season 2024 are the world premiere of Jack Maggs (15-30 November), a new play by Samuel Adamson based on Peter Carey’s acclaimed reworking of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations (The Guardian called Carey’s novel ‘strange, bold, gripping and wonderful’) and directed by former STSA Artistic Director Geordie Brookman; and a concert staging of Leonard Bernstein’s Broadway hit Candide (23-25 May), a rare collaboration with State Opera South Australia and Adelaide Symphony Orchestra – in fact, the production marks the three state companies’ first collective collaboration in a decade.

Victorian Opera

The first Victorian Opera (VO) season from incoming Artistic Director Stuart Maunder AM closes with the eagerly anticipated world premiere staging of Sir Jonathan Mills’ retelling of the classic Murray Bail novel, Eucalyptus (16-19 October). Co-produced by Perth Festival, Brisbane Festival and Opera Australia, this modern fairy tale has been brought to life by a stellar Australian cast and the formidable team of director Michael Gow, librettist Meredith Oakes, designer Simone Romaniuk and conductor Tahu Matheson. An ageless story of love and longing, Eucalyptus is both an Australian fairy tale and a sonorous evocation of the bush – a dappled landscape containing beauty and wonder.

Returning in 2024 is Deborah Cheetham Fraillon’s joyous retelling of a Wadawurrung creation story, Parrwang Lifts the Sky (10-18 May). Previously produced online in the COVID-affected 2021 season and again as part of NAIDOC week in 2023, this Victorian Opera commission is presented as part of Victorian Opera’s family and education program at Malthouse Theatre.

Alongside productions of Giacomo Puccini’s La Rondine (8-10 August) and the gothic masterpiece Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (14-21 September), VO is also staging English Eccentrics (4-6 July) by Australian composer Malcolm Williamson. Reflecting the company’s commitment to fostering new talent, Victorian Opera’s emerging stars appear as a revolving door of characters – aristocrats, tradesmen, maids and clergy – in a comedic assemblage of idiosyncrasies based on the book by Edith Sitwell.

West Australian Ballet

Commencing with the now traditional Ballet at the Quarry (9 February – 9 March) as part of Perth Festival, with this year’s production entitled Metamorphosis, West Australian Ballet’s 2024 season is curated by Guest Artistic Director David McAllister AC (the former AD of The Australian Ballet).

West Australian Ballet’s ‘Romeo and Juliet’. Photo: Supplied.

Sure to be a highlight of the season is the Australian premiere of Romeo & Juliet (30 August – 14 September) accompanied by the West Australian Philharmonic Orchestra. Recently staged by the Royal New Zealand Ballet, this production embodies the splendour of Renaissance Verona with Shakespeare’s great tragedy retold by the gifted Andrea Schermoly, and featuring set and costume designs by multi award-winning designer James Acheson.

For those with an eye to the art form’s future, West Australian Ballet’s contemporary season, State: Contemporary Vision (31 May – 8 June), which features new works by the likes of Polish choreographer Robert Bondara and Raewyn Hill, the Artistic Director of Perth contemporary dance company Co3, as well as Genesis (12-20 July), featuring new works choreographed by the Company’s own dancers, should not be missed.