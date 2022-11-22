What pipeline partnerships can achieve for the theatre sector

Kate Champion knows more than most about what it means to sustain a career as an independent artist.

Champion, the incoming Artistic Director of Black Swan State Theatre Company, has contributed to the Australian independent scene in myriad ways since her early years in the UK (where she worked with boundary-pushing Australian director Lloyd Newson) before returning home to start her own risk-taking dance/theatre company, Force Majeure, in 2002.

She says that while her artistic trajectory has shifted over those years – including directing more traditional works for major companies such as Opera Australia – her outlook as an independent performance maker has never wavered.

‘I don’t think that hard-won experience ever leaves you,’ Champion tells ArtsHub.

Grassroots theatre-making key to new partnership

The experience of building independent arts projects from the ground up will likely prove valuable for Champion, as she prepares to steer the final phase of a Black Swan pilot partnership with independent artists at its core.

The partnership was conceived in 2020 by Perth-based organisation The Blue Room Theatre and its Director Katt Osborne, who worked with then-Black Swan Artistic Director Clare Watson to develop a strategic alliance that so far has resulted in two independently-produced WA works having larger, next-step seasons in Black Swan’s mainstage program.

Initially funded by a WA State Government strategic initiative grant (as part of that government’s COVID assistance funding for the arts), the partnership has continued over three years thanks to professional pathway grants from WA’s Minderoo Foundation and additional arts project funding from the WA State Government.

In 2021, WA writer and director Scott McArdle’s work Playthings (which debuted at the Blue Room in 2019) was the first work chosen for an expanded second season with Black Swan. The show played to strong houses in the WA State Theatre Centre’s 200-seat Studio Underground space, marking an important step-up from its 50-seat Blue Room debut.

This was followed by WA independent playwright Liz Newell’s work Toast, which had a Black Swan run in 2022 after successfully premiering at the Blue Room in 2017.

To conclude the initiative’s first phase, in 2023, WA writer and director Ian Michael’s remount of Angus Cerini’s work The Bleeding Tree (which premiered at the Blue Room in 2021) will have a second season with Black Swan, allowing Michael to further develop his burgeoning directing skills alongside his practice as a theatre maker.

A scene from Ian Michael’s production of Angus Cerini’s The Bleeding Tree, presented at the Blue Room Theatre, November 2021. Photo: Tarshi Hall.

Champion says she is pleased The Bleeding Tree was chosen for Black Swan’s 2023 program (by the company’s former Artistic Director Clare Watson), especially as it will allow an independent with an existing relationship with the company to continue their engagement and development.

‘Ian [Michael] was an associate artist at Black Swan in 2021,’ Champion notes. ‘So it feels like [this 2023 opportunity] is a culmination of that experience, because now he’s bringing a piece to Black Swan that he sought the rights for, and through his tenacity has made happen at the Blue Room.

‘There is a sense of continuity there, as well as being about putting those stepping stones in place for artists,’ she says.

Addressing gaps in flow-through artist pathways

Ensuring the right stepping stones are in place for independent artists to take their new works to the next level has been important to the arts sector’s ecology for some time.

Organisations like Critical Stages, Arts On Tour and Circuitwest have been working for many years to provide independents with pitching, partnering and touring opportunities wherever possible.

But according to Scott McArdle, the Black Swan/Blue Room initiative is different, because it is helping to fix some longstanding gaps in the local sector.

McArdle uses his experience of presenting Playthings at the Blue Room in 2019 to illustrate the issues he observes. ‘After Playthings’ Blue Room season, I actually felt a bit unsettled because I knew it was the end of a chapter,’ he explains.

‘As someone who had been making small-scale work at the Blue Room every year for the past five years, I knew it would probably be the last show I would do there – I was ready for the next step.’

Yet despite being ready, the artist could not see a clear pathway forward – either to extend his craft as a writer/director, or to further develop his plays for greater exposure.

‘Over the past six or seven years in WA, opportunities for emerging to mid-career artists have really dried up,’ McArdle explains. ‘It feels like emerging artists with a level experience have to try and jump straight from emerging to experienced professionals, because the mid-career options just aren’t there,’ he adds.

McArdle says the dearth of mid-career pathways is resulting in some WA artists waiting out long periods of inactivity before they feel they can apply for work as more fully established, professional artists.

‘But the reality is that no one waits for that long,’ he says. ‘They either leave WA, leave Australia – or they leave the industry.’

In hindsight, the Black Swan opportunity came just in time for McArdle and his team of six independent artist and designers to avoid those potential outcomes.

‘The timing of this initiative was important for us in a number of ways,’ he explains.

‘Firstly, having the opportunity to remount the work a year and half after premiering a show is invaluable, because everything you learn from a show is going to happen with time – it’s not going to happen immediately.

‘With Playthings in particular, it grew a lot in my mind over that time,’ he says. ‘Then, having the opportunity and the money, to really drill down into it with the designers and performers in the room, allowed us to creatively re-engage with the work and find richer meaning in it.’

McArdle says when they presented the work to Black Swan audience it gave his creative team a new sense of assurance about what they had worked so hard to develop.

‘When you first present a new work, you are filled with self-doubt about how it’s going to be received and whether you have made the right decisions,’ he says.

A scene from Playthings, presented by Black Swan State Theatre Company, May, 2021. Performers l- r: Courtney Henri and Daniel Buckle. Photo: Daniel J Grant.

‘But if that first season is well received, the second time you do it with more confidence. You can come to it with more ambition, and double-down on some of your artistic decisions.

‘When we presented that second version of the work [with Black Swan] it felt like the audience was really on our side,’ he adds.

Importantly, the follow-on opportunities for Playthings’ artists did not end with its larger second season – it has also strengthened their independent careers in the local scene.

McArdle says that since Playthings was re-staged, he has applied for four WA State art grants and has been successful with all of them – something that was not happening for him before his Black Swan season.

Playthings’ designer Sara Chirichilli has also seen her career grow since the work’s second season, being employed to design Black Swan’s recent production, Barracking for the Umpire.

Evidently, the Blue Room – Black Swan partnership is filling a much-needed gap in the local arts ecology, and boosting the career trajectories of emerging artists in the independent theatre sector.

‘Years ago, Black Swan used to have some really great programs that provided the next step up for directors and actors to get onto their mainstage, and I used to hear about those programs wistfully,’ McArdle laughs.

‘This program – even though it only supports one show a year – is an invaluable addition, because it’s helping to bridge the gaps between being emerging and mid-career, and there’s a lot of hunger in the independent community for that next step up,’ he concludes.