Unprecedented events of Black Summer fires examined in new verbatim play

‘Everything comes at us at a thousand miles an hour now. And so, Black Summer comes through, for example, but no one has time to process it, because then we’re dealing with COVID. And no one has time to process that because then we’re dealing with the war in Ukraine – and on and on and on,’ explains playwright Campion Decent.

Decent firmly believes that the Black Summer bushfires of 2019-2020 – a period when regional communities were devastated, major cities were shrouded in smoke and the idea of anthropogenic climate change shifted from theory to reality – ‘deserves analysis. So that we don’t forget.

‘Because there are patterns that emerged after the 2003 north-east Victorian fires, which I looked at through [my earlier play] Embers, and this event. And of course we’re now looking at a summer coming that could be quite challenging. And so I think we need to take a snapshot of this moment. We can’t just forget it and move on,’ he says.

Unprecedented, Decent’s latest play, is a forensic examination of the Black Summer bushfires and their aftermath – a reckoning of the inquiries that followed and of successive governments’ shared failure to take decisive action on the critical issue of climate change.

Commissioned by HotHouse Theatre with the support of Playwriting Australia (now known as Australian Plays Transform) in 2020, the production is currently showing at HotHouse’s Wodonga home before touring to five fire-affected communities in Victoria and New South Wales in the coming weeks.

In preparation for the tour, HotHouse Theatre undertook extensive pre-engagement efforts in fire-affected communities, focusing on each location’s recovery journey to ensure the utmost sensitivity in their play’s portrayal, and providing clear communication of the play’s intent to the community.

The cast of six has strong Indigenous representation, with three First Nations actors including stage legend Lisa Maza and rising star Ari Maza Long joining 30-year veteran Billy McPherson.

‘It is a story of the land. We can’t tell this story without the commitment of the First Nations voice,’ Decent says.

The cast of ‘Unprecedented’. Photo: Jasper Wood.

HotHouse Theatre’s Artistic Director Karla Conway, who is also directing the production, had only just moved to regional Victoria when the Black Summer bushfires struck, and says that what she remembers most – and what compelled her to commission the play – was the choking smoke that settled across the country during those terrible months.

‘Obviously the smoke wasn’t just restricted to the regions where the fires were; the smoke was so intense it was travelling across the country … and that’s when I realised that this was not an issue about bushfires; this was a bigger issue about the climate and how we were reckoning with that as a country,’ Conway says.

Anger is an energy

Having recently reread Decent’s Embers, a verbatim play about Victoria’s 2003 bushfires, Conway asked the playwright if he’d be interested in writing a companion piece – with both in agreement that the new play should not be Embers 2.

‘What we wanted to do was actually have a bigger kind of reckoning about what was happening in the systems. So we wanted to look at government, we wanted to look at environmental science, we wanted to look at media rhetoric, and how the whole journey through the climate crisis was being experienced by people – but also looking to leadership, because obviously through the middle of that was Hawaii-gate and Scott Morrison. I think I was angry, to be honest,’ Conway tells ArtsHub.

As to the play’s title, Conways adds: ‘The word “unprecedented” became the buzzword of the Black Summer fires. It’s a scapegoat word, which suggests no one could have conceived this could happen or that we could have been prepared for it. We had ample reports and recommendations dating back to 1939, yet we still find ourselves grappling with ongoing catastrophes. How did we arrive at this point?’

Like Conway, Decent says he drew upon ‘a deep abiding anger’ in the writing of Unprecedented.

‘Particularly because I’ve immersed myself in the whole kind of landscape of bushfires with Embers, and all the things that people talked about back then, they’re happening again – and again and again and again – and these reports keep getting written and then shoved on the shelf. And I just thought, “When are we going to learn?” So, it was my attempt to make sense of what had passed in that dreadful summer,’ he explains.

Nor does Decent shy away from polemic in his script. ‘I don’t think you worry about that,’ he says frankly.

‘See, that’s the great furphy that we live with now, about, “Oh, we mustn’t be polemical”. Well, this is polemical, unashamedly unabashedly. I use a whole lot of strategies around that, so it’s not just two hours of polemic … but there are moments of polemic. Because, frankly, we are standing at the precipice and if now is not the time for polemic, then I don’t know when is.’

As well as anger, Unprecedented is also fuelled by a number of theatrical styles to bring its story to life, Conway says.

‘We have those polemic elements, yes, and we have direct dialogue, but we also have play. It’s still a play. And a play at its heart needs to be entertaining, whether it’s a light comedy or a heavy drama, it’s still inherently entertaining. It doesn’t have to be light cabaret-type entertaining, but it needs to still move the audience so they leave the theatre in a different state than they walked in. And so [with Unprecedented] we pull out a lot of tricks in the book to do that, from musical to satire to bouffon to vaudeville and back to verbatim. It’s a deft move between forms and styles to elicit what we need – which is feeling,’ she says.

Decent adds that while the new play ‘uses verbatim, I think it would be fair to say it’s a little bit more liberal than some of my previous work in the area. So, as a concrete example, I have the actors representing actor/activists who take the audience through [events], so there’s narration as well – but all the actual words that were spoken by the key stakeholders in the Black Summer events are verbatim.’

Among the many voices we hear in the play are those of people who were directly and personally affected by the fires.

‘Not so much the firefighters, but certainly some of the people that were impacted by and survived the fires, we certainly hear from them, and what it meant to them, and what it means to them going forward,’ Decent explains.

Aware that he had a huge canvas to explore, and that he didn’t want to write, ‘The Mahabharata of verbatim fire plays to actually capture the whole experience,’ instead Decent chose to focus on ‘the whole issue around climate change and how the Black Summer event intersected with that [subject].’

He continues: ‘I wanted to hold the government to account for what I saw as gross negligence over a period of decades. And I also wanted to say, “We must now shake ourselves awake and we must face what is coming. We cannot sleepwalk into this situation any longer”.’

The world premiere season of Unprecedented continues until Saturday 19 August at the Butter Factory Theatre, Gateway Island, Wodonga.

Unprecedented then tours to several bushfire-affected communities: the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub (Friday 25 August), Laycock Street Community Theatre, Gosford (Wednesday 30 August), Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre (Saturday 2 September), Corryong Memorial Hall (Wednesday 6 September) and Bright Community Centre (Saturday 9 September).