Top 10 grants and opportunities for emerging and established creatives in 2026

Australian arts practitioners have access to world-class creative support and targeted funding across all disciplines. In addition to providing financial support for established artists, many funding bodies also prioritise funding and professional development for early-career creatives.

Here are 10 opportunities to keep an eye on in 2026, categorised by career stage. So whether you’re an emerging artist looking for ways to progress your career or an established practitioner seeking to increase your creative scope, there is something in this list for you!

Opportunities for emerging arts practitioners

Copyright Agency Frank Moorhouse Fellowship for Young Writers – closes 22 June

Value: $10,000

$10,000 Important dates: Open 23 March 2026 to 1pm AEST 22 June; with notifications from late September

Open 23 March 2026 to 1pm AEST 22 June; with notifications from late September Eligibility: Applicants must be an Australian citizen or permanent resident aged between 18 and 35 years (as at application closing date)

Named in honour of the late Frank Moorhouse, this Copyright Agency fellowship is for a young fiction writer aged between 18 and 35 years who has not yet published a full-length work of fiction, and provides support to develop and write a new work of fiction. Applicants must have previously published some short stories or work in literary magazines, journals or online. Writers who have published a full-length work, in fiction or any genre, are not eligible to apply. The fellowship is essentially a living allowance to create a new work of fiction. It may also be used for mentoring costs. Learn more.

Creative Australia The Lady Mollie Isabelle Askin Ballet Scholarship – closes 3 February

Value: $30,000 payable in two instalments over 2 years

$30,000 payable in two instalments over 2 years Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February (or earlier if application limit is met)

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February (or earlier if application limit is met) Eligibility: Applications are open to individual artists who are Australian citizens aged between 17 and 29 (as at the closing date)

This scholarship was established by a Deed of Lady Mollie Askin to further culture and advance education in Australia by providing a travelling scholarship for Australian citizens with outstanding ability and promise in ballet. The scholarships are administered by Creative Australia on behalf of Perpetual as trustee. Learn more.

Creative Australia Sir Robert William Askin Operatic Scholarship – closes 3 February

Value: $30,000

$30,000 Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February (or earlier if application limit is met)

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February (or earlier if application limit is met) Eligibility: Applications are open to individual artists who identify as a man or male and are Australian citizens aged between 18 and 29 (as at the closing date)

The Sir Robert William Askin Operatic Scholarship was established by a Deed of Lady Mollie Askin to further culture and advance education in Australia by providing a travelling scholarship for Australian citizens with outstanding ability and promise in opera singing. The scholarship is awarded biennially to a young man or male candidate who has outstanding ability and promise in opera singing. The scholarship is worth $30,000, payable in two instalments of $15,000 over two years. The scholarships are administered by Creative Australia on behalf of Perpetual as trustee. Learn more.

Creative Australia The Marten Bequest Travelling Scholarships – closes 3 February

Value: $50,000 AUD, paid in quarterly instalments over two years

$50,000 AUD, paid in quarterly instalments over two years Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February (or earlier if application limit is met)

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 February (or earlier if application limit is met) Eligibility: Individual artists aged 21 to 35 (as at the closing date) who are Australian citizens

The Marten Bequest Travelling Scholarships provide support for talented young artists to explore, study and develop their artistic gifts through interstate and international travel. In 2026, the scholarships will provide financial support for the disciplines of acting, instrumental music, painting and poetry. Scholarship funds can be used to assist with study programs, professional training courses and mentor programs in Australia and overseas. The scholarships are administered by Creative Australia on behalf of Perpetual as trustee. Learn more.

Screen Australia Emerging Gamemaker Fund – closes 5 March

Value: Up to $30,000

Up to $30,000 Important dates: Closes 5pm AEDT 5 March

Closes 5pm AEDT 5 March Eligibility: The applicant must be an Australian sole trader or Australian incorporated company at the time of application

This Screen Australia program is for Australian digital games (at the ideation or pre-production stage of development) which target under-served audiences, recognise underrepresented experiences, or demonstrate creative innovation. Learn more.

Opportunities for established arts practitioners

Copyright Agency Publishing Fellowships – closes 1 June

Value: Grants of up to $15,000

Grants of up to $15,000 Important dates: Open from mid-March to 1pm AEST 1 June; with notification from late July 2026 and projects to start from early September

Open from mid-March to 1pm AEST 1 June; with notification from late July 2026 and projects to start from early September Eligibility: Applicants must be Australian citizens or permanent residents with a minimum of five years’ experience working in-house or freelance for a publishing company or the equivalent at an Australian literary agency

The Copyright Agency’s Publishing Fellowships provide timely support for professionals in the Australian book publishing industry by funding career-enhancing opportunities and projects that contribute to the broader publishing sector. Targeted specifically for mid-career professionals, these fellowships support individuals to think creatively about new opportunities to build their publishing skills and knowledge. Fellowship funds can be used to expand skills, pursue innovative projects, engage in professional development, and explore new collaborations. The grant may be used for living expenses, travel and accommodation costs, payments to mentors, or for skills development workshop costs. Learn more.

Regional Arts Fund Quick Response Grants – rolling deadlines

Value: Up to $3000 for individuals and $5000 for organisations

Up to $3000 for individuals and $5000 for organisations Important dates: Funding rounds open monthly from February to November

Funding rounds open monthly from February to November Eligibility: Applicants must be an Australian individual, incorporated organisation or local government organisation in a regional or remote location (with ABN); however unincorporated groups can also apply if auspiced by an organisation that meets the above criteria, and those under 18 can apply if auspiced by an adult with ABN (organisations and individuals in metropolitan locations are not eligible to apply unless partnering with a regional organisation or community to deliver a project, in which case the regional organisation or community should submit the application)

The Regional Arts Fund Quick Response Grants support professional development opportunities and community capacity building for artists and arts workers in regional and remote Australia. Monthly rounds open between February and November to support activities that occur between two and 12 weeks from the closing date of the round. Regional Arts Fund grant funds may be used toward the cost of producing the activity, including (but not limited to) artist fees, travel costs, materials, venue hire, equipment hire, insurance, project administrative costs and disability access costs. Learn more.

Copyright Agency Create Grants – closes 9 March

Value: $20,000

$20,000 Important dates: Closes Monday 1pm AEDT 9 March, with notifications mid-June and projects starting from August

Closes Monday 1pm AEDT 9 March, with notifications mid-June and projects starting from August Eligibility: Applicants must be Australian citizens or permanent residents

Copyright Agency’s Create Grants provide a living allowance for writers and visual artists at key stages of their career. Creative writers who have published one full-length creative work in Australia can apply to write their second book in the following literary genres: fiction, poetry, children’s literature, young adult literature, picture book illustration, graphic novels, playwriting, literary non-fiction and writing for performance (plays only). Visual artists who have had three solo exhibitions in Australia can apply to create new work. Projects should start after 1 August. Learn more.

Creative Australia Arts Projects for Individuals and Groups – closes 3 March

Value: $10,000 to $50,000

$10,000 to $50,000 Important dates: Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March

Closes 3pm AEDT 3 March Eligibility: Only individuals and groups may apply; applicants must be an Australian citizen or an Australian permanent resident, and a practicing artist or arts professional (applications for funding to the First Nations panel must come from First Nations individuals or groups only)

This Creative Australia grant offers funding for a range of activities and projects, both national and international, across all arts practices. It funds a range of activities that deliver benefits to the arts sector and wider public, accepting applications in First Nations arts and culture; community arts and cultural development; emerging and experimental arts; multi-arts; music; dance; theatre; visual arts; and literature. Eligible activities include the creation of new work; touring; festivals; exhibitions; productions; performances; exhibitions; publishing; recording; promotion; marketing; professional skills development; collaborations; market development; community engagement; and practice based research. Projects must involve or benefit Australian practicing artists or arts professionals, and have a clearly defined arts component. Supported activities must not last longer than two years from the proposed start date. Learn more.

Screen Australia Games Production Fund – closes 5 March

Value: Up to $100,000

Up to $100,000 Important dates: Closes 5pm AEDT 5 March

Closes 5pm AEDT 5 March Eligibility: Applicants must be an Australian incorporated company at the time of application

The Screen Australia Games Production Fund offers flexible support to Australian independent gamemakers and games studios. The grant is aimed at projects that already have an early-stage prototype. This program allows Screen Australia to respond to the varied needs of gamemakers at different career stages, providing direct funding that will assist studios in meeting their goals and establishing themselves in the international games landscape. Learn more.

