Thriving regional arts: a Queensland artist’s big impact in a small town

A quiet creative revolution is underway in the remote town of St George, Queensland. It is several hours from the nearest major city, sandwiched between long stretches of bitumen and bush. It’s not the most obvious place for a thriving regional arts business.

The revolution is led by Kim Thorton, a former veterinary nurse who swapped scrubs for smocks to become a full-time artist in her hometown. Thorton grew up in a family of makers. Her mother and grandmother taught her to crochet and craft. Like many regional Australians, she never saw a clear path to a creative career. That came later, after years working in animal care and wondering: ‘What if I just gave this art thing a real go?’

“I started something from nothing,” she tells ArtsHub “There’s no roadmap for being an artist in a rural town. You make your own luck. You drive hours. You adapt.”

Thorton’s business model is a patchwork of teaching, mentoring, workshops, and community art projects, often spread across hundreds of kilometres. She’s taught students in tiny classrooms, delivered programs to isolated art groups, and travelled long distances to ensure creativity stays on the radar in towns where sporting events and cattle sales usually take top billing.

Thorton did not expect the ripple effect, but soon understood she could facilitate greater community growth through her regional arts practice. Thorton has helped rejuvenate local art groups by connecting generations, bringing young people into traditional craft circles and reviving interest through accessible teaching and boundless enthusiasm.

She’s also brokered unlikely partnerships, such as a 2024 community installation supported by Storyfest and the Regional Arts Services Network. The outcome – The Beehive Project – was a collaborative sculpture built with the local Men’s Shed, craft groups and even the town’s beekeeping society. Visitors left inspired and equipped, walking away with DIY crochet kits to start their projects.

This kind of work goes far beyond decoration. It forges social connection, builds skill-sharing ecosystems, and plants seeds for future creative careers – something Thorton herself never saw growing up.

“Some of the kids I teach have been with me for years,” she explains “One of them is helping me with murals now. She’s exhibiting her own work. It’s wild to think she’s already further ahead than I was at her age.”

For policymakers and arts funders, Thornton’s story is a vivid reminder that thriving arts ecosystems aren’t confined to the city. With support, creativity doesn’t just survive in the regions — it flourishes in forms that are often more connected, sustainable and socially impactful than their urban counterparts.

“I feel lucky,” she reflects. “It’s not always easy. But out here, the arts really matter. They hold us together.”