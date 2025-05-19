News

 > Features

Thriving regional arts: a Queensland artist’s big impact in a small town

It's easy to forget that there are plenty of micro regional arts business across Australia doing work to connect communities and enliven the outback.
19 May 2025 10:18
David Burton
The mighty Balonne Rive at St George, Queensland, connects a string of remote towns that are buzzing with regional arts.

Visual Arts

The mighty Balonne Rive at St George, Queensland, connects a string of remote towns that are buzzing with regional arts. Image: wikimedia.

Share Icon

A quiet creative revolution is underway in the remote town of St George, Queensland. It is several hours from the nearest major city, sandwiched between long stretches of bitumen and bush. It’s not the most obvious place for a thriving regional arts business.

The revolution is led by Kim Thorton, a former veterinary nurse who swapped scrubs for smocks to become a full-time artist in her hometown. Thorton grew up in a family of makers. Her mother and grandmother taught her to crochet and craft. Like many regional Australians, she never saw a clear path to a creative career. That came later, after years working in animal care and wondering: ‘What if I just gave this art thing a real go?’

“I started something from nothing,” she tells ArtsHub “There’s no roadmap for being an artist in a rural town. You make your own luck. You drive hours. You adapt.”

Thorton’s business model is a patchwork of teaching, mentoring, workshops, and community art projects, often spread across hundreds of kilometres. She’s taught students in tiny classrooms, delivered programs to isolated art groups, and travelled long distances to ensure creativity stays on the radar in towns where sporting events and cattle sales usually take top billing.

Thorton did not expect the ripple effect, but soon understood she could facilitate greater community growth through her regional arts practice. Thorton has helped rejuvenate local art groups by connecting generations, bringing young people into traditional craft circles and reviving interest through accessible teaching and boundless enthusiasm.

She’s also brokered unlikely partnerships, such as a 2024 community installation supported by Storyfest and the Regional Arts Services Network. The outcome – The Beehive Project – was a collaborative sculpture built with the local Men’s Shed, craft groups and even the town’s beekeeping society. Visitors left inspired and equipped, walking away with DIY crochet kits to start their projects.

This kind of work goes far beyond decoration. It forges social connection, builds skill-sharing ecosystems, and plants seeds for future creative careers – something Thorton herself never saw growing up.

“Some of the kids I teach have been with me for years,” she explains “One of them is helping me with murals now. She’s exhibiting her own work. It’s wild to think she’s already further ahead than I was at her age.”

For policymakers and arts funders, Thornton’s story is a vivid reminder that thriving arts ecosystems aren’t confined to the city. With support, creativity doesn’t just survive in the regions — it flourishes in forms that are often more connected, sustainable and socially impactful than their urban counterparts.

“I feel lucky,” she reflects. “It’s not always easy. But out here, the arts really matter. They hold us together.”

David Burton

David Burton is a writer from Meanjin, Brisbane. David also works as a playwright, director and author. He is the playwright of over 30 professionally produced plays. He holds a Doctorate in the Creative Industries.

Related News

Artists from across the country will gather in Sydney for the National Indigenous Art Fair in July. The photo shows a woman looking through a stack of unframed Indigenous paintings on linen; more Indigenous artworks hang behind her.
News

Remote artists to gather in Sydney for 2025 National Indigenous Art Fair

The National Indigenous Art Fair brings First Nations artists from across the continent together on Gadigal Land in July.

David Burton
The CEO of the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP) joins a suite of speakers at the upcoming REMIX Summit, Sydney. Pictured are the main buildings of MoPOP: the architecture is inspired by the energy, movement and fluidity of the arts; a visually impactful image showing a series of interconnected buildings adorned in aluminum shingles in white, red and blue, which have a flowing, fabric-like quality to them.
Sponsored

Beyond the exhibit: How Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture is reimagining what a museum can be

The CEO of MoPOP is heading to REMIX Summit Sydney to share her insights into ways cultural institutions can stay…

David Burton
A Chinese lion, transformed into some form of mermaid, is framed like an old-fashioned theatre stage. The pieces on either side, completing the three-panel work, are octopus tentacles. The artwork by Ruby Li is showing as part of the Asian Heritage Week Exhibition at Dark Horse Experiment.
Reviews

Exhibition review: Asian Heritage Week Exhibition, Dark Horse Experiment 

Inner-city Melbourne gallery offers a collection of excellent contemporary Asian-Australian art.

Ash Brom
A painting of little figures camping by the beach in a naive style.
Sponsored

Pay Attention! – and maybe learn a thing or two

Cairns Indigenous Art Fair returns with an empowering message and new cultural experiences in tropical Queensland.

Celina Lei
People gathered around a long table looking at material in books and pamphlets in a dark room.
News

Opportunities and awards

New jewellery prize and songwriter awards, plus winners of humour writing, and more!

Celina Lei
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login