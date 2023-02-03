Theatre, dance and circus highlights 2023: Part 3, SA

And so onto SA… in our third overview of the performing arts in 2023 we look at the state of South Australia. The first part in this series, covering Queensland, NSW, the ACT and Tasmania, can be read here; part two, looking at Western Australia and the Northern Territory, is here. Part four, looking at Victoria in depth, will appear next week.

Compiling such articles with due care and diligence takes time, which means we’re already into the first week of February by the time this article sees print. Consequently, some January events that may have been in consideration have already dropped off the list. Thankfully, ArtsHub’s reviewers have already tackled the likes of Brink’s Symphonie de la Bicyclette, which would certainly have been on this list had it been published sooner.

As ever, predicting what may be the year’s most intriguing productions is a tough call, especially with festivals such as Illuminate Adelaide, Adelaide Cabaret Festival and OzAsia yet to announce their 2023 programs. Similarly, it should be noted that season details are also under wraps at the small but vital Adelaide, SA theatre companies Rumpus and Theatre Republic.

All that said, here are some of the most promising productions we know are happening this year and a fresh set of dates for your diary.

Come From Away

Speaking as someone who sees a lot of musical theatre, I can state without question that Come From Away (Her Majesty’s Theatre, SA 28 March – 16 April) is one the great musicals of the 21st century. Rather than being a musical about the confronting events of 11 September 2001, it’s a musical about what happened next – a musical about community, compassion and, sadly, sometimes fear. Drawing on the rich musical traditions of Newfoundland and telling a remarkable range of real-life stories across its uplifting and thrilling running time, Come From Away will have you laughing and crying throughout the night – often simultaneously.

Hero image for Windmill’s ‘Hans & Gret’. Image: Emmaline Zanelli and Carnival Studio.

Hans & Gret

A new play by the legendary Lally Katz, Windmill Theatre Company’s latest production taps into Brothers Grimm fairy tale territory while simultaneously exploring our cultural fears around age and beauty. When Hans and Gret’s mum arrives home from a radical health retreat with the years literally shaved off her, and as parents become teenagers again and kids all over their community start disappearing, the pair’s lives are thrown into chaos. Hans & Gret (Adelaide Festival at Queen’s Theatre, Adelaide Festival, SA 3-12 March) promises to plunge ‘audiences into a dangerous world of seduction and mind control where nothing is what it seems and immersive audio technology is used to whisper secrets directly into your ear. Don’t eat the gingerbread’.

Mettle

Presented by South Australian Circus Centre (the home of Cirkidz), the world premiere of this new work explores the mental toughness and passion that propels you toward achieving your vision for life. Mettle (Adelaide Fringe, The Peacock at Gluttony, 26 February, 5 March and 13 March) celebrates the fact that it is tenacity and perseverance that get you through life’s challenges, not exceptional courage or talent. Given that the world-renowned Gravity and Other Myths grew out of the circus classes offered at the South Australian Circus Centre, it’s hard not to get excited about the potential of a new troupe of talented young artists from the same training school.

Recalibrate

The world premiere of South Australian playwright Lucy Combe’s new play, Recalibrate (Adelaide Fringe, SA, 1-5 March) explores the aftermath of a shameful mistake upon three generations of women. Recalibrate is the latest production from South Australian Playwrights Theatre and was nominated for the 2022 Jill Blewett Playwrights Award. At a time when South Australian playwrights are reputedly feeling pressured to make their plays smaller, shorter and more conservative, it’s more important than ever for new theatre productions to find a loyal and supportive audience. This new production, in development for several years and directed by Elena Vereker, promises to captivate Adelaide Fringe audiences.

The River That Ran Uphill

The River That Ran Uphill (Space Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre, 1-6 March) is the triumphant tale of a girl who survived the wildest of winds and a raging river during a cyclone that descended upon the Pacific Islands. The latest production from Slingsby is inspired by the real life experience of Slingsby’s Flying Squad ensemble member Edgell Junior, a Ni Vanuatu man from Pentecost Island, who experienced the ferocity of Cyclone Pam in 2015. The production combines Slingsby’s familiar theatre techniques of shadow, light play, live music and miniatures to transport audiences to the eye of the storm. As the waters rise, the production – which premieres as part of Adelaide Festival – carries forward a message of warning and, perhaps, hope.

Rudy-Lee Taurua: “Diverse”

A finalist in the 2021 Raw Comedy competition, Adelaide-raised Māori comedian Rudy-Lee Taura is a promising talent whose routines explore his Venn diagram identity as gay, mixed race, raised by a single mother on the pension, working class, anxious and clinically depressed. Describing his 2022 show Send Nudes, Glam Adelaide said: ‘Using the lived experience lets Taurua position himself inside the jokes and creates strong connection for the audience before venturing into the taboo… He uses the uncomfortable and controversial as the set-up for the punchlines that both break the tension and provide sudden, sharp social critique.’ His new show “Diverse” (Adelaide Fringe, The Howling Owl, SA, 17 February – 11 March) promises a darkly comic take on the vagaries and challenges of contemporary life.

Shifting Perspectives

Currently in development, this new work from Restless Dance Theatre promises to be a compelling blend of live performance and art installation in which light and reflection play key roles. The world premiere season has yet to be announced, but a winter date seems likely. Shifting Perspectives is a collaboration between Restless’ Artistic Director Michelle Ryan and light artist Matthew Adey from House of Vnholy and promises to be an immersive experience that asks the audience to contemplate how a stationary body can become a moving body, and vice versa.

Something in the Water

What does it mean to be ‘normal’ – especially for a child who’s becoming conscious that there’s not a lot of space in the world for someone who doesn’t fit into an easily defined and binary definition of gender? Winner of the award for Best Theatre at Adelaide Fringe 2021, Something in the Water (The Chapel at Migration Museum, 28 February – 19 March) will enjoy an encore season, as it explores the challenges of hiding one’s true identity in order to pass as a ‘normal’ human. ‘Frantic, frivolous and weirdly charming, Something in the Water tugs on the heart-strings and tickles the funny bones. You’ll leave the theatre with your tentacles waving proudly,’ said InDaily.

Sally Chance Dance’s ‘The Thing That Matters’ at DreamBIG Festival. Image: Supplied.

The Thing That Matters

Presented as part of DreamBIG Festival, The Thing That Matters (Church of the Trinity, Clarence Park, 23–27 May) is a new dance-theatre work created for the youngest audiences. Intended for children three years old and under, and featuring original live music, this new work from Sally Chance Dance (Chance being a former DreamBIG Artistic Director) is an arts-rich, early years performance that will stimulate young people’s developing minds and create memories to treasure in their accompanying adults.

Tracker

Doubtless fine-tuned after seasons at Sydney and Perth Festivals, the latest work from Australian Dance Theatre (ADT) invites the audience into an open and transformative ceremonial space to witness a fusion of dance, music and text. Tracker (Odeon Theatre, 10-18 March) is a deeply personal work for Wiradjuri director-choreographer Daniel Riley, ADT’s Artistic Director, and explores the real life story of his Great-Great Uncle Alec ‘Tracker’ Riley, who served the New South Wales Police Force for 40 years. Praised as ‘a profound experience in which the audience is transported by the raw power of storytelling’ by Limelight Magazine, Tracker promises to be an Adelaide Festival highlight.

Welcome to Your New Life

Pianist and self-described perfectionist Anna Goldsworthy’s memoir about ‘the dizzying wonder and crippling anxiety’ associated with having one’s first child was praised by The Australian for its ‘radiant truth-telling, straight-faced, savoury humour and rigorous honesty’. Goldsworthy has now turned her memoir into a new play for State Theatre Company South Australia. To be directed by Shannon Rush in her first production as STCSA’s Artistic Associate, the world premiere of Welcome to Your New Life (Space Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre, 10-25 November) will feature live songs in a candid but affecting and hilarious account of pregnancy and early motherhood.

Zooom

Winner of the Ruby Award for Best Work, Event or Project for Young People in 2021, Patch Theatre’s Zooom (multiple dates and venues across 2023) is an imaginary adventure across the universe from the perspective of a sleepless child. Inspired by iconic children’s book Harold and The Purple Crayon, and utilising original music, lasers and projections, Zooom promises to bring its audience of 3- to 10-year-olds on an immersive adventure to help a lost star find its way home. ‘It’s a magnificent thing to walk into a dream, carefully curated and seamlessly executed, and Patch Theatre’s Zooom is one you don’t really want to wake up from,’ raved InDaily in 2021.