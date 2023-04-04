The vision needed to curate a successful music festival

In his ninth year as the Artistic Director of the Canberra International Music Festival (CIMF) Roland Peelman is both animated but also considered about his ongoing tenure and what he enjoys most about his role. Formerly the successful Artistic Director of the Song Company and a highly-respected musician and conductor, Peelman has distinct views on festival curation, the nature of artistic collaboration and the importance of taking risks.

He enjoys working in Canberra and says: ‘The festival has offered me a lot of joy, with the opportunity to really look at this city, and the way it has visibly changed over the past decade.’

He continues: ‘It’s a young, modern city, full of well-educated people and is highly progressive socially, full of scientists, writers and artists, as well as a large international, mostly transitory, community. It’s also a city for young families and young people, and I am very much enjoying being part of that modern culture.’

Peelman has been responsive to the changing landscape of Canberra while, at the same time, wanting to bring his own creative values and musical tastes to the mix. He says that he has always wanted the festival to be a meeting place, not just for audiences, but for artists as well.

‘What makes a festival different to just going to a concert is the particular kind of energy that it generates, where venues, artists and music-making come together in different ways. It’s more of a mix than a one-off event and one needs to find new ways of refreshing the formula and not repeating the same model each time,’ he says.

First Nations and new commissions a priority

Canberra means ‘meeting place’ in the local Indigenous language and Peelman wanted to ensure from his very first festival that First Nations artists were an intrinsic part of his program. At the same time, he also wanted to create a strong legacy of commissioning new work. He points out that curating both First Nations and new works takes time and patience to grow and develop. It can also entail considerable risk, but these are two areas of his curation that make him most proud and where he feels the festival has had much success.

The Brodsky Quartet. Photo: Sarah Cresswell.

‘Every year we have appointed a composer-in-residence for the festival and we have made a difference to the careers of various composers, with a particular emphasis on young women and Indigenous artists,’ he says. ‘We’ve also commissioned work from many Indigenous artists, not least from didgeridoo master, William Barton, whose work, Heartland, with partner violinist, Véronique Serret, premiered to great acclaim at the 2021 festival.’

Peelman also points to the work of Yuin contemporary classical composer Brenda Gifford. Appointed composer-in-residence, Gifford premiered her work The Elements at the Opening Night Gala in 2021. It was performed by members of the Australian Art Orchestra. Peelman tells ArtsHub: ‘Here is a woman who has found her voice in her late-40s, who had never had any encouragement, has never had any training or the kind of development of her craft that we would expect, but has still delivered amazing work.’

He continues: ‘Not every commission is guaranteed to be the next masterpiece, but it will contribute something to the overall culture. I am very hands-on as far as commissioning is concerned, as I want to present the best possible result.’

Setting the Festival apart

Peelman says that his vision for Canberra was always: ‘To set this festival apart from other festivals in Australia. I really wanted to define this festival’s identity. It’s a curated festival and a lot of thought goes into how the various events connect and relate to one another. In that sense, it needs both to challenge and give people food for thought.’

He adds: ‘If you’re risk-adverse, then you shouldn’t be putting on a festival. There has to be a degree of unpredictability. I think that’s what makes it exciting, both for you as an Artistic Director, but also for the audience. There has to be an element of surprise.’

READ: Music Review: Hand to Earth, Canberra International Music Festival

In asking Peelman which festival or programs he has most enjoyed, he is quick to tell ArtsHub: ‘2020 is the best festival that I ever programmed. And it’s the best festival we never had… After five years, I finally cracked it. The whole balance of the festival was just right, in terms of genres of music – folk, classical, contemporary and Indigenous. And then, of course, it was cancelled because of COVID.’

He was able to salvage some of the 2020 festival by reprogramming events in both the 2021 and 2022 festivals, and even a final one that features William Barton with the Brodsky Quartet in the upcoming festival. But he feels that it was never quite the same, nor was it completely smooth sailing in the later festivals.

What to expect in 2023

The 2023 festival centres on the theme of children and families with reference to storytelling and fairy tales. Entitled The Child Within – Listening to a New World, the program is beautifully curated and thoughtful with many firsts. With 28 concerts and 150 Australian and international musicians, the 10-day festival includes the 50-year anniversary of the Brodsky Quartet, alongside the Australian Haydn Ensemble and French string quartet, Quatuor Van Kuijk. A special focus on Ukraine includes a recital by acclaimed pianist, Alexander Gavrylyuk, while tenor, Andrew Goodwin, sings one of Ukraine’s greatest song cycles, Valentin Silvestrov’s Silent Songs, by candlelight.

In what may well be a programming first, Peelman has commissioned a new work from jazz musician siblings, Flora and Theo Carbo. In a program entitled Sibling Revelry, he includes music by other sibling duos: the Wesley-Smiths [Martin and Peter], the Boulangers [Nadia and Marie-Juliette Olga ‘Lili’] and the Mendelssohns [Felix and Fanny].

The recently rediscovered The Dunera Mass, written by and for the young men who arrived by boat in Australia in the early 1940s, has pride of place, as does the pacifist manifesto of Benjamin Britten’s The Children’s Crusade, sung by the Luminescence Children’s Choir.

Australian Haydn Ensemble. Photo: Helen White.

In describing the 2023 program, Peelman says: ‘Every event is there for a reason and has a purpose. But if I had to pick just one thing, I think it would have to be The Children’s Crusade, which is very special, sung by children for children about the effects of war on children, which is so very relevant to our world today.’

In conclusion Peelman says: ‘The festival should be more than the sum of its parts. If audiences trust you and the program to deliver, then they will come along expecting to be offered new experiences. Festivals need to stimulate our imaginations, challenge our expectations and replenish us for the weeks and months ahead.’

Canberra International Music Festival runs from Friday 28 April to Sunday 7 May at various venues across Canberra.