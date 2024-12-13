The future of Australian small press

In May 2024, the Small Press Network (SPN) announced that the organisation would pause operations for two months. The announcement shocked many it had been successfully representing the needs of small and independent publishers since 2006.

Former SPN General Manager Tim Coronel tells ArtsHub that SPN actually saw “a big membership boost during COVID” as many writers thought it would be a great time to start self-publishing.

“But then there was a lot of churn,” he adds. “Once the lockdowns were over, it settled back down to where it had been previously. So it wasn’t real growth in the sector. It was sort of a blip.”

COVID impacted SPN’s popular annual conference, taking it online for two years in 2020-21 then returning to running a hybrid event in 2022. The cost of filming the event while offering an in-person event, according to Coronel, “paradoxically became very expensive”. Part of the issue was that the Wheeler Centre (where SPN is a resident organisation) “didn’t really have a proper day rate” so SPN paid hourly rates for tech staff to film and stream the event.

And then there were the challenges of grants. Coronel says, “One of my big frustrations was with funding. We put in two quite detailed applications to Creative Australia for different projects and two different rounds, and just got completely knocked back. I think just generally, the funding pool has shrunk drastically.”

The impact of funding in SPN’s pause is echoed by Anna Solding, outgoing chair of SPN and publisher at MidnightSun Publishing. “The Copyright Agency Limited grant didn’t come through and we’ve been relying on that in a way for quite a long time for the conference,” she says. So the decision was made to pause the organisation, wrap up the general manager position and not run the 2024 conference.

Popular and powerful press

Despite this, Coronel is upbeat about the overall health of small presses in Australia. “I think there will always be small publishers… The sector as a whole keeps chugging along, and it’s chugging along by doing the books that people talk about and that win awards,” Coronel says.

Martin Hughes, publisher at the recently sold independent publisher Affirm Press, agrees on the value of small press. “As far as awards go [small publishers] completely punch way above their weight.” Part of this success is that independent publishers can gamble on what they publish and how they promote it. “One of the advantages small and independent presses have is just being able to operate with abandon and do things that are more exciting, more creative, when it comes to publishing and marketing than any of the established multinationals,” says Hughes.

For SPN’s original chair, Nathan Hollier, the trials facing small presses are felt across the broader publishing industry. “There have been some high-profile mergers in recent times. But, of course, that process of merging, conglomeration within book publishing, as within other industries, has been going on for a long time,” he says.

Hollier points to factors that are having an impact upon retail more generally, such as the economic downturn and the move to online sales, rather than any particular pinch point for small presses. “It’s still an industry with pretty low barriers to entry, but there are high barriers to profitability.”

Hughes is optimistic about the sale of Affirm Press to Simon and Schuster, which will give the company “more publishing power than [it’s] ever had before” and offer new opportunities in digital. He is aware that the business model of larger publishers can be about playing it safe. “The acquisitions meetings with the big companies are brutal,” Hughes notes.

Part of that risk taking is about discovering new authors. Hughes doubts a new author would make it through a big publishing house acquisition meeting. He laughingly mentions Tim Winton (currently published by the Hamish Hamilton imprint of publishing giant Penguin) publishing his first book today and how a big publisher would look at him as “a surfer over in WA and we’re going to sell 2000 copies of that. I don’t think so!”

Small publishers capitalise on the freedom of the personal approach, as with Solding’s publishing ethos: “From my own perspective with MidnightSun, I only publish books that I love, so it doesn’t matter what genre.” By avoiding the focus group, the algorithm of previous sales figures or formula books, Australian small presses publish first-time authors and unique stories that surprise readers and awards judges alike.

Coronel saw a lot of small presses operating like this during his time as General Manager of SPN. “They’re the ones who take risks, who acquire the difficult books that other people are a bit wary of,” he says. “Their aims are more cultural than they are commercial. And obviously they have to make money or break even, but they’re not primarily commercially motivated.”

And some independent presses hit that rare sweet spot between cultural and commercial success, even if it takes several years. Affirm’s biggest title, The Dictionary of Lost Words, became an international success including being a New York Times Best Seller, but was overlooked by those multinational publishers. It represents the creative risk taking that Hughes sees as essential to the success of independent presses. “We can beat [multinational publishers], and there’s plenty of evidence of that, but we just need a little bit of support in keeping the lights on.”

Better funding for small press

The micro issue of funding SPN is one that plays out for all small publishers who aim to pay for less profitable titles with alternative sources of funding. “When I started out, there was some support from the Australia Council [now Creative Australia], which we used to earmark for three or four books that weren’t necessarily commercial, but were important cultural contributions. And this fell apart,” Hughes says.

He sees the role of Federal Government in supporting that culture-building function of publishing as “absolutely woeful in the past decade”. Like many in publishing, Hughes is looking to the new Creative Australia pillar, Writing Australia (not slated to start until July 2025), to better support independent publishing.

For too long we’ve been taking it for granted, and I hope that Writing Australia gets itself sorted out quickly. Martin Hughes

Coronel wants to see how the new organisation ensures not just that the small press sector survives, but that the jobs surrounding the industry thrive. “It used to be the case that you open up pretty much any book … and it would have the Australia Council logo in the front,” he says. “Because that meant they got that few thousand dollars for that book that paid for the freelance editor, or offset part of the printing cost or whatever was needed to get that book over the line. That sort of funding is much more important to the small press sector than big grants that are really competitive and that organisations have to spend enormous resources on [to complete] and then have no guarantee of getting.”

Funding is a constant issue across the arts, but the delay and interruption of small press funding is hitting the book industry hard, including booksellers. Hughes tells ArtsHub, “The fact that we have got such an incredible network of Australian independent retailers is the reason we have an impressive network of Australian publishers, but that cannot keep going without support. And, for too long, we’ve been taking it for granted, and I hope that Writing Australia gets itself sorted out quickly and supports small and independent Australian publishers that are about shaping Australian culture.”

Rebuilding SPN

In the absence of government support, Hollier is leading an effort to revitalise SPN. At a special AGM on 9 December, Hollier was appointed as the new Chair, with Board members including Julia Carlomagno as Deputy Chair, Emmett Stinson as Secretary and Treasurer, Julienne Van Loon and Anna Krien.

Hollier sees the new Board as a return to the origins of SPN. “When we started SPN, there were probably the two main goals, which were to share information and expertise among small presses, so that we can pool our resources and help us to grow through that sharing knowledge. The other main concern was with actively promoting diversity in the book publishing sector. And my sense is that that second concern fell by the wayside…”

Financially, SPN remains solvent, but the challenges of keeping an organisation going on limited funds has an impact on staff with many volunteering their time. Hollier recognises the problem of sustainability all too well. “The history of small publishing in Australia is a history of energetic individuals doing things and then running out of energy. And what we wanted for SPN was an institution that would go beyond that, which would attain sustainability, so that it could continue to perform these functions of helping small and developing publishers and advocate for diversity within the sector.”

For more information on the new Board, contact SPN.