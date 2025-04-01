Opportunities and awards

This week’s opportunities

Awards and competitions

2025 Living Stories Western Sydney Writing Prize (NSW)

In its fifth year, Living Stories is open to residents of Western Sydney and Wingecarribee Shire, offering the opportunity of being published and cash prizes from a pool of over $12,000. Participants should respond to the theme, ‘Only I can say’ and are able to write their stories at one of the free creative writing workshops hosted by WestWords and WestLit Libraries.

Entries close 5 May; learn more and enter.

Commissions

Brisbane Valley Rail Trail (Qld)

Somerset Regional Council is calling for EOIs by Somerset and South East Queensland artists to deliver public artworks for the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail. Part of the Council’s application in the SEQ City Deal Public Art Initiative, the council will receive $400,000 for public artwork commissions to be delivered by 31 March 2027. Artists at all stages of their practice are encouraged to apply.

EOIs close 11 April; learn more and apply.

Public Art Commission for Devonport Bluff/Savu Saunas (Tas)

Devonport City Council is looking to engage a suitably experienced artist to collaborate on the creation and delivery of a mural, to be located on the north and south façade of the foundation of the now decommissioned Devonport Sound Shell, the current site of Savu Saunas, Devonport Bluff.

EOIs close 28 April; learn more and apply.

Grants and funding

Create NSW 2024/25 Arts and Cultural Funding Program Project Funding

Four categories of Project Funding are open: Creative Nations for First Nations projects ($40,000-$100,000), Creative Steps for new work ($40,000-$100,000), Next Steps for professional and skills development (up to $10,000) and Cultural Access for priority area projects ($40,000-$100,000).

Applications for Round 2 close 30 April; learn more and apply.

Call-outs

Public Voting for ‘Stop it Before it Starts’ art competition

Run by Violence Prevention Australia, the ‘Stop it Before it Starts’ art competition brings artists together to explore themes of resilience, healing and the urgent need for violence prevention. Public voting is now open for the People’s Choice Prize to help raise awareness around the topic.

Voting closes 31 March; learn more and vote.

2025 Ballarat International Foto Biennale Open Program

Artists around the world are invited to showcase their work as part of the Ballarat International Foto Biennale (23 August to 19 October). Participation includes the opportunity to exhibit work as part of the Biennale’s Open Program across the regional city, and the chance to win the $2000 Judges’ Prize or the $500 People’s Choice Award.

Registrations close 5 May; learn more and register (registration fee applies).

Byron Writers Festival volunteers (NSW)

Byron Writers Festival (8-10 August) is calling for volunteers who would welcome the opportunity to contribute to an event that brings the community together and meet like-minded individuals. Roles include workshop assistants, ticketing and gates, venue supervisors, event photography, ushers, stage managers and author liaison.

Applications now open; learn more and apply.

Professional development

National Producers Platform

This is a new program supported by The Ian Potter Foundation and presented by Performing Lines to strengthen the independent arts sector and ensure its long-term sustainability. Up to 24 emerging producers from across the country will have the opportunity to develop their knowledge, skills and network through paid professional development. In 2025, the first cohort of 13 participants will undertake a 10-week intensive learning program led by producers and industry guest speakers.

Applications close 21 April; learn more and apply.

inSPACE x Feast Festival development program (SA)

This is an expanded residency by Adelaide Festival Centre and Feast Festival that offers artists access to rehearsal space, technical equipment, funding ($5000 bursary and $10,000 in-kind support), and the opportunity to develop and showcase their work at Feast Festival the following year. Artists in South Australia creating original work in theatre, dance, music, circus, cabaret or hybrid performance are invited to apply.

EOIs close 12 May; learn more and apply.

Country Arts SA NEBULA

NEBULA is a professional development program for emerging and early career visual artists from across regional South Australia, offering the chance to attend three days of workshops, forums and networking events in Adelaide (3-5 September).

EOIs close 19 May; learn more and apply.

Want more? Visit our Opportunities page for more open competitions, prizes, EOIs and call-outs.

This week’s winners

Visual arts

Five exhibitions will tour to 36 communities across the country thanks to the latest Visions of Australia program funding. A total of $1.4 million has been distributed in Round 20 of the program to showcase exhibitions including Too Deadly: Ten Years of Tarnanthi, Afghanistan by Andrew Quilty, Matters of Time: Contemporary Metal Practices, Virlkuthalypia and Other Stories from Our Country – Same like Yesterday and Of this Earth: transforming culture and Country through First Nations ceramics.

Due to reopen on 30 May, the Potter Museum of Art has revealed six new commissions to feature in its landmark exhibition, 65,000 Years: A Short History of Australian Art. Curated by Associate Provost and Distinguished Professor Marcia Langton AO, Senior Curator Judith Ryan AM and Associate Curator Shanysa McConville, the show brings together works from the University of Melbourne’s collections alongside loans from public and private lenders. The new commissions are:

Virtual Naarm 1843 (2025) by Brett Leavy, a photorealistic animation created in collaboration with Wurundjeri Elders that greets visitors inside the Museum foyer.

A set of plaster busts of Nununi leaders Wurati and Trukanini accompanied by a new video response by Julie Gough.

Ngangkari Ngura (Healing Country) (2022) by Betty Muffler and Maringka Burton, a five-metre long painting.

Three free-standing narrbong (bush bags) by Lorraine Connelly-Northey.

Gnarraban (eel trap) by Dhauwurd Wurrung Gunditjmara artist Sandra Aitken.

Kalikina (bull kelp) weaving by Vicki West.

A new partnership between the National Gallery of Australia (NGA) and the Bowness Family Foundation will see four photography exhibition tours across Australia, including Nan Goldin: The ballad of sexual dependency and Olive Cotton and her contemporaries. The hosting institutions include the John Curtin Gallery in WA, Griffith University Art Museum in Queensland, Victoria’s Hawkesbury Regional Art Gallery and Gippsland Art Gallery. The multi-year program will support a total of four exhibitions to travel to 12 venues. Find out more on The Bowness Family Foundation Photography Touring Program.

The Catapult + Tarnanthi 2025 mentorship, presented in partnership between Guildhouse and the Art Gallery of South Australia, will see multidisciplinary artist Shane Cook, mentored by artist, arts worker, community facilitator and advocate Jo-Anne Driessens. The career development opportunity for South Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander artists, craftspeople and designers offers essential funding and fosters a rewarding mentee/mentor relationship. Cook will spend time in community on Koa Land, sharing knowledge and connections, experimenting with materials and techniques in his photographic practice. Cook says, “Having dedicated time to connect with Auntie Jo-Anne, who will help me develop my professional identity and navigate key areas of my practice, means so much to me and my family. Through our time together, identifying ways to grow how I document life, community and cultural experiences is very exciting.”

Performing arts

The 2025 Queensland Music Awards (QMAs) has announced its winners with Troy Cassar-Daley winning the first publicly voted Album of the Year award for Between the Fires, while Jem Cassar-Daley joined her father on the QMAs’ winners list, receiving the Indigenous Award for ‘Big Container’. DJ, producer and electronic artist Young Franco took home the Export Achievement Award, as well as Song of the Year and Electronic Award for ‘Wake Up ft. Master Peace’. Award-winning venues include The Station SC (Accessible Venue of the Year), Sandstone Point Hotel (Regional Venue of the Year) and The Fortitude Music Hall (Metro Venue of the Year). View the full list of winners.

Yellow Brick Theatre Company’s DUST has been awarded the inSPACE Fringe Award, which recognises the best world premiere work by a South Australian artist or collective. The theatre company will receive financial support and up to two weeks of rehearsal space, along with technical, marketing and administrative support, culminating in a showing as part of the 2026 inSPACE program at Adelaide Festival Centre. Yellow Brick Theatre Company Creative Director Charlaina Thompson says, “DUST was a personal labour of love. A true story of our ancestors. For DUST to be recognised and acknowledged is a dream come true. We did it for the miners and to keep the memories of those who perished in the Lofthouse disaster of 1973 alive. We are overwhelmed with gratitude and pride to be able to work with inSPACE and continue to share this trilogy of work with the world.”

Writing and publishing

The Victorian Premier’s History Award has been presented to Rodney James for his book Letters to a Critic: Alan McCulloch’s World of Art. Victoria’s Earliest Porcelain Works: Art Pottery, Crockery and Insulators by Gregory Hill was awarded the History Publication Award. View the full list of winners.

Winners of the Tasmanian Literary Awards 2025 have been announced across each category. Heartsease by Kate Kruimink (Picador) took out the Premier’s Prize for Fiction, while Graft by Maggie MacKellar (Penguin) won Premier’s Prize for Nonfiction. Minister for the Arts’ Prize for Books for Young Readers and Children went to Digger Digs Down by Johanna Bell with illustration by Huni Melissa Bolliger (UQP) and Pam Schindler’s say, a river (Ginninderra) took out the Tim Thorne Prize for Poetry. Each winner is awarded $25,000. Meanwhile, Bell also received the University of Tasmania Prize worth $10,000 for Department of the Vanishing, and Nunami Sculthorpe-Green received the Aboriginal Writer’s Fellowship. Lars Rogers received the Margaret Scott Tasmanian Young Writer’s Fellowship.

All

The Melbourne Shrine of Remembrance was awarded the Gold Award in Cultural Tourism at the 2024 Qantas Australian Tourism Awards, recognising its contributions to Australia’s cultural heritage and community. For over 90 years, the Shrine of Remembrance has been a place of reflection and commemoration, providing a space for all to honour the service and sacrifice of past and present service people. The Shrine also presents exhibitions and storytelling through digital engagement, welcoming over 500,000 visitors annually. CEO Dean Lee says, “This award speaks to the Shrine’s important role in deepening our understanding of what it means to be Australian and the responsibility we share in protecting our democracy… As one of Victoria’s most visited landmarks, the Shrine plays a vital role in Australia’s cultural tapestry, offering a place of reflection and discovery for both local and international visitors.”

Shortlisted and finalists

The Children’s Book Council of Australia’s 2025 CBCA Book of the Year Awards shortlist has been unveiled, featuring some well-known names, such as Isobelle Carmody, Freya Blackwood, Matt Stanton and Jackie French, past winners, as well as debut creatives including comedian Steph Tisdell. Blackwood appears on the shortlist with multiple titles, including two books in the Picture Book of the Year category with The Garden of Broken Things and as illustrator for Afloat by Kirli Saunders. Winners will be announced on 15 August across six categories.

The Lester Prize Youth Awards finalists are out, with a selection of 30 young creatives. The Youth Award works will be on display at the WA Museum Boola Bardip from 2 May to 20 July, with highlights including an oil painting portrait that combines futuristic and traditional styles, hyper-realistic coloured pencil drawings and a collage work using biro pen on poker cards. View the full list of finalists.

