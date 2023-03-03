Teen takeovers in regional Australia: what’s happening outside the major cities?

When major galleries like NGV and MCA cast the net out to their young audiences in Melbourne and Sydney, it’s not hard for word of their teen events to spread and for registrations for their events to build (though both galleries have seen noticeable dips in interest since they had to shelve their teen parties during COVID, 2020/2021).

But what’s happening outside of the major cities? What about the nation’s much smaller regional towns, where numbers of young people are reduced and resources for these kinds of initiatives are fewer?

One recently opened gallery in the Southern Highlands of NSW has been working hard over the past 18 months to build connections with its young audiences, and has offered no less than three teen art-party events over that time.

Read: Australia’s newest regional gallery open

Ngununggula/Retford Park Southern Highlands Regional Gallery Assistant Director Milena Stojanovska says the Gallery initially invited young people into the space for an informal gathering to gauge their interest in the idea of teen-only arts events.

‘That was a kind of trial run, but that was important because we used that feedback to plan our next event, which we made a Halloween teen art party [in October 2022] called The Haunting,’ she says.

The most striking observation the Gallery made after its first official teen art party was the number of attendees who opted to join the guided tour of the exhibition they offered on the night.

At the time, the Gallery was presenting the Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA) touring exhibition Kungka Kunpu, a survey show of contemporary works by women artists from the Aṉangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Lands. Stojanovska explains the exhibition tour attracted 30 of the 100 at the party, and lasted 45 minutes – well exceeding their expectations.

No doubt a huge drawcard to the tour was Ngununggula founder and local artist resident Ben Quilty who was there as a tour guide to share his insights of working with APY Lands artists with the group.

‘Ben has travelled to [the APY Lands] many times and spent a lot of time with the artists – many of them are his close friends,’ Stojanovska says. ‘So, he was able to give a lot of beautiful anecdotes about the artists, and young people were asking him questions about that. So, it was a discussion, really.’

Stojanovska says the Gallery is now working on ways to bring those young people back into the Gallery to develop their skills as tour guides, and to allow them to drive their own exhibition tours.

‘We are still planning how our teen tour guide groups may work,’ Stojanovska says. ‘But essentially we want to hand them the reins, to enable them to be guides and run the tours themselves.’

And in evidence just to hand, Ngununggula’s latest teen art party – presented as a summer pool party – was held recently (Friday 17 February), and Stojanovska regards it as the Gallery’s most successful teen art event to date.

‘Something new happened at that [latest] event,’ Stojanovska tells ArtsHub. ‘We saw a lot more cross-age group interactions happen and people ventured out of their usual social cliques a lot more.

‘As soon as we gave them window markers to start drawing on the Gallery windows and decorating T-shirts, they just went nuts,’ she says. ‘They wanted to decorate each other’s shirts and add to each other’s drawings. I think that was a large part of the difference. This time they had more space to create something together, as well as being part of what the Gallery is offering.’

NGV, Senior Project Coordinator, Community and Access Programs, Stephanie Pohlman says that Ngununggula’s teen events sound like the kind of arts experience she wishes had had as a young person growing up in regional Australia herself.

‘I am so happy to hear about what Ngununggula is doing,’ Pohlman says. ‘I could never find arts events like that in my town when I was that age, and so all I wanted to do was leave for the city as soon as I turned 18.

‘It’s part of the reason I feel so passionately about doing this work with NGV now,’ she continues.

‘There is so much that young people – whether they are in the city and the country – bring to the arts and, in parallel, there is so much the arts can offer them in terms of their well-being and social connection.’

What’s happening in this space in Australia’s capital cities?