Gallery nights for under-18s: what happens when young people take over?

It’s 6pm on a Saturday night and the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV) is about to open its doors to 1000 13- to 18-year-olds – welcoming them (and only them) to its ground floor spaces, where they will let loose and roam free.

There’s a DJ and dance floor in the Great Hall, the café space has become a salon/workshop where hairstyling and art-making happens. A selfie photo booth has been set up nearby and the ground floor major exhibition spaces are open.

This set-up may sound like a high-risk proposition – allowing a large number of teens into the Gallery for a three-hour after-dark art party. But for those galleries embracing the concept, their young attendees are lining up to enter what they see as exceptionally safe spaces for expression and social connection.

Art experiences by young people, for young people

In Australia, the idea of the teen gallery night and art party is nothing new. The Museum of Contemporary Art’s (MCA) GENEXT program – a free festival-style gallery takeover – has been running annually for the past 18 years (since 2005).

The Art Gallery of South Australia (AGSA) established its AGSA Neo program in 2016, and has welcomed over 8000 12- to 17-year-olds to its teen gallery nights, which it presents six times a year. At NGV, the NGV Teens: Art Party program has been presented twice annually since 2015 (though it has been on hiatus for three years due to COVID).

Importantly, these programs are for young people, by young people. MCA, AGSA and NGV all have volunteer youth councils or committees who they empower with decision-making around their teen programming.

AGSA’s youth council is a group of around 20 12- to 17-year-olds who are called AGSA’s Neo Ambassadors. NGV’s teen art council comprises around 10 high-school age teens, and MCA’s has around 30 12- to 18-year-olds who are in dialogue with the Gallery throughout the year.

This year, in a neat alignment with Sydney’s WorldPride events, MCA’s event is called GENEXT x PRIDE and will be WorldPride’s largest under-18s event in Australia. Like so many Pride events, it’s a space for people of all backgrounds and identities to come together and celebrate self-expression.

MCA’s Young Creatives Coordinator Jenn Blake explains: ‘We know GENEXT has always been a soft landing place for marginalised young people, and we know they value the space the events open up for conversations around difference and identity,’ they tell ArtsHub.

Blake also observes GENEXT as spaces where art-making and participation drive new and/or deeper social connections. ‘Yes, it’s a space for them to dance and have fun,’ they say. ‘But it’s actually not so much about the entertainment factor as it is about the participation.

‘Some of the best feedback we get is around the conversation-starter activities in GENEXT. Those activities [art-making, social experiences] are the most popular, because they encourage and facilitate personal connections and, by my observations, that’s what so many young people are seeking.’

GENEXT at MCA. Photos: Maja Baska.

Safe spaces to explore new ground

With a limited number of night-time alcohol-free events exclusively for teens, these gallery nights are rare opportunities for young people to come together and express themselves in safe, yet highly stimulating spaces. As one young attendee at MCA’s GENEXT shared with the Museum: ‘It’s so important that it’s for under-18s because there are so few events that we feel welcome in, or that have a reputation for being safe.’

The events are also proving meaningful for young people living with disability, who otherwise have even fewer options to attend large-scale events with people their own age. As another young person reported to the MCA: ‘I have cerebral palsy so, as a young teenager, opportunities to socialise in an accessible, safe and fun environment are limited. With GENEXT I get the opportunity to do what most teenagers take for granted.’

At NGV, Senior Project Coordinator, Community and Access Programs, Stephanie Pohlman tells ArtsHub the teen art parties routinely attract young people drawn to the event as a safe social space where they are likely to strengthen social bonds or forge new ones.

NGV Teens Art Party. Photo: Tim Carrafa.

‘We get some teens coming [to the events] on first dates,’ she says. ‘But a large number come with friends and some alone. They meet their friends there, or they meet new people there. A lot of the feedback shows the best thing about the parties for attendees is that they met like-minded peers and made new friends.’

Pohlman has also observed the way the Gallery’s creative environment is supporting the kind of social explorations that underpin the teen experience.

‘There’s a huge feeling that teens can be themselves in these spaces. They’re experimenting with their identity, and they’re really working out who they are as people, and you can see that happening at these events,’ she says.

NGV’s next NGV Teens: Art Party is this Saturday 4 March, 6pm – 9pm.

MCA’s next GENEXT festival GENEXT x PRIDE is this Saturday 4 March, 6pm – 9pm.

