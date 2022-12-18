Connections, projects and updates: Tasmania’s Performing Arts Sector Day

Tasmania is in a unique position. Due to its size, it is possible to get representatives from all of the major performing arts organisations, institutions and festivals, along with many of the independents across the state, in the same space. They can even fit on one stage.

Most know each other and many wear several hats as performers and producers, advocates and administrators. Some have lived and worked on the island for decades; others are new and keen to meet everyone and find out how the industry here ticks.

Highly valued by the sector and funding bodies, the Performing Arts Sector Day was conceived by Annette Downs and presented by Performing Lines TAS (previously Tasmania Performs) in mid-November. Now in its third year, the event is the perfect opportunity to make connections, announce new projects and welcome new creatives in the community.

Led by Tasmanian Aboriginal creative and Performing Lines TAS Associate Producer Sinsa Mansell (who is also an expert panel member on the development of the National Cultural Policy), the day began with a ‘You Can’t Ask That’ opportunity: First Nations Artists Working with Ethical Allies.

Nathan Maynard and Denise Robertson joined Mansell in sharing their knowledge of working with community, acknowledgement of those allies who have assisted them with grant applications, advice on life experiences and through mentoring. In turn they shared their experience of the community’s acceptance of individuals – of different understandings of Aboriginality; and of responsibility, accountability and the importance of learning.

Their advice was not singular. Maynard focused on the need to speak with as many members of the community as possible – to those who are respected by the community and, most importantly, to take the time to consult Elders with an open heart. Robertson commented on the nature of Acknowledgements and the importance of taking time to know where you are and in finding personal meaning in what you actually say. Mansell described her journey with maintaining protocols and the need for investment and upskilling of community members to ensure succession in representation on boards, in arts administration and management.

Tasmanian Arts Minister Elise Archer shared new programs that will be introduced in 2023, including a new suite of funding to support projects – and organisations through one year and four-year grants – along with a new sustainable regional touring program.

The Strategic Touring Fund is a two-year initiative, operating from 2023 to 2024. Managed by Tasmanian Performing Arts Centres, the fund supports professional Tasmanian artists and organisations to improve access to performing arts across Tasmania, develop a sustainable touring network and contribute to sector resilience. The fund will contribute to touring costs, public engagement programs and professional sector initiatives that support touring and audience development.

The Australia Council’s Head of Dance and Multi Arts, Sarah Greentree, and Head of Theatre, Annette Madden, reported on the huge response by the sector to the National Cultural Policy, the four-year funding process, strategic capacity building, the research unit, Playing Australia, slow touring and residency models.

Networking over drinks at the third Performing Arts Sector Day, presented by Performing Lines TAS. Photo: Annette Downs.

The agenda for the rest of the day centred on sector discussions with solutions, strategies and proposals. Burning issues included: pathways and opportunities for access and equity, how we can connect festivals with makers, addressing the shortage of supply of personnel, and preventative action on bullying and harassment.

Sessions with the independents focused on creative collaborations and the ecology of opportunities to collaborate. Fabulous sharing occurred around pressure and expectations, on having difficult conversations and the expectation (or not) of there to always be outcomes, the tension between the skills and time needed for creation, and the ‘background’ work of administration and production that eats time in the studio.

There was also extensive discussion around the spectrum of hierarchy within collaboration, with a range of examples such as where dancers enact a choreographer’s vision, through to more horizontal group-devised structures. The role of dramaturgs and producers became a crucial point.

Simon Wellington gave an update on impact of the physical changes at the Theatre Royal in Hobart on possibilities for presentation and the reintroduction of Theatre Royal’s RAWspace program supporting artists to develop their projects and practice.

Performing Arts Sector Day saw organisations meet with a focus on improving ways to communicate, share resources and infrastructure, with Assembly 197 and resident companies Situate, Tasdance, Mudlark, Rooke Circus and Stompin finding new ways to activate the studio in Launceston all year round. Similarly, organisations based at the South Hobart Living Arts Centre (SOHO Arts) shared the value of ‘water cooler’ conversations as catalysts for exchange and new relationships. This concept was then extended to a digital solution, which would address the small size of the island but with a nimbler form of opportunity-focused communication.

The structural impact of multi-year funding was discussed, with the agreement that it would lead to a fundamental shift in thinking currently driven by the yearly competitive process, with organisations being better equipped to make commitments, for the positive well-being of the artists and for improved relationships with audiences. Festivals also saw the advantage of establishing longer-term relationships with artists by partnering on the development of a project, team building and in the shared costs of physical infrastructure.

One participant summarised a common issue that everyone is overachieving, but that this is a false economy. Tasmanian artists need a fundamental shift in thinking to focus on sustainability, and to drive new models for undertaking advocacy for the arts.

Performing Arts Sector Day

Presented by Performing Lines TAS and presenting partner Theatre North

19 November 2022

Main Stage, Princess Theatre, Launceston