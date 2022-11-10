Sydney WorldPride to showcase the best in queer art and culture

Sydney will host a global celebration of queer pride in February 2023, with the first Sydney WorldPride taking place from 17 February to 5 March.

The 17-day event on Eora country marks the first WorldPride ever held in the southern hemisphere.

Coinciding with the annual Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras, Sydney WorldPride features a broad-ranging cultural program co-curated by Ben Graetz, Festival Creative Director – First Nations, and Daniel Clarke, Festival Creative Director – WorldPride Arts.

Graetz, a descendant of the Iwaidja and Malak Malak Clans in the Northern Territory and of Badu Island on the Torres Strait Islands, describes WorldPride as ‘a mega Mardi Gras’ that ‘combines all of the incredible Mardi Gras events and favourites with a whole lot of Sydney WorldPride official events as well’.

Clarke adds that Sydney WorldPride has been able to invest ‘in the creation of a lot of new creative projects, and so there are a number of much bigger events than are normally possible through the Mardi Gras’.

As well as parties and the traditional Mardi Gras parade, Sydney WorldPride also features sporting events, history walks, and a three-day LGBTQIA+ Human Rights Conference.

Celebrating First Nations

Central to the cultural program is the Marri Madung Butbut (Many Brave Hearts): First Nations Gathering Space at Carriageworks, featuring performance works such as Joel Bray’s Daddy; Carly Sheppard and Kamarra Bell-Wykes’ Chase; the Ailan Songs Project, a celebration of Torres Strait songs and stories; and Camp Culture, a family-friendly circus show hosted by the exuberant Dale Woodbridge-Brown, the 2019 NAIDOC performer of the year.

‘I’m so excited that will be it will be the world premiere of [Camp Culture] at WorldPride,’ says Graetz, ‘and to have Dale host it – I’ve been so thrilled by his journey over the years – but also to have that family offering I think is really important for the space and for the festival.’

Regarding the First Nations Gathering Space more generally, Graetz adds: ‘It’s really incredible to be able to create a global First Nations LGBTQIA+ sistergirl and brotherboy event, and particularly to have it taking place in the heart of our Black capital, Redfern and Eveleigh.

‘For six days we’ll really be immersing people in First Nations culture through a queer lens; this is going to be something where people can come and just hang out and chill, [and] also experience visual arts, experience shows, experience culture … but also we’ve got a First Nations-only space, a base for our community, the First Nations community, to be able to come and just be in that place and belong and to feel really safe,’ he says.

The best in queer arts

The WorldPride Arts program, meanwhile, features almost 70 events including 50 world premieres; additional arts and cultural events are featured in the open access Pride Amplified program, which features 200 works ‘and counting,’ Clarke laughs.

‘We wanted the program to be as inclusive as possible. So while we wanted to curate and support within that WorldPride arts program and invest in a lot of those works, we also didn’t want to be the gatekeepers either. It’s not our queer festival – it’s the city’s festival,’ he adds.

Highlights of the WorldPride Arts program include the exhibitions Paul Yore: Word Made Flesh at Carriageworks, Braving Time: Queer Art in Contemporary Australia at the National Art School Galleries, and The Party at UNSW Galleries – a celebration and documentation of the queer party scene from 1973 to 2002; the world premiere of Blessed Union at Belvoir – a new play by Maeve Marsden (Queerstories, Mother’s Ruin), 24 Hour Grumble Boogie, a durational performance by sex clown Betty Grumble, and a special edition of Mammalian Diving Reflex’s All the Sex I’ve Ever Had at Darlinghurst Theatre – featuring a diverse group of LGBTIQ+ elders 65 and over discussing their sex lives and love lives in frank, funny and moving detail.

‘It is so exciting, the people from the community who they’ve been able to get involved in this project, and I think it’s going to be a very, very different experience,’ Clarke says of All the Sex I’ve Ever Had.

‘The show is charting the different kinds of journeys in terms of sex that people have had throughout their lives, and there will be people in the show who may not have ever been able to be truly who they were for many years. So I think it’s going to be really thrilling, actually, to bring that group of people together. We were were so happy when Mammalian contacted us about doing the world first LGBTIQA+ All the Sex I’ve Ever Had,’ Clarke says.

He’s also thrilled to have been able to program The Dan Daw Show, a co-production with the UK’s Sadlers Wells that celebrates kink, power play and ‘crip joy’.

‘This is an extraordinary work. I watched an archival [recording] at home, and ended up in a pool of tears in the lounge room. It’s such an uplifting show, very humorous and very, very moving,’ says Clarke.

‘He is such an extraordinary physical and dance performer – a queer and disabled artist who started his journey in Whyalla in regional South Australia and now is in this extraordinary work. It’s sexy and it’s charming and it’s funny, but I guess for me the honesty and the vulnerability and the way that Dan and his collaborator are able to hold that space was so amazing.

‘We’ve worked really, really hard to get this show to Sydney and I’m encouraging everyone from around Australia who’s interested in high-quality, amazing, innovative artworks, to get here to see this work because it’s going to be your only chance in Australia this summer,’ Clarke enthuses.

Elsewhere, the Sydney WorldPride program extends beyond Sydney to Newcastle and Awabakal and Worimi country, while other elements of the program will be available online, Graetz explains.

‘We’ve just come back from a First Nations roadshow around the country, engaging community members from around different parts of the country, and we’re offering grants for people who aren’t able to be here physically, so they can actually still have watch parties in their communities,’ he says.

‘We’re trying to be really national – even though it is Sydney WorldPride, we do want it to be a national pride event, ensuring that the voices that normally aren’t represented or heard can be heard [across Australia] and that we can connect with people from all around the country too,’ Graetz concludes.

Sydney WorldPride runs from 17 February to 5 March 2023.