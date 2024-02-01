Streaming guide February 2024: new shows to stream on Netflix, ABC iview, Stan, BritBox, and more…

Your guide to the best new shows and films on streaming platforms in Australia in February 2024.

1 February

Three Little Birds (BritBox)

A life-affirming drama written by Sir Lenny Henry and inspired by his mother’s stories about leaving Jamaica in the 1950s for Great Britain. The show follows sisters Leah and Chantrelle and their friend Hosanna as they start a new life in England. While we learn shocking truths about the lives they left behind, the voyage of discovery is not smooth sailing for our trio, but they are determined to succeed.

Ferrari – 312B (DocPlay)

Described as a must-see for motorheads, this documentary looks at the history of the Ferrari 312B, which changed Formula One racing forever.

Martin Clunes Islands: of America (ABC iview)

Martin Clunes embarks on an epic 10,000-mile journey around the coast of the US, from Hawaii, Alaska and New England to Puerto Rico and San Juan.

Bullshit (SBS On Demand)

A six-episode Danish coming-of-age drama based on the bestselling book by Camilla Stockmann and Janus Køster-Rasmussen. A young couple joins Copenhagen’s biker subculture, but things go very wrong when a biker gang war begins.

Classified – Seasons 1 & 2 (SBS On Demand)

As well as working for the Canadian Secret Service, Emile and Rachel are lovers and the parents of two young girls. When a shooting happens near the US embassy, Emile has to investigate, and Rachel is in the firing line.

A Bloody Lucky Day (Paramount+)

In this new South Korean thriller series a chronically unlucky taxi driver agrees to drive a mysterious man to a distant city for a very high fare, only to discover his passenger is a serial killer.

Feud: Capote vs The Swans (Binge)

The eight-episode second season of Ryan Murphy’s award-winning anthology, based on the bestselling book Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal and a Swan Song for an Era by Laurence Leamer, stars an ensemble cast including Tom Hollander, Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, Calista Flockhart, Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Treat Williams, Joe Mantello and Russell Tovey.

Clone High – Season 2 (Binge)

A modern refresh of the hit series of the same name, Clone High follows a high school for clones of the greatest minds in history. Twenty years after the original experiment was put on ice, Joan, JFK, Abe and Cleo have been thawed out to resume school with their new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and dramatic teen relationships.

2 February

Orion and the Dark (Netflix)

Film. A boy with an active imagination faces his fears on an unforgettable journey through the night with his new friend: a giant, smiling creature called Dark. Starring Jacob Tremblay, Paul Walter Hauser, Angela Bassett.

Mr & Mrs Smith (Prime Video)

> Mr & Mrs Smith. Image: Prime Video.

New spy comedy series. John and Jane Smith become secret agents for a mysterious organisation. Created by created by Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover, this is based on the 2005 film of the same name. Stars Donald Glover, Maya Erskine and Parker Posey.

Dario Argento: Panico (Shudder & AMC+)

Film premiere. In the secluded ambience of hotel rooms, Dario Argento crafted his greatest cinematic creations, seeking solace from the outside world to delve into his nightmares. Now, he finds himself in a hotel room finishing his latest script and participating in an intimate interview, while being followed by a film crew documenting his life for a movie about his illustrious career.

Gardening Australia (ABC iview)

The show returns for its 35th year to share some amazing gardens, fantastic tips and great gardening stories.

Churchill’s Secret (BritBox)

In this 2016 film, British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill suffers a stroke, which is kept quiet from the rest of the world. Starring Michael Gambon.

Self (Disney+)

Short film. This story by Pixar traces a wooden doll’s attempts to to fit in with her peers.

4 February

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (Paramount+)

Film. Instalment number seven of the film franchise follows a new faction of Transformers known as the Maximals. Stars Anthony Ramos and Luna Lauren Velez.

Cobra – Season 3 (Binge)

> ‘Cobra’. Image: Binge.

Return of the thriller series in which Prime Minister Robert Sutherland (Robert Carlyle) is plunged into chaos when an environmental demonstration meets with grave consequences, just as his popularity is plummeting in light of a controversial police-protest bill.

5 February

Drag Race España All Stars (Stan)

This new series is the first international version of Drag Race to receive its own All Stars. Fan-favourite, fierce and fabulous queens return to the runway for super-sized challenges that will push them to their limits. These Spanish queens will do whatever it takes to snatch the crown and win their place in the Drag Race Hall Of Fame as the queen to rule all queens.

The Great Pottery Throw Down (BritBox)

Ten potters from around the UK head to Stoke-on-Trent, the so-called home of pottery, in their quest to become Top Potter.

The Soviet Union (DocPlay)

This three-part series, as timely as ever, explores the history and legacy of the Soviet Union from its genesis in 1922 to its fall in 1991.

Paper City (DocPlay)

In 1945, the US firebombed Tokyo, destroying a quarter of the city and killing 100,000 people. Now, in a society rapidly forgetting, three elderly survivors fight to leave behind a public record of their experiences before they pass away.

Reef School – Season 2 (ABC iview)

Animated series. The Reefies and their teacher Mr Flip discover the extraordinary wonders of an imaginary Australian coral reef.

Curb Your Enthusiasm – Season 12 (Binge)

The 12th and final 10-episode season of the award-winning comedy series, starring Seinfeld creator Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself.

Death in Paradise – Season 13 (Binge)

DI Neville Parker and the team are back on the idyllic Caribbean island of Saint Marie with more ingenious murders to solve.

6 February

Bottoms (Prime Video)

US teen comedy film directed by Emma Seligman about lesbian best friends PJ and Josie, who start a fight club as part of a scheme to lose their virginities to cheerleaders. Stars Rachel Sennott and Ayo Edebiri.

The New Boy (Prime Video)

In this film written and directed by Warwick Thornton, a nine-year-old Aboriginal Australian orphan boy arrives in the dead of night at a remote school run by an unconventional nun. Read the ScreenHub review.

Below Deck – Season 11 (Hayu and Binge)

We’re back with the crew of a multimillion-dollar luxury yacht – but will it be plain sailing?

7 February

The Marvels (Disney+)

Film. Carol Danvers, AKA Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole, her powers are entangled with super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and work together to save the universe. Stars Brie Larson and Teyonah Parris.

Hard Quiz – Season 9 (ABC iview)

Four ordinary Australians compete based on their expertise in a single topic – but at the end of each episode only one of them will be crowned Hard Quiz Champion.

The Weekly with Charlie Pickering – Season 10 (ABC iview)

The return of the popular TV show that knows the world is far too serious to be taken too seriously.

This is Going to Hurt (ABC iview)

Junior doctor Adam (Ben Whishaw) is making his way through the ranks of hospital hierarchy – junior enough to suffer the crippling hours, but senior enough to face a constant barrage of terrifying responsibilities.

8 February

One Day (Netflix)

> ‘One Day’. Image: Netflix.

Series. After spending graduation night together, Emma and Dexter go their separate ways – but their lives remain intertwined. Based on David Nicholls’ novel. Starring Ambika Mod, Leo Woodall, Essie Davis.

Anne Rice’s The Mayfair Witches: Cast Diaries (AMC+)

Dive deeper into the new hit series based on Anne Rice’s iconic novel with these special bonus episodes featuring exclusive interviews with the cast and creators.

The Other Mrs Jordan (Stan)

A documentary series that tells the astonishing true tale of William Allen Jordan – bigamist, fraudster, father and conman. As told by Mary, his children, key figures and other victims, this series unravels the complex web of ‘other Mrs Jordans’, and follows the real-time manhunt led by retired US Marshal Tex Lindsey to track down the shady figure who left so much pain and confusion in his wake across the globe.

Dalgliesh (BritBox)

Based on PD James’ bestselling books about the enigmatic Inspector Adam Dalgliesh who, in the 1970s, must use his extraordinary skills to solve some of the most mysterious and complex criminal cases in England. Stars Bertie Carvel, Carlyss Peer and Jeremy Irvine.

The Thief Collector (DocPlay)

Thirty years after a Willem de Kooning original was sliced from its frame and stolen from an Arizona museum, the painting worth $160 million is found in a small New Mexico town. And that’s just the beginning of this stranger-than-fiction yarn about a pair of self-proclaimed ‘masters of victimless crimes’.

Triple Oh! (SBS On Demand)

A new Australian comedy-drama series based on true events, following the lives saved and lost by two paramedics. Starring Brooke Satchwell and Tahlee Fereday.

Dopesick (SBS On Demand)

Eight-episode series exploring the company that triggered the worst drug epidemic in US history.

Halo – Season 2 (Paramount+)

An elite team of Spartans follows Master Chief John-117 to confront an alien threat known as the Covenant. Stars Pablo Schreiber.

Allegiance – Season 1 (Binge)

A character-driven police procedural about identity and belonging, policing and politics, and finding truth within the heart of a flawed justice system. Stars Supinder Wraich and Stephen Lobo.

9 February

Lover, Stalker, Killer (Netflix)

In this twisting documentary, a mechanic tries online dating for the first time and meets a woman who takes romantic obsession to a deadly extreme.

Upgraded (Prime Video)

In this film by Carlson Young, an art intern is invited on a work trip to London and meets a handsome and wealthy stranger on the plane. Stars Christine Lenig.

Silent Service – Season 1: The Battle of Tokyo Bay (Prime Video)

A new series based on the bestselling Japanese manga series. Kaieda Shiro is the captain of Japan’s first nuclear submarine, but he and his crew members go off-script as he pursues a better world. Stars Takao Osawa.

Couple to Throuple – Season 1 (Hayu)

> ‘Couple to Throuple’. Image: Hayu.

Curious couples try polyamory as they date additional partners and decide whether to commit as a throuple.

Suncoast (Disney+)

Film. A teenager strikes up an unexpected friendship with an activist while caring for her mother and brother. Stars Nico Parker, Laura Linney and Woody Harrelson.

10 February

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World (Stan)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World returns for a highly anticipated second season. RuPaul invites the crème de la crème of Drag Racers from across the globe, including Australia’s Hannah Conda, to compete alongside the Drag Race UK queens for the coveted title of Queen of the Mother Tucking World.

Ride On (SBS On Demand)

Film. A stuntman who has seen better days asks for help from his estranged daughter when he discovers his much-loved stunt horse is to be auctioned off. Starring Jackie Chan, Haocun Liu and Kevin Guo.

Handmaiden (SBS On Demand)

Film. In 1930s Korea, a woman is hired as a handmaiden to a Japanese heiress who has no idea she’s involved in a plan to steal her fortune. Starring Kim Tae-ri, Kim Min-hae and Jo Jin-woong.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 7 (Paramount+)

We’re back with the former cast members of the popular TV show Jersey Shore, who come together again to share holidays.

Dora: Say Hola to Adventure (Paramount+)

Dora and her friends are all set for a series of magical adventures in the rainforest.

11 February

Taste (SBS On Demand)

Film. A woman finds out her grandmother has terminal lung cancer, and that her family has decided to conceal the diagnosis from her. Starring Awkwafina, Shu Zhen Zhao and Tzi Ma.

AACTA Awards 2024 (Binge)

Available from 7pm. The stars come out as we celebrate the films, TV series, documentaries, short films and digital content that made an impact in the last year at the 2024 AACTA Awards, held on the Gold Coast.

12 February

Murky Skies (DocPlay)

Three-part thriller. Fuelled by unexplained illnesses, lost evidence, mysterious cargo and a missing black box, the 1992 crash of an Israeli Boeing 747 into an apartment building in Amsterdam remains a three-decades-old mystery.

Chasing the Dragon (SBS On Demand)

Film. Crippled Ho comes to Hong Kong as an illegal immigrant in 1963 and establishes an underworld empire. Starring Donnie Yen, Andy Lau and Philip Keung.

Grimsburg – Season 1 (Binge)

New animated comedy series starring Jon Hamm as the greatest detective ever to catch a cannibal clown or correctly identify a mid-century modern armoire. But there’s one mystery he still can’t crack – his family.

13 February

Five Blind Dates (Prime Video)

In this film, a fortune teller tells a woman she will meet her true love on one of the next five dates. Stars Shuang Hu.

You Hurt My Feelings (Prime Video)

In this film, a novelist’s marriage nosedives when she overhears her husband giving an honest review of her latest book. Stars Julia-Louis Dreyfus, Amber Tamblyn and David Cross.

NCIS – Season 21 (Paramount+)

Torres gambles everything when he confronts the man who terrorised his family when he was growing up, but – naturally – the NCIS team is there to help.

NCIS: Hawai’i – Season 3 (Paramount+)

New adventures await the team of Naval criminal investigators on the Hawaiian islands.

The Neighborhood – Season 6 (Paramount+)

We’re back in Los Angeles with Dave and the Johnsons as they try to get used to their new lives outside the Midwest.

Willie Nelson and Family (Paramount+)

Documentary exploring the life and loves of the iconic musician, from his humble beginnings in Texas to global stardom.

14 February

Love is Blind – Season 6 (Netflix)

Singles in Charlotte shake up their search for love by entering the pods and embarking on a wild journey of romance and self-discovery over four weeks. Starring Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey.

The New Look (Apple TV+)

> The New Look. Image: Apple TV+.

Ten-episode series. The story of how fashion icon Christian Dior and contemporaries such as Coco Chanel and Cristóbal Balenciaga navigated the tumult and trauma of World War II and launched a new era of fashion. Stars Ben Mendelsohn and Juliette Binoche.

The Matchmakers (SBS On Demand)

New documentary series exploring the private worlds of three of Australia’s most successful cultural matchmakers.

FBI – Season 6 (Paramount+)

An explosion on a bus kills innocent passengers and the team responds quickly in their search for the terrorists behind the blast.

FBI: International – Season 3 (Paramount+)

The team has plenty to deal with after a huge explosion devastates their headquarters.

FBI: Most Wanted – Season 5 (Paramount+)

The team races against the clock to untangle a dangerous new mystery.

15 February

The Vince Staples Show (Netflix)

Series. Kind of famous and sort of rich, rapper and actor Vince Staples navigates the challenges and surprises of everyday life in his hometown, The Beach. Starring Vince Staples.

Silent Witness – Season 21 (BritBox)

We’re back (again) with a team of talented forensic pathologists and scientists who direct their skills towards solving heinous crimes.

Estonia (SBS On Demand)

Drama series based on the real-life disaster of the car ferry MS Estonia in 1994, in which 852 people died, and the subsequent accident investigation.

100 Days to Indy (Paramount+)

This six-part documentary series goes behind the scenes with the key players in the NTT IndyCar Series in the run-up to the Indianapolis 500.

16 February

Eddie’s Lil’ Homies (Netflix)

Inspired by AFL legend Eddie Betts’ popular book series, Eddie’s Lil’ Homies this series joins Eddie and his ragtag group of friends on their playground adventures as they navigate the fun and challenges of friendship. Starring Hunter Page-Lochard, Miah Madden, Leela Varghese, Crystal Nguyen, Billy Betts.

Three Women (Stan)

> ‘Three Women’. Image: Stan.

New series adapted from the internationally best-selling book of the same name by author and show creator Lisa Taddeo. An intimate and haunting portrayal of female desire that finds three women on a crash-course to radically overturn their lives. Starring Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies), DeWanda Wise (Jurassic World: Dominion), Betty Gilpin (Gaslit) and Gabrielle Creevy (In My Skin), the series follows Gia (Woodley), a writer grieving the loss of her family, who persuades three spectacular “ordinary” women to tell her their stories. Her relationships with them change the course of her life forever.

Einstein and the Bomb (Netflix)

What happened after Einstein fled Nazi Germany? Using archival footage and his own words, this docudrama dives into the mind of a tortured genius.

This Is Me … Now (Prime Video)

Film. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez star in this love story co-written by Lopez.

The Dynasty: New England Patriots (Apple TV+)

A new 10-part docuseries that takes a look at the 20-year journey of a team that went from a struggling franchise to renowned football dynasty.

Life and Beth – Season 2 (Disney+)

‘Life and Beth’. Image: Disney+.

Series. Beth and John’s relationship deepens, prompting questions around marriage and how to solve the couple’s communication problems. Stars Amy Schumer and Michael Cera.

Midsomer Murders – Season 24 (ABC iview)

Series. DCI Barnaby and his trusty sidekick, DS Winter, endeavour to solve perplexing crimes while also exploring the quirks of the delightful yet deadly fictional county of Midsomer.

Ghosts – Season 3 (Paramount+)

Series. The otherworldly inhabitants of Woodstone Mansion return.

So Help Me Todd – Season 2 (Paramount+)

Series. Todd and Margaret need to take a long hard look at their working relationship when Todd says he’s opening his own PI business.

17 February

Blue Blood – Season 14, Part One (Paramount+)

The 14th and final season of the long-running police series starring Tom Selleck as New York police commissioner Frank Reagan.

Fire Country – Season 2 (Paramount+)

Bode finds himself back in prison, threatening to upend his newfound sense of direction.

S.W.A.T – Season 7 (Binge)

Torn between loyalty to where he was raised and allegiance to his brothers in blue, former Marine Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson has everything it takes to be an excellent leader and to bridge the divide between his two worlds.

18 February

Death in Paradise – Season 12 (ABC iview)

> ‘Death in Paradise’. Image: ABC.

The sun-soaked whodunnit returns for more murder mysteries with a light touch and a warm heart.

19 February

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey (Prime Video)

The story of NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, from his early life in Greece to becoming two-time NBA league MVP.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries (AMC+ and Acorn TV)

Sally Lindsay (Cold Call, Mount Pleasant) returns as renowned antiques dealer Jean White with her expertise in the world of antiquities proving to be the key to solving a series of murders and mysteries against the backdrop of the beautiful French village of Sainte Victoire. Also stars Sue Vincent, Steve Edge, Robin Askwith, Sue Holderness, Alex Gaumond and Tony Robinson.

BAFTA Film Awards 2024 (BritBox)

Coverage of the annual awards hosted by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

The Corridors of Power (DocPlay)

Oscar-nominee Dror Moreh interrogates the consistent failure of US foreign policy to challenge genocide, using interviews with heavyweight politicians and diplomats.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 11 (Binge)

The return of the satirical, insightful and meticulously researched look at current events in the US and elsewhere.

20 February

Better Date Than Never (ABC iview)

We’re back with a group of diverse singles as they take their first step into the dating world. As their stories develop, connections will be made, hearts will break, love will blossom.

21 February

Constellation (Apple TV+)

> ‘Constellation’. Image: Apple TV+.

This eight-part sci-fi series tells the story of an astronaut called Jo (Noomi Rapace), who returns to her home on Earth following a devastating space disaster. Upon her arrival, she realises pieces of her life appear to be missing. Determined to expose the truth behind the hidden secrets of space travel, Jo sets out on a quest to recover everything she’s lost.

Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend (Apple TV+)

This four-part docuseries follows Lionel Messi as he reflects on the challenges and triumphs he has faced over his 17-year career. Defined as a great player, even as a child, the series follows Messi’s ups and downs, but mainly focuses on the struggle he endured to finally deliver ultimate glory on the world stage after five World Cup appearances for Argentina.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 3 (Disney+)

In this, the show’s final season, the Batch attempt to reunite with Omega, all the while searching for new (and unexpected) allies.

Gogglebox Australia – Season 19 (Binge)

The hit series returns to TV screens marking 10 years of households beaming in from their living rooms to screens across Australia.

22 February

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix)

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony – then everything changed. A live-action reimagining of the popular animated series. Starring Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Daniel Dae Kim, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Elizabeth Yu, Ken Leung.

The Wallabies (Stan)

Immerse yourself in the world of Australia’s national rugby team, following their journey from the day Eddie Jones returned as coach in January 2023 to the Rugby World Cup final in October. Told through the eyes of a core group of Wallabies, the series will give fans unprecedented access, bringing raw and emotional insight into the highs and lows of professional sport.

Catch Me A Killer (SBS On Demand)

Series. A journalist turned psychologist becomes South Africa’s first serial killer profiler, in this story based on the novel of the same name. Starring Charlotte Hope.

The Family Stallone – Season 2 (Paramount+)

> ‘The Family Stallone’. Image: Paramount+.

The return of the reality TV series about the famous Stallone family. With their daughters now living away from them in New York and Miami, Sly and Jen try to get used to life in Palm Beach as empty nesters.

23 February

Mea Culpa (Netflix)

Film. A criminal defence attorney must choose between family, duty and her own dangerous desires when she takes on the case of an artist accused of murder. Tyler Perry wrote, directed and produced this seductive romantic thriller starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Season 6 (Netflix)

Series. Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane – both on and off the track during one cut-throat season of Formula 1 racing.

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy (Prime Video)

> ‘The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy’. Image: Prime Video.

Animated series starring Kieran Culkin and Natasha Lyonne as alien doctors who specialise in rare sci-fi ailments.

Rules of the Game (BritBox)

Workplace thriller. When new HR director Maya begins her job at Fly, she tries to shake up the old fashioned lads’ culture and begins investigating historic cases of misconduct. Stars Maxine Peake, Rakhee Thakrar and Susan Wokoma.

History of Evil (Shudder & AMC+)

Film premiere. In the near future, war and corruption have helped turn the US into a theocratic police state. Against the oppression, ordinary citizens have formed a group called The Resistance. One such member, Alegre Dyer, breaks out of political prison and reunites with her husband Ron and daughter Daria. Stars Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) and Jackie Cruz (Orange is the New Black).

Summer House – Season 8 (Hayu)

The return of the group of friends who spend their weekends, from Memorial Day to Labour Day, at one of the most exclusive beaches on the US’s East Coast.

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent – Season 1 (Binge)

The new spin-off follows an elite detective duo as they investigate high-profile homicide cases in Canada’s largest metropolis.

24 February

Those Who Stayed (SBS On Demand)

Drama anthology series inspired by true events in Kyiv after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine 2022, after which every second person left Kyiv. These are the sad, funny, grim and inspirational stories of those who stayed behind.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 (Binge)

Premium Live Event and On Demand. This will mark WWE’s first event in Australia (Perth) since 2018 and the only Premium Live Event in the Asia-Pacific region in 2024.

26 February

HIP: High Intellectual Potential (AMC+ and Acorn TV)

> ‘HIP: High Intellectual Potential’. Image: AMC+ and Acorn TV.

Starring Audrey Fleurot (Spiral, The Bonfire of Destiny) and Mehdi Nebbou (The Bureau, Homeland), the new season of this police procedural sees the mismatched duo set out to solve a new case and capture a different clever criminal in every episode. From a 1970s murder, where the only witness now has Alzheimer’s disease, and a farmyard theft gone wrong to a judge found dead in her chambers and the missing body of a cosmetics entrepreneur, Morgane and Karadec will each need to deploy their unique skills and work closely together to bring the murderers to justice.

Dublin Murders (AMC+ and Acorn TV)

Detectives Rob Reilly and Cassie Maddox find themselves dispatched to investigate the murder of a young girl on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland. Based on the books In the Woods and The Likeness by American-Irish writer Tana French, this psychological thriller stars Killian Scott (Damnation) and Sarah Greene (Bad Sisters). The two detectives put their friendship to the test as they are pulled deeper into the intrigue and darkness that surrounds the case.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (Stan)

New series starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira. The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead and, ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before?

The Blonde One (SBS On Demand)

Film. When colleagues become housemates in Buenos Aires, romance blossoms. Starring Alfonso Bardon, Justo Calabria and Gaston Re.

Whetu Marama (DocPlay)

What Sir Edmund Hillary and Tensing Norgay did in conquering Everest, Sir Hekenukumai Busby has done in reclaiming the lost art of traditional Māori voyaging, sailing the vast Pacific navigating by the stars.

27 February

American Fiction (Prime Video)

Film by Cord Jefferson. A novelist up in arms about the establishment profiting from Black entertainment writes a book under a pseudonym and ends up in a work of hypocrisy. Stars Jeffrey Wright and Tracee Ellis Ross.

Shōgun (Disney+)

New limited drama series set in Japan in 1600 in a time of civil war, based on the bestselling 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell. Stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis and Anna Sawai.

Whale With Steve Backshall (ABC iview)

Backshall dives with whales and dolphins, taking us closer than ever before to the most mysterious and awe-inspiring animals in the natural world.

Joyland (SBS On Demand)

Film. A man lands a job as a back-up dancer at a Bollywood-inspired burlesque and falls head over heels for a trans woman. Starring Ali Junejo, Rasti Farooq and Alina Khan.

Big Nate – Season 2B (Paramount+)

The small-screen adaptation of the bestselling children’s book and comic strip returns, delving deeper into the stories of Nate’s friends and family.

28 February

Code 8 Part II (Netflix)

Film. In a city where people with powers are policed and oppressed, a former criminal must turn to a drug lord he despises to protect a teen from a corrupt cop. Arrowverse alums Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell team up again for this gritty sci-fi film directed by Jeff Chan. Also starring Alex Mallari Jr.

Iwájú (Disney+)

> ‘Iwájú’. Image: Disney+.

This new animated series set in a futuristic Nigeria follows a girl from a wealthy island and her tech expert bestie as they discover the secrets and dangers hidden in their different worlds.

Jump, Darling (SBS On Demand)

Film. A newbie drag queen in the aftermath of a breakup moves to the country and finds his grandmother in rapidly failing health – and desperate to avoid the nursing home. Starring Cloris Leachman, Thomas Duplessie and Jayne Eastwood.

Rock Paper Scissors (Paramount+)

Animated series. Rock, Paper and Scissors are best friends and roommates bound by their love for wild competitions with more than a touch of the absurd.

As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial (Paramount+)

Documentary exploring the long-term practice by law enforcement of using rappers’ lyrics as evidence in criminal cases.

29 February

The Equalizer 3 (Prime Video)

Action sequel from 2023, directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning.

Reina Roja – Season 1 (Prime Video)

A Spanish/Mexican thriller series in which the smartest woman on Earth becomes the leader of an experimental police project … but things run far from smoothly.

Professor T – Season 3 (BritBox)

> ‘Professor T’. Image: BritBox.

The return of the popular crime series in which Professor Jasper Tempest, a genius Cambridge University criminologist with OCD and an overbearing mother, advises the police. Stars Ben Miller and Emma Naomi.

Beyond Utopia (DocPlay)

A family of five attempt a dramatic journey from North Korea to freedom, painting a devastating portrait of life under an oppressive regime. Packed with hidden camera footage and remarkable testimony, director Madeleine Gavin’s prize-winning documentary is consistently gripping and totally unforgettable.

Benedetta (SBS On Demand)

Film. A 17th-century nun finds herself in a lesbian affair with a novice … making life awkward. Starring Virginie Efira, Charlotte Rampling, Daphne Patakia.

Grand Designs New Zealand – Season 8 (ABC iview)

Tom Webster returns to present the New Zealand version of the architecture program featuring fascinating stories of ambitious and innovative homeowners who are trying to create the house of their dreams.