Strangled by superannuation: I’m a struggling artist, but I have to pay super

In this, our second of two stories about superannuation for artists, we take a dive into the deeper questions and realities that new regulation is having on artists and small creative businesses.

Again, thank you to Michael Fox of Michael Fox Arts Accounts & Valuers, Penelope Benton of the National Association for Visual Artists (NAVA) and Amrit Gill of Theatre Network Australia (TNA) for contributing their knowledge to this article.

Superannuation obligations bolster one artist, while draining another

Penelope Benton of the National Association for Visual Artists (NAVA) admits that it is a difficult one, but underscores their belief that, ‘all workers, including artists and their assistants, should receive superannuation when they’re paid for their labour.’

She explains: ‘Often artists are hiring help on projects, where they themselves aren’t being paid. There is a lot of unpaid labour just to deliver the artwork. In that context, meeting super obligations can feel deeply unfair.

‘It is one of the clearest signs that the current system isn’t working for artists.’

Like Benton, Amrit Gill of Theatre Network Australia (TNA), believes strongly that artists should be paid superannuation.

‘The reality is that many are missing out due to the administrative burden and lack of clarity on when, and how, compulsory superannuation applies to contracted artists and arts workers’.

She adds: ‘Ultimately, the levels of arts funding need to keep up with the costs of “doing business” and this includes paying fair wages and superannuation.’

Michael Fox of Michael Fox Arts Accounts & Valuers is on the same page when it comes to the value from a policy perspective. ‘The issues, however, centre on the interpretation of the policy and its practical implementation.’

Fox says the new super policy is causing his clients a lot of problems.

‘In the film, television and radio industries sole trader contractors are being told they need to form companies. There are instances where sole trader contractors are having their rates cut to include the super component, rather than having it paid on top of their rates,’ explains Fox.

‘Musicians playing at venues are experiencing the same issues. The lack of clarity about this issue is causing the problems and creating added financial pressure.’

Benton continues: ‘The expectation to operate as a business, with all the responsibilities that come with that, often isn’t matched by secure income, reasonable fees or adequate funding. These challenges reflect the broader issue that artists are often asked to operate like businesses, without the financial stability or backing that other businesses have.’

Benton says the solution isn’t to ‘shift the loss between artists, but to ensure that the conditions exist for everyone to be paid equitably, sustainably, and in line with other sectors’.

Are arts professionals feeling strangled by the new superannuation laws?

Gill tells ArtsHub that, ‘the overwhelming sense from our sector is that independent arts professionals will benefit from more stringent rules around paying super, and that the admin side is more around finding a user-friendly systems to reduce their workload.’

Gill referred to TNA’s biennial indie survey, This Is How We Do It, which asks independent artists and arts workers about superannuation.

‘In the last two surveys (2022 and 2024), the feedback from artists on the new legislation has been more from the angle of increased admin burden, rather than not being able to afford it.

‘Not only do independent artists want to be paid super every time they work – they also want to pay super whenever they engage other artists. But they require adequate arts funding to do so, and, like any sole trader or small business, they need clear and simple administrative processes.’

TNA’s 2024 report found that:

69% of respondents were paid super (always, mostly or sometimes)

27% reported that they were rarely or never paid super

4% reported that they were unsure.

For respondents who indicated ‘rarely’, ‘never’ or ‘I don’t know’, only 20% self-contributed to their own super.

‘This leaves a vast majority from this group without superannuation payments,’ adds Gill.

Across career stages, emerging creatives are least likely to get paid superannuation and most likely to be unclear about super entitlements. Recurring misconceptions, confusion and issues raised around superannuation included:

Unsure of being eligible because of invoicing through an ABN

Not knowing it was a legal requirement

Indies reporting large and established organisations not being aware of current and up-to-date regulations

Being asked to include superannuation in a fee invoice and self-contributing.

Being ineligible because of providing own tools

Being deemed ‘too difficult’ and losing work, or not being engaged again.

What are the changes to superannuation law that artists need to be aware

Fox says the big change is TR2023/4. He explains the shift: ‘From 1 July 2026, the introduction of payday super will mean artists are expected to pay super within 7-days of paying their assistants, or face penalties for not doing so.

‘It is strongly recommended that proper online bookkeeping software be used by artists to pay their assistants. The software must be STP (single touch payroll) compliant. There are very few exemptions from paying super because the previous eligibility threshold of $450 per month was abolished a number of years ago.

‘Any eligible labour payment, even $100, will attract super and the super will need to be paid within seven days of paying the contractor to avoid completing costly and non-deductible shortfall statements.’

He continues: ‘Another technical point is that you can pay contractors through payroll software to produce a business payment summary at the end of the financial year. If you do that, rather than creating an INB (individual non-business) payment summary, the contractor will be entitled to receive a small business tax offset when they lodge their tax return. This tax offset could be worth up to $1,000.’

And that can be a large amount for a small creative business or sole trader artist.

Fox concludes: ‘Ask your accountant to go through the ruling and see if it applies to you.’

Like NAVA, TNA works to bring news on topic to artists and arts workers, as well as organisations, to ensure that they have an awareness of the ATO rules, and budgeting accordingly.

Gill adds on the topic: ‘With such low rates of pay, is it not surprising that only 29% of independents make their own contributions to their superannuation, even though 68% are “Lead Creatives” and presumably largely self-employed.’

She clarifies: ‘Self-employed independents working on their own projects are not required to make contributions to their own superannuation, but it is an important consideration for a financially secure future.’

