Storytelling sound sculpture’s epic journey from desert to museum

The Journey Down is an ambitious art and music project produced by Western Australian new music organisation Tura, in collaboration with over 40 Australian musicians, and Indigenous Elders and artists from the Warmun and Kununurra communities.

What began as a small artist residency in a remote Kimberley town has grown into a landmark project that is now crossing huge expanses of the WA desert to share its stories through song, dance and art.

Where it all began…

It started in 2017, when Jon Rose – a composer, violinist and experimental instrument maker – travelled to the East Kimberley to work with Warmun Indigenous artists and community groups for a Tura artist residency.

While most urban artists look to the desert for a vastness and sense of quiet, Rose, by contrast, is constantly scouring his surroundings for materials and “junk” he can salvage to create noisy new instruments. (The composer is perhaps best known for his 2013 Sydney Festival performance, WRECK, where he transformed a decaying vehicle from the mining town of White Cliffs into rousing sound and multimedia experience.)

So, when Rose arrived in Warmun, it didn’t take him long to find what would become the central art-installation-cum-musical-instrument that would eventually evolve into an enduring collaborative community project in this tiny desert town.

As Tura Director Tos Mahoney explains it, ‘Someone at the [Warmun] art centre said they knew about a group of broken-down old cars located on the edge of town. So we had a look, and the car that was chosen happened to be [Warmun man] Richard Thomas’ old Mazda twin-cab ute.’

After Tura purchased the old car from Thomas, Rose and the Warmun community got to work transforming it into a giant new percussion and string instrument that would become a much loved musical art object for the locals, and something that would be used, played and painted on long after the composer’s four-week residency had ended.

The Warnarral Ngoorrngoorrool (old car)

The giant art-instrument created by Rose and Warmun community participants was named Warnarral Ngoorrngoorrool – pronounced Warn-ah-ral Noo-noo-rool, and meaning “old car” in Gija language from the Warmun/East Kimberley region.

For one of the project’s cultural advisers, Miriwoong man Chris Griffiths (from Kununurra, WA), the Warnarral Ngoorrngoorrool has been an important way for its creators to share stories across generations.

‘This project shows the intertwined relationships between sound, music, voice and history,’ Griffiths says.

‘But it’s also about the car,’ he continues. ‘It’s about how we relate to cars, how cars help us and how cars can tell lots of stories… if they could talk.’

Griffiths explains that, for many Indigenous people living in remote towns, cars are a vital means to stay connected to Country.

‘Now we’re living in town, we’re sort of a bit squashed,’ he says. ‘We have nowhere to move, nowhere to breathe and it’s really, really hard for us Indigenous people. But going back to Country, to your own place – those are the places that we go back to and where we have a chance to breathe.’

Strengthening cultural practice between language groups

It’s clear that, from the beginning, the Warnarral Ngoorrngoorrool has encouraged artistic connections to form and a great deal of cultural sharing to take place.

There have been collaborative music-making exchanges between visiting non-Indigenous musicians and local Indigenous artists in Warmun.

Warmun art centre artists have also been commissioned by Tura to paint the Warnarral Ngoorrngoorrool, creating powerful artworks depicting some of their ancestral stories (the car is now covered in artworks by artists including Gordon Barney, Eddie Nulgit, Lindsay Malay, Shirley Purdie, Nancy Nodea, Gabriel Nodea, Mark Nodea and Charlene Carrington).

But now, as the sonic sculpture travels the endless red earth highways to reach its final destination, there are yet more powerful outcomes playing out along its way.

Since leaving Warmun, the Warnarral Ngoorrngoorrool is “journeying down” through 12 different WA communities where Indigenous performers are holding song and dance performances to celebrate their languages, songlines and stories.

As Griffiths describes it, these performances involve the sharing of songs that belong to the Murrinhpatha people of the Northern Territory (around Wadeye, formerly Port Keats) – songs that have been passed on to Miriwoong and Gija peoples for this project, to enable them to share them on with other language groups as they travel to places like Fitzroy Crossing, Broome, Port Hedland and, finally, to Perth.

‘In the early days, the old people would trade these songs to give us to use to practise, to enjoy, to celebrate and to feel good inside,’ Griffiths says.

‘And the furthest we’ve taken those songs [in the past] is to Broome. So it’s going to be very interesting, and something we have never done in our lives, to take the songs, with the car, to Perth,’ he says, in a vivid description of the enduring cultural practices of song sharing and ceremony that have taken place between Indigenous language groups in different parts of Australia for thousands of years.

‘The Journey Down’ cultural adviser Chris Griffiths. Photo: Edify Media.

From desert Country to state museum

At the conclusion of its epic tour, the Warnarral Ngoorrngoorrool will reach its new home at the WA Museum Boola Bardip in Perth, where it will be on permanent public display from March 2024.

As Mahoney explains, WA Museum Boola Bardip acquired the Warnarral Ngoorrngoorrool in 2020 (purchase price $75,000) thanks to support from the Museum’s CEO Alec Coles, who has been following Tura’s regional residencies for years.

‘Alec is a great supporter of Tura, and he expressed real enthusiasm for this project early on,’ Mahoney says, adding that well before the Warnarral Ngoorrngoorrool was sold to the Museum, plans were made to ensure the proceeds of such a sale would be fairly distributed to the artists involved.

The Warnarral Ngoorngoorrool pictured on Gija Country, 2021. Photo: Jess Wyld.

Mahoney explains that while Tura bought and owned the old car at the project’s outset, Jon Rose and the Warmun Elders who helped create the instrument always maintained Intellectual Properly (IP) rights to it.

‘Then, about a year later, when Tura commissioned the Warmun art centre artists to paint on it, Tura owned those paintings, but those Warmun art centre artists also had the IP of those artworks,’ Mahoney says, adding that since the collaborative work’s sale to the Museum, those Warmun art centre artists and Jon Rose have received significant funds from the sale as per their IP rights.

‘Tura actually hasn’t made any money out of the project at all,’ Mahoney laughs. ‘But, for us, it’s obviously far more important for people to have access to the work in perpetuity, and that will happen now thanks to the Museum’s acquisition,’ he concludes.

The Journey Down tour is presented by Tura in partnership with WA Museum Boola Bardip. It runs 24 August – 16 September 2023, travelling to Kununurra, Warmun, Halls Creek, Wangkatjungka, Fitzroy Crossing, Broome, Port Hedland, Roebourne, Karratha, Carnarvon, Geraldton and Perth.

Warnarral Ngoorrngoorrool will be permanently displayed at WA Museum Boola Bardip from March 2024.