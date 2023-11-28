Sneaker boom: from grassroots to billion-dollar industry

Die-hard sneakerheads are probably not surprised to find famous kicks netting millions at auctions or entire museums dedicated to a footwear with humble beginnings, though the global phenomenon of sneaker culture may be unfamiliar to others. It does, however, have a deep and rich history closely linked with sport, music, dance and fashion, as well as commerce.

Recently unveiled at HOTA (Home of the Arts) on the Gold Coast is the Australian premiere exhibition, Sneakers Unboxed: Studio to Street. Initiated by London’s Design Museum, this international travelling exhibition made its way across the Netherlands and South Korea before landing in the Pacific region. Sneakers Unboxed not only presents some of the rarest and most sought after sneakers on the market, but also taps into both sides of the sneaker culture continuum – from history to future.

Sneakers Unboxed curator Ligaya Salazar explains that a major focus of the exhibition is style, a topic that can help people gain insight into the sneaker boom. ‘Sneakers Unboxed is a show that looks at both the cultural history of sneakers as well as design [and] we can’t fully grasp why sneakers are so big right now without understanding why people started wearing sneakers for style,’ says Salazar.

The exhibition opens with the emblematic Nike Air Force 1, which took its name from the plane that carries the President of the US, and a chart of its vast family of variations. The array of different colourways over the years encapsulates the essence of sneaker culture and its growing collector base, fuelled by rarity and exclusivity. But when first released in 1982, the Air Force 1 was a quick hit, particularly in Harlem, New York. This coincided with a time when the communities and culture of basketball and hip-hop were becoming intertwined, with many dubbing the Air Force 1 as an emblem of this symbiosis.

Sneakers Unboxed captures much of this history through sneaker models, but also through the lens of street photographers. Brooklyn-based African American photographer Jamel Shabazz produced iconic images of the 1980s, many of which featured his peers and the young Black folks who smoothly traversed the realms of basketball, hip-hop, graffiti and breakdancing in their Nike, Puma and Adidas footwear. In the early 90s, British photographer Giles Moberly documented London’s Black and Caribbean youths, for whom sneakers had become inseparable from their fashion and expression.

Photographs by Giles Moberly from 1990-1993, installation view in ‘Sneakers Unboxed’ at HOTA. Photo: ArtsHub.

1984 was a pivotal moment when Nike signed a deal with Michael Jordan – then only a rookie basketball player with the Chicago Bulls – that led to decades of branding success and 37 Jordan sneaker models to date. Included in the show are a pair of Air Jordan 1 Retro (high top original) and the Nike Air Jordan XI ‘Concord’ (1995) – known to be the first basketball shoe to use patent leather with the aim of pairing with suits just as well as basketball jerseys.

Those embedded in skate culture in California also formed their own attitude towards sneakers and, with it, a new aesthetic that prioritised comfort and a worn-in look. This section will perhaps resonate with the Gold Coast’s own skater scene, in a city that is home to Australia’s highest concentration of skateparks. The presentation of Sneakers Unboxed itself in the HOTA Gallery resembles a basketball court and skate park, with wooden boards stacked up to form much of the display and a basketball hoop atop the central video display.

From practicality to fashion and collecting

The sneaker boom wouldn’t be where it is today without its strong following, consisting of everyday consumers through to celebrities and serious collectors. Its current market value is more than US$80 billion (AU$121 billion) in 2023, and projected to be over US$100 billion (AU$151 billion) by 2026.

Sneakers Unboxed traces this first shift towards sneakers as collectibles to Tokyo in the 1990s, specifically in the back streets of Harajuku where stores were importing hip-hop and punk aesthetics from the West and catering to youths who wanted to express themselves through alternative fashion. In this section, the sneakers on display are brightly coloured and texturally rich, including the Nike x HTM Air Woven ‘Rainbow’ (2022).

Celebrity collaborations brought fandom into the mix, while luxury brands embedded their imagination into less practical and more dramatic designs, such as Balenciaga’s Toe Lace-up (2020), a FiveFingers shoe with rubber sole and knitted upper.

Prized collector items on display include the IKEA customs with adidas UltraBOOST and Dragon Ball-themed sneakers, made by renowned sneaker customiser Edmond Looi. Interview videos in the exhibition show that, while sneaker collectors share this passion, their ethos behind “collecting” can be very different – some prefer to lock away limited edition footwear in glass cabinets, while others find all the joy in wearing and showing off their kicks.

Curator Ligaya Salazar speaking to the Australian exclusive additions in ‘Sneakers Unboxed’ at HOTA. Photo: ArtsHub.

A special addition in the Australian iteration of Sneakers Unboxed is a selection of rare Australian collaborations, only on display at HOTA. These include the original Nike Air Presto made for the Australian Olympic team for Sydney 2000, Sneaker Freaker’s New Balance 997.5 Tassie Tiger and Melbourne Rules, a collaboration with BespokeIND to celebrate the 2016 AFL Grand Final between the Sydney Swans and the Western Bulldogs.

This is also the first time Salazar has seen the Olympic sneakers in the flesh, and she adds, ‘One of the main difficulties in creating this exhibition is that sneakers don’t last very long and the materials deteriorate over time’. This is most directly seen in the oldest pair of sneakers on view in Sneakers Unboxed, a relic of the Converse Chuck Taylor trainers from the 1930s – its wear and age clearly visible.

The future of the sneaker industry: technology and sustainability

The final part of Sneakers Unboxed is dedicated to innovation in the sneaker industry, from techno gadgets to a focus on sustainability.

Futuristic prototypes include the world’s first biologically active shoes by MIT Design Lab and Biorealize for Puma, while recycling and restoration feature in the designs of London-based studio Helen Kirkum and Adikoggz’s customisations.

This section also sheds light on how the big brands are taking on their environmental responsibility, inviting scientists, chemists and biologists to collaborate on driving a solution to the massive landfill generated by excess consumption each year. For an industry that has historically thrived on problem-solving and innovation, as outlined in the section focusing on Performance, it is hoped that a clear solution and long-term commitment is on the horizon.

It is perhaps no coincidence that elsewhere in Queensland, Brisbane’s Metro Arts will soon open Torsion, an exhibition on sneakers, consumerism and contemporary art by local and international artists. In Torsion ‘the figure of the sneaker acts as a symbol for contemporary capitalism, where even the self is a brand to be cultivated’.

While Sneakers Unboxed may not be the first sneaker exhibition to dive into art gallery terrain, it must certainly be one of the most expansive, with over 400 objects, including more than 200 shoes, on display. With infographics, photographs, artworks and interviews, the exhibition is a lot of take in, with even more to get out of. It offers insights into the craze of the sneaker boom, how it empowered a generation of POC youths from low socioeconomic backgrounds, and taps into the clever business strategies that have driven cult followings and sky-high prices.

Perhaps what is most fascinating about sneaker culture is that all of these threads (or laces) are still intact today, reinforcing the cultural significance of the seemingly everyday footwear that deserves research and preservation in our galleries.

Sneakers Unboxed: Studio to Street is on view now at HOTA; tickets and check out the public program.

ArtsHub travelled to the Gold Coast as a guest of HOTA.