Shifting sands: Shaping the future of Bangarra

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that the following article contains the names of First Nations peoples who have died. Their families have granted permission to use them.

Tucked into an amber-hued corner booth of a buzzing Melbourne restaurant with Bangarra Dance Theatre’s outgoing Artistic Director, the big-hearted Stephen Page, and Frances Rings, the indomitable woman who will take up the mantle next year, one thing is abundantly clear.

Consummate dancers both, a palpable physical language passes between them. Sit for a moment and you can read the love and respect they share, the unguarded tenderness and cheeky humour. Even an infinitesimal flash of friction, as great minds spark off one another.

It’s the language of family. Because that’s what Bangarra, undeniably one of Australia’s greatest creative forces, is. It sings in every work from the company, now in its fourth decade of refocusing our understanding of First Nations dance and storytelling through a contemporary lens with works like Bennelong, Terrain and Dark Emu.

The company’s latest offering, SandSong: Stories from the Great Sandy Desert celebrates the life of Bangarra’s close cultural collaborator, dearly missed Wangkatjungka woman, Ningali Josie Lawford-Wolf. Soon to open in Melbourne after a Sydney run and two years-plus lost to lockdowns, SandSong marks the end of Page’s long tenure at the company.

But like all families, Bangarra grows and changes, and responsibility is passed on.

Last dance, new steps

The familial link with Bangarra is strong for Page. Raised in Brisbane before moving to Sydney as a young man, the descendant of the Nunukul people and the Munaldjali clan of the Yugambeh Nation from South-east Queensland graduated from the National Aboriginal Islander Skills Development Association (NAISDA) in 1983.

Leaping from a short stint with Sydney Dance Company to being tapped as Bangarra’s creative lead less than a decade later, in 1991, Page brought his late brothers Russell and David along with him. While their loss hangs heavy over the company, the three have left an indelible mark on Bangarra’s physical language and the music that scores the dancers’ movements.

‘I think about my brothers constantly,’ Page said. ‘David is still very close, in terms of his passing, and I’m always listening to his music.’

Stephen Page in the rehearsal room for Bangarra’s 2022 production, Wudjang: Not the Past. Photo: Daniel Boud.

Bit by bit, Stephen Page has begun letting go of Bangarra, of both the treasured memories and the hours when tragedy struck.

‘I’ve stepped away from a lot of things, so I’ve been able to stand on the outside,’ he told ArtsHub. ‘There’s a new cycle of dancers now and I love standing back and watching Fran [Frances Rings] work with them. Her and Russell’s energy was strongly the male and female muse for the company and a lot of the language of our repertoire, especially in those first couple of decades.’

When Rings returned to the company as Associate Artistic Director in 2019, it allowed Page to glimpse a new future for Bangarra without him at the helm.

‘She knows the cultural values of the company, and it feels great to have her take on the next decade, knowing that she totally understands the legacy,’ he said.

Read: Beyond Bangarra: the centrality of Indigenous art in Australia

Rings said she has grand ambitions for Bangarra. ‘I have so many visions of what I want to do with the company,’ she told ArtsHub.

‘I’m passionate about unearthing stories, working with those communities who entrust us with them so that we can share them, and our own experiences; creating those big changes, those shifts in the way that people think about who we are.’

The Bangarra ensemble in SandSong at Sydney Opera House. Credit: Daniel Boud.

Bangarra is certainly not a company that repeats the same approach over and over again to diminishing returns.

‘When I look at Bangarra,’ said Rings, ‘I see this beautiful palette, like a woven mat of all these experiences. It’s important to nurture the next generation of Indigenous choreographers coming through, just as I was nurtured, and I’m excited to see who are our next storytellers? What are the new ways of telling stories into the future? What is that language and the form?’

A trip to Canada in 2019 was particularly rewarding, and Rings hopes to weave what worked so well into the way Bangarra travels internationally from here.

‘It was powerful, because we connected with First Nations communities over there, and that was such a rich experience that I want to build that into our programming into the future when we do tour,’ she said.

Culture and history

Having complete trust in Rings’ stewardship of Bangarra’s future has allowed Page the space to luxuriate in its past.

‘I’ve been looking back at the over 140 dancers that came through, at all the great tours and the stories, the 40 works that were created,’ he said. ‘I’m astounded. The more you reflect, the more you go “wow”. We just put our heads down and did it.’

Recently, Page has also been contemplating the shape of his future. His son Hunter Page-Lochard is keen for Page to venture further into the filmmaking realm, something they have shared together, collaborating on the older man’s feature debut as director, 2015’s mesmeric Spear.

‘Hunter’s an actor, writer and director, and he’s been waiting for me to walk out the door at Bangarra so he can build with me a foundation on which we can continue to tell stories,’ said Page.

Baden Hitchcock and dancers in Bangarra’s SandSong, 2021. Photo: Daniel Boud.

Those plans, and that fatherly bond, has been a wonderful distraction, he explained. While letting go has been difficult, he’s looking forward to spending more time with his grandkids.

‘Watching that next generation has been a bonus that’s given me this strengthened sense of purpose in life.’

Page has no doubt whatsoever that Bangarra is in good hands with Rings, whom he trusts with every fibre of his being. ‘I’m extremely proud, and I’m also very excited, just knowing that it’s got a real good, grounded core to it and that the future looks really, really bright.’

He’s glad he gets to bow out with SandSong, a work he and Rings choreographed together and which honours Rabbit-Proof Fence and Last Cab to Darwin star Lawford-Wolf, who worked closely in recording sessions with his brother David. ‘When she passed away, we just knew we had a responsibility to pay homage to her and her story, and the stories of the Kimberleys,’ Page said.

‘So the story is extra special. It’s my last work with Fran at the company, it was my last opening night reception at the Sydney Opera House, and will be [the last] at the Arts Centre in Melbourne. What a great way to step away, with this really special and beautiful work.’

Taking flight

As the company prepares to bring SandSong to Melbourne, Rings, a descendant of the Kokatha Tribe from the west coast of South Australia, reflects on precious time spent with Lawford-Wolf in the Victorian capital’s western suburb of Footscray.

‘I was always in awe of how Ningali could be anywhere in the world and make a family and a community, just embed herself within that environment and with her neighbours,’ Rings said, recalling the banter Lawford-Wolf shared with predominantly Vietnamese stall holders at the local markets they’d explore together.

‘It’s important to nurture the next generation of Indigenous choreographers coming through, just as I was nurtured,’ said Bangarra’s Frances Rings. Photo: Daniel Boud.

Lawford-Wolf grew up on the remote Christmas Creek cattle station, then headed to Alaska as a student before becoming a revered actor – a pathway that intrigued Rings. ‘She made connections her whole life, as did her family after being displaced and living on other people’s Country, adapting to and making that work,’ Rings said. ‘She just constantly inspired.’

Rings drew a great deal of strength from Lawford-Wolf, and continues to do so.

‘Someone asked me if it was hard to hear her voice in SandSong, but you know what? I just feel so happy that she is with us. That the legacy that she left is still present in our storytelling. And now we’re celebrating that with people who didn’t know her. She’s continuing to share her artistry and her Culture. All those beautiful things she was passionate about. And I feel she would be proud that Stephen and I have worked together to create this work as a beautiful tribute to her.’

Rings joined Bangarra as a dancer before marking her choreographic debut with the company with 2002’s movement Rations, part of a diptych of pieces presented under the banner Walkabout, with Page crafting the accompanying Rush.

Her fingerprints leave as bold a trace on the fabric of place as his. And yet, Rings finds herself plagued by anxious dreams as she prepares to lead the Bangarra ensemble with love. ‘I’ve always found it hard to accept that I have something to give, and I have something that is deserving,’ she said. ‘Ningali helped me with that when she took me under her wing.’

Above all, Rings is determined to ensure the same level of integrity is brought to every step the company takes as it has done under Page.

‘We do things the right way,’ she said. ‘Look at Vincent Lingiari. He waited 20 years for his Country to be given back and was patient and had dignity. He was optimistic. Time doesn’t matter. With Stephen, he needed to have the right things in place to trust that he was ready to step away. And I’m proud of how he has handled this transition. Because we had to do it our way. A Black way.’

Learn more about Bangarra’s SandSong.