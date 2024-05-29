Same-sex versions of Romeo & Juliet setting new bar on ballet’s mainstage

It’s one of Shakespeare’s most famous plays and is considered one of Western literature’s greatest love stories.

It’s so famous that it’s likely playing right now on a stage somewhere in the world, in a version that echoes its original look and feel, and stays true to how it would have been seen in the Bard’s lifetime, more than 400 years ago.

But in hands of French choreographer Benjamin Millepied, this “classic” love story has finally been shaped into a ballet work that is arguably a much truer reflection of what love means to modern audiences today.

Millepied’s version of Romeo & Juliet, which will have its Australian premiere in June at Sydney Opera House, is a distinctive and new take on the form for a number of reasons.

First, it’s billed as a “suite” of dance works, which, while telling the same story every night, features different castings of Romeos and Juliets throughout, giving audiences added incentive to see more than one show in the season (or the “suite”).

Also, the different casts that appear on different nights of the run include both opposite-sex and same-sex Romeos and Juliets, meaning there are three different couples who perform the pas de deux throughout – a third of the shows have a male-male couple, a third feature a female-female couple and a third female-male.

It’s a fresh take on a traditional love story that has ruffled feathers for some (as Millepied told The Guardian Australia earlier this month he ‘got a lot of s**t’ for his approach from some critics and audiences in France).

But for the choreographer himself, and for others involved in the production, this work has little to do with identity politics, and much more to do with their shared understanding of universal love.

Challenging tradition? Or simply true to life?

Long before making waves with this latest work, Millepied was already an artist with high standing in the international dance world. After attracting attention as a principal dancer at the New York City Ballet in the early 2000s, Millepied found his fame catapulted to a new level after he choreographed and appeared as The Prince in the psychological dance-drama film Black Swan in 2010, alongside Natalie Portman.

But it has been Millepied’s dance ties that have kept him going all along and, in 2011, he launched his own not-for-profit dance company, L.A. Dance Project, to pursue his own creative work including Romeo & Juliet.

Partly inspired by Millepied’s love of Russian composer Sergei Prokofiev’s classical score for the original Romeo and Juliet ballet (which premiered in Russia in 1938), his version draws heavily on this music, while also leaning on more contemporary influences, including large-scale screen projections and real-time video, which are driving forces within the artist’s larger practice.

Yet, when asked about the decision to cast same-sex pairings in this reworking of Shakespeare’s famous tale, Millepied seems less interested in other people’s interpretations of his choices as a political act.

Instead, as he told the ABC recently, ‘We’re talking about a big love story – a universal love story… so I don’t feel like I have the right to decide to make it just about a man and a woman Romeo and Juliet.’

Dancers Daphne Fernberger (on screen) and Nayomi Van Brunt, (front) in Benjamin Millepied’s ‘Romeo & Juliet’ during its Paris season in 2022. Photo: Julien Benhamou, courtesy Sydney Opera House and L.A. Dance Project.

And while Millepied’s motivations reflect many people’s contemporary understanding of universal love, it’s interesting to consider how audiences in different parts of the world have viewed these choices so far.

As L.A. Dance Project’s Executive Director Lucinda Lent describes, when the show started its international tour in Paris in 2022, ‘despite initial debates and uncertainties’, the season sold out and Parisian audiences seemed most excited about the same-sex couplings.

‘A fair portion of that audience also came back to see the alternating couples,’ she says.

However, this enthusiasm for the same-sex couplings has not proven universal, and Lent reveals that when the show toured to Orange County in California – a region very close to the company’s home base in Los Angeles – ‘the audience there was more traditional and leaned towards the heterosexual couple’.

In terms of how Australian audiences are embracing each pairing so far, Head of Contemporary Performance at Sydney Opera House Ebony Bott, who programmed the work, says that at this stage, pre-season ticket sales show people are booking ‘in a fairly even spread across the three couplings’.

She also says that while some people have already bought tickets to see more than one show (there is a 15% discount offer for audiences who book in for two shows, and a 30% discount for people booking for all three different pairings), she hopes that once the season begins more people will follow that trend and return to see more than one couple.

‘It’s a rare opportunity for Australian audiences to connect with the work of this international artist [Millepied], who is both a cinematographer and a choreographer,’ she says.

‘It’s also a work that speaks profoundly to the spirit of reinvention, taking what is known and pushing our interpretations and expectations further,’ she adds.

Dancers also happy to see change

As well as receiving strong support from presenters like Sydney Opera House, Millepied’s Romeo & Juliet has been warmly embraced by the L.A. Dance Project dancers involved, many of whom have been working on the production since its earliest stages.

L.A. Dance Project dancer Nayomi Van Brunt, who performs the role of Juliet in the female-female pairing, recently told Dance Informa magazine that Millepied’s take on what she sees as a universal love story ‘is a huge moment for people who don’t feel seen, or haven’t felt seen or represented’.

She added that ‘Benjamin is really big on us being ourselves’ and ‘wants each of us to show our personality and who we are… So, for me, it’s been super special because I also get to bring Nayomi to this character and not just be this person that someone wants me to be’.

Similarly, for principal Romeo & Juliet suite dancer David Adrian Freeland Jr, who has worked with Millepied on this piece since its earliest stages in 2019, and who will perform as Romeo in both the male-male pairing and the male-female pairing in the Sydney Opera House season, as a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community, he feels the opportunity to play Romeo opposite a male Juliet has been very rewarding.



‘This story is all about love, and we live in a world where we all get to choose who we love and how we love,’ he told Dance Informa.

‘So it’s great to be able to do this with a story where any of the characters can be played by anyone and still keep the integrity of the story.’

He added that dancing the part of Romeo with another man involves both dancers ‘kind of switch[ing] the roles’, and that in the male-male version there are moments where Freeland Jr gets lifted, and ‘get[s] to be soft’.

‘[That] is not normal,’ he said. ‘Because I am the biggest member in the company and I’m often doing all the lifting… So it’s nice to have the chance to show my softer and more vulnerable side – the feminine side – which is what queer male relationships are.

‘It’s a fusion,’ he added. ‘And I love to embody that side of me.’