Prizes and competitions to enter in 2023

January

February

March

April

May

June

Visual arts:

2023 Perry Prize for Drawing

Adelaide Perry Gallery invites artists to submit their work for the acquisitive Adelaide Perry Prize for Drawing valued at $25,000. The 2023 judge is artist, writer and curator Imants Tillers. Works must be completed within the period of 12 months prior to the entry closing date.

Entries close 11 January; learn more and enter.

Muswellbrook Art Prize 2023

One of the richest regional Australia art prizes offers a prize pool of $70,000 across three acquisitive categories: Painting, Works on Paper and Ceramics. Winning works will enter the Muswellbrook Shire Art Collection.

Entries close 13 January; learn more and enter.

Sony World Photography Awards

A leading competition for photographers and artists working in photography, the Sony World Photography Award offers $25,000across four categories.

Applications for the Professional competition is currently open and close 13 January; learn more and enter.

2023 Glover Prize

The annual acquisitive Glover Prize is open for entries to be in the running of a $75,000 major award. Around 40 works will be selected for the exhibition and are eligible for the non-acquisitive People’s Choice Award of $3000, the Children’s Choice Award of $500 and the Hanger’s Choice Award of $500.

Entries close 27 January; learn more and apply.

National Photographic Portrait Prize

Entries are now open for the National Photographic Portrait Prize 2023 presented by the National Portrait Gallery with a major cash prize of $30,000 and photographic equipment courtesy of Canon Australia.

Entries close 31 January; learn more.

The Harold and Agnes Richardson Drawing Prize

The Royal Queensland Art Society presents The Harold and Agnes Richardson Drawing Prize which celebrates the practice of drawing, a foundation skill for any artist. Accepted media include but are not limited to pencil, charcoal or pen.

Entries close 31 January; learn more and enter.

Adelaide Park Lands Art Prize

The Art Prize showcases the work of hundreds of artists to raise awareness for the irreplaceable Park Lands, which garland Adelaide city. All artists nationally and internationally are encouraged to make a statement on, or capture the essence of, your Park Lands. The non-acquisitive Prize is open artists of any age, working in any media or style.

Entries close 31 January; learn more and enter.

Performing Arts:

Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the Vanda & Young Global Songwriting Competition is calling songwriters of all genres and career stages, from anywhere in the world, to enter their song for the chance to win a career-boosting cash prize. Aside from the $50,000 first place prize and runners-up awards, the new American Songwriter Spotlight Award will celebrate international talent and entries from outside of Australia and New Zealand.

Entries close 31 January; learn more and enter.

Writing and publishing:

Local Word Writing Prize

Submissions of up to 3000 words are welcome from emerging and established writers in prose fiction and creative nonfiction for the Local Word Writing Prize, hosted by Geelong Regional Libraries and Deakin University.

Entries close 28 January; learn more and enter.

A Very-Short-Story Competition

Can you write an amazing short story in under 500 words? A Very-Short-Story Competition is looking for stories on the theme of ‘untranslatable’ things.

Entries close 29 January; learn more and enter.

February

Visual arts:

All About Photo Awards

8th edition of the All About Photo Awards invites photographers from around the world to submit their best work for consideration with a open theme. Winners will receive a total of USD$10,000 in cash awards, extensive press coverage and global recognition.

Entries close 2 February; learn more.

Trails Sculpture Prize

The 2023 Trails Sculpture Exhibition encourages 3D artists to submit work for prizes totalling $10,000. Based in the seaside town of Portland, in South West Victoria, the Trails Sculpture Exhibition was established in 2021 and is the centrepiece of Portalnd’s ‘Arts April’ creative calendar.

Entries close 10 February; learn more and enter.

The World Illustration Awards 2023

The Association of Illustrators, in partnership with the US-based Directory of Illustration, is welcoming entries for the World Illustration Awards 2023 to showcase great work from all over the world. The Awards focus on supporting and celebrating creativity, and connecting illustrators to their peers and the industry. Two new categories will be introduced this year: Animation and Publishing.

Entries close 14 February; learn more and enter.

2023 Ravenswood Australian Women’s Art Prize

The Ravenswood Australian Women’s Art Prize is an annual prize and exhibition conducted by Ravenswood School for Girls that aims to inspire, promote and connect generations of Australian women artists. The acquisitive Professional Artist Prize awards $35,000.

Entries close 15 February; learn more and enter.

Bayside Acquisitive Art Prize 2023

Now in its 8th year, the Bayside Acquisitive Art Prize for painting is calling for entries from all Australian artists. Designed to attract both emerging and established artists, the winning work selected by the judges is awarded an acquisitive cash prize of $15,000.

Entries close 17 February; learn more and enter.

All Connections to Unley Art Prize

A $5,000 prize is open to all South Australian artists to create artworks on their personal connection to the City of Unley. All finalist works will be exhibited at the Hughes Gallery in June 2023 and in the running for a major prize of $5000 and an Elected Members Choice Award of $500.

Entries close 26 February; learn more and enter.

Writing and publishing:

Dal Stivens Award and Kathleen Mitchell Award

The Dal Stivens Award is presented biennially to a published author, aged 30 or under, for a short story or essay of the highest literary merit. The recipient will receive $15,000. The Kathleen Mitchell Award is presented biennially to a published author, aged 30 or under, of an outstanding novel or novella to encourage advancement in their literary career. The recipient will receive $15,000. The awards are administered by the Australia Council on behalf of Perpetual as trustee.

Applications for both awards close 7 February; learn more and apply.

SHE of Mind and Body – Writing Competition

Original pieces of writing up to 500 words are invited as part of the Walker Street Gallery and Arts Centre’s SHE exhibition (7 February – 31 March 2023) celebrating women artists. The work must be based on one of the titles used in previous SHE exhibitions, such as SHE who can, SHE who discovers, SHE of mind and body and more. The winning entry receives $1000 with a further $500 awarded in the Under 18 Category.

Entries close 10 February; learn more and enter.

March

Visual arts:

Juncture Art Prize

Linden New Art has launched a new art prize for 2023 to support two mid-career artists to pursue new directions in their practices. A cash prize of $20,000 will be offered to each winner with an exhibition at Linden New Art to realise these outcomes. The funds can be used for any purpose in support of the two artists’ aspirations and all Australian mid-career artists are eligible to apply.

Applications open 23 January – 3 March; learn more.

Harden Landscape Painting Prize

The acquisitive $10,000 Harden Art Prize for landscape paintings is now in its second year and calling for entries. The inaugural event was held in the twin towns of Harden-Murrumburrah on the south-west slopes of NSW.

Entries close 10 March; learn more and enter.

2023 Telstra National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Art Awards (NATSIAA)

Australia’s richest art award, NATSIAA is an opportunity to showcase Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander works to a local and global audience, highlighting the latest in contemporary Indigenous artistic practice. $190,000 worth of prize money are awarded across seven categories, including painting, work on paper, bark painting, multimedia and emerging artist.

Applications close 17 March; learn more and apply.

2023 Burwood Art Prize

All Sydney-based artists who are Australian citizens or permanent residents are invited to enter the 2023 Burwood Art Prize, this year following the themes Visibility, Ritual and Legacy. Accepted mediums are: digital artworks (moving or still), photography, painting, printmaking, and drawing.

Entries close 17 March; learn more and enter.

Hadley’s Art Prize

Hadley’s Art Prize is open to Australian artists over the age of 18 with a focus on landscapes. Artists at all career stages working in two-dimensional media are invited to enter where they will compete for the $100,000 acquisitive prize.

Entries close 31 March; learn more and apply.

Archibald Prize

The Trustees of the Art Gallery of New South Wales invite artists to submit paintings in competition for the Archibald Prize, awarded to the best portrait ‘preferentially of some man or woman distinguished in art, letters, science or politics, painted by any artist resident in Australasia during the 12 months preceding the date fixed by the Trustees for sending in the pictures’.

Entries forms available 31 January for works to be delivered by 31 March; learn more.

Writing and publishing:

Sorrento Creative Writing Prize

The Sorrento Creative Writing Prize, worth $5000, is open to all Australians aged 18 and over who have not yet had their work published by a commercial publisher. Participants are invited to submit a piece of original creative writing between 2000 and 3000 words. The winner will be announced during the Sorrento Writers Festival weekend.

Entries close 1 March; learn more.

South Coast Writers Centre 2023 Poetry Award

The SCWC Poetry Award 2023 seeks poems responding to the theme ‘in colour’, in association with Wollongong Art Gallery’s exhibition Thinking Through Pink. The winning entries will be published in the South Coast Writers Centres’ 2023 Anthology.

Entries close 5 March; learn more and enter.

April

Clarence Prize 2023

The Clarence Prize is a biennial exhibition celebrating the best in innovative Australian furniture design and creation. The prize welcomes entries that interrogate issues around ethical and sustainable design. Designs can be experimental, speculative, exhibiting craftsmanship, or design for production.

Applications open 24 January – 14 April; learn more.

May

Tarot Unearthed Art Prize

Artists from around the world are invited to engage the ideas of the Tarot and Spirituality in their artworks, and be in the running for their artworks to feature in the 2024 Tarot Unearthed Calendar.

Entries close 1 May; learn more and enter.

June

National Live Music Awards

Nominations are now open for the National Live Music Awards, which will return with a live event in October 2023. The awards contain both national and state focused categories, voted on by the live industry (including fellow musicians, media, venues, bookers) with select public voted categories. Past winners of the awards’ biggest category (Live Act of the Year) include Sampa The Great, Electric Fields, Baker Boy, Gang of Youths and The Smith Street Band. Industry members are encouraged to start contributing nominations sooner rather than later for the judges to consider. Over 60 awards will be handed out on the night.

Nominations close 30 June 2023; learn more and nominate.