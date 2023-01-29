Prison art around Australia

Australia currently has around 40,000 adults in custody across the country; of those, 93% are male and 7% female. Of the many programs available to prisoners, those in the creative arts are credited with having a positive impact on rehabilitation and post-release outcomes.

Producing art has been shown to have therapeutic benefits and helps to build resilience in a difficult environment. It is known to be restorative during incarceration and provides an opportunity for positive engagement between prisoners, and between prisoners and staff. And, at the very least, making art is a positive way to relieve boredom which is always an issue for prison populations.

South Australia

Each year, the Department for Correctional Services in South Australia organises an exhibition of work by people in prison. Artists on the Inside is usually held at the Kerry Packer Civic Gallery, part of the University of South Australia campus on North Terrace, during the SALA (South Australian Living Artists) Festival in August.

‘The Artists on the Inside exhibition helps create a space for inclusion and social connection and gives the public a unique insight into the lives of prisoners and the issues many face,’ says SA Correctional Services Minister Joe Szakacs.

The program was launched in 2012 and, in 2021, more than 80 works were exhibited across acrylic on canvas, pencil sketches, soap sculptures, crochet, appliqué and writing. Prisoners are given the opportunity to create art and can submit it for the exhibition, which is organised by professional artists and curators.

‘Prisoner art helps with self-esteem and morale. It builds resilience, maintains strength and gives hope for the future, which contributes to improved post-release outcomes,’ says Szakacs.

The exhibition has the ongoing support of the SA Commissioner for Victims’ Rights. Prisoners are not individually identified and all artworks are reviewed and approved for public display by the Victim Services Unit. Anyone who attends the exhibition can engage with the works by voting on a People’s Choice Award.

‘I’m proud to have recently showcased a selection of pieces from the exhibition in Parliament House, which received very positive feedback from Members on all sides of politics,’ adds Szakacs.

New South Wales

Corrective Services NSW (CSNSW) manages a range of art programs enabling prisoners to learn new skills and produce their own works. At some centres, prisoners are allowed to sell their art with a small percentage of the sale price going back into the prison art program.

Minister for Corrections Geoff Lee agrees that art can play a rehabilitative role. ‘Developing art skills in prison can create behavioural shifts in inmates, leading to a more positive lifestyle, and in some cases providing them with a career after prison,’ he says.

‘Art programs also make for a calmer, safer prison, with inmates able to be productive and focus their minds even from inside their cells.’

An inmate artwork at the exhibition. Photo: Courtesy CSNSW Media.

There is a long history of art programs in CSNSW and Commissioner Kevin Corcoran PSM says they are especially valuable for prisoners who have been affected by trauma.

‘Having access to art programs in prison not only helps inmates cope with their circumstances and process their emotions, but it also arms them with skills they can use once they return to the community,’ says Corcoran.

The Boom Gate Gallery at Long Bay Correctional Complex is one of CSNSW’s most successful art programs. The gallery opened in 1992 and moved to larger premises in 2011, making it more accessible to the public.

The gallery features changing exhibitions and is the only gallery in Australia dedicated to selling prisoner art to the public. It recently held its first all-female exhibition. Women in the Real World showed artworks created by inmates at the Dillwynia Correctional Centre, who boldly expressed their trauma and lived experiences.

The exhibition included paintings, drawings, hand-made artists’ books and three-dimensional objects made by 40 women who participated in three art courses offered as part of a broader program designed to support rehabilitation.

The art courses were guided by Kim Spooner, a professional artist who has taught at the National Art School for more than 20 years and received the Portia Geach Memorial Award in 1999.

At the Macquarie Correctional Centre, near Dubbo, prisoners can develop their skills across a range of areas in an innovative program where they lead the classroom. Their work can be seen in the many murals painted within the maximum security centre. Around 65 Macquarie inmates regularly take part in music and arts classes delivered by fellow inmates over 10-week courses.

The Con Artists exhibition, held at the nearby Wellington Art Centre this month, has been a huge success, with the gallery extending its opening hours to meet audience demand. Featuring more than 150 works by prisoners, Con Artists has broken all records for the gallery with sales of over $10,000 on opening night alone.

Saffron Cartwright Dillwynia Correctional Centre Governor and art teacher Kim Spooner. Photo: Supplied.

Queensland

Art programs are available throughout the prison system in Queensland. Murri Art is a weekly program for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander prisoners, facilitated by a Cultural Liaison Officer and designed to encourage yarning and cultural development through arts practice.

‘Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander art is known to be an expression of identity, culture, spirituality, storytelling and relationships to Country,’ says Chief Superintendent Andrew Wilson, Acting General Manager of Wolston Correctional Centre in Wacol.

‘Art can tell stories of ceremony and creation and connect people to their ancestors. Prisoners who participate in the cultural art programs and activities can also give works of art to their family to help them remain connected.’

Wilson acknowledges that, at a basic level, art gives prisoners something meaningful to do with their time.

‘Creative activities present an opportunity to generate new ideas, express thoughts, feelings and emotions, and make sense of the world as you relax and focus the mind,’ he says.

There is also a dedicated art program in the prison for people from African cultures that runs two days a week and aims to promote cultural development and communication between members. This program was recognised with a Queensland Corrective Services Commissioner’s Excellence Award in 2022.

Wolston also hosted the What’s in the Present art program in December in association with Uniting Care. Running over four days, the program covered the basics of observational art skills and offered prisoners the space to express their own Christmas experiences.

‘Ultimately, the goal of corrections is to rehabilitate and prepare prisoners for a successful reintegration into society. Art and education can assist in achieving these goals,’ says Wilson.

Inmate artwork from Wellington Con Artists exhibition. Photo: Supplied.

Victoria

This sentiment is shared by the Department of Justice and Community Safety in Victoria.

‘Rehabilitation and reintegration programs are critical to enhancing community safety and reducing reoffending, which is why our focus is always on providing opportunities to help people to turn their lives around,’ a department spokesperson tells ArtsHub.

‘Many prisoners lack the self-esteem they need to make positive life changes, and art and drama programs provide critical platforms to help rebuild their confidence and support their ongoing rehabilitation.’

The Victorian Government supports a range of programs in prisons across theatre, arts and culture. There is also a statewide Indigenous arts in prison program called The Torch that has been running since 2011. It is designed to support the rehabilitation of Aboriginal prisoners through culture and art, helping to foster economic development opportunities for artists both in prison and following their release. The Torch received $1.488 million in government funding in May 2021 to continue and expand the delivery of the program over two years.

Prisoners in Victoria are able to enrol in a TAFE certificate course in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cultural Arts. The course supports individuals to develop their basic creative and technical skills in visual arts and craft practices within a cultural context.

There is also the Somebody’s Daughter Theatre Company program offering theatre and visual arts workshops at the Dame Phyllis Frost maximum security women’s prison. Dame Phyllis was a tireless campaigner for improved conditions, rehabilitation and education for women in prisons for over 50 years. The program also delivers visual arts programs at the Tarrengower minimum security women’s prison and offers effective pathways for female prisoners to formal education, training and employment.

Inmate artwork. Photo: Courtesy CSNSW Media.

Tasmania

The Hon Elise Archer is Attorney-General, Minister for Corrections and Rehabilitation, and Minister for the Arts in Tasmania.

‘Our Government is committed to reducing the rates of reoffending by providing a safe corrections environment, with opportunities for inmates’ rehabilitation, reintegration and personal development. As both Minister for Corrections and Rehabilitation, and Minister for the Arts, I am extremely supportive of arts-based programs within our Corrections system,’ she says.

The Rehabilitation and Reintegration framework in the Tasmania Prison Service (TPS) focuses on improving the health and welfare of inmates, assisting them in their rehabilitation and, in turn, reducing reoffending rates. The creative arts and learning activities are part of this framework and are designed to provide meaningful experiences to support the rehabilitation journey. This broader rehabilitative culture provides positive experiences to inmates, which can then influence their self-efficacy and motivation to engage in programs to address their criminogenic behaviour.

‘The experience of creating art can be educational as well as therapeutic, giving them the chance to rebuild their confidence and improve their communication skills. These skills are vital for successful rehabilitation and reintegration back into the community,’ says Archer.

There are dedicated Creative Learning Officers who manage a range of programs including button and clay craft, visual art classes, mural projects, textile work and card making. Each year the TPS organises Artists with Conviction, which culminates in a professionally-managed exhibition at a local gallery. The 2022 Imagination exhibition was held at Kickstart Arts in New Town, Hobart’s oldest suburb and included artworks across poetry, design, drawing, writing, applied arts, textiles, music, painting, printmaking, furniture, photography and animation.

‘Creative learning and art-based activities are therapeutic in and of themselves,’ says Archer. ‘They provide therapeutic engagement to inmates encouraging an expression of emotion, thoughts and culture through art. This can help them to create a sense of belonging, help them connect positively with family, and explore a new sense of self.’