Persuasion and Bridgerton: ‘cool’ history kills the context

The stories we tell about the past can tell us a lot about what matters in the present. Nowhere is this clearer than the realm of historical fiction, where a battleground has emerged between those who want verisimilitude and those who prefer revisionism. Costume dramas may once have been the cosy province of dusty prudes, but recent streaming hits Persuasion and Bridgerton have divided viewers over liberties taken in an attempt to appeal to a younger – and very online – crowd.

Certainly, one of the most annoying things about being (comparatively) ancient online is having to witness new generations discover things you’re sure you’ve always known about. Whether it’s the wonders of Kate Bush or the moral complexity of Blade Runner, these excavations can inspire a petty urge to point out that, actually, we oldies were into them when they were cool and, frankly, if you weren’t there, you’ll never truly understand. (The Church singer Steve Kilbey — who is even older than I am — once said much the same to me about David Bowie.)

Every generation has to discover the past for itself, but there is something about the context-free nature of online discourse – where our feeds are a disconnected jumble of terrible news, outraged opinion, in-jokes and animal videos – that suggests digital natives might have a very different relationship to history. In the pop culture of 2022, one expression of that difference is the redressing of a screen staple: the costume drama.

On the face of it, it seems unusual that the costume drama has become a culture war hotspot. For decades, its proper place hasn’t been the battleground but rather the cosiest slot on Sunday night telly. In those dark days before 1995’s BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, historical dramas – for the most part – did their best to mimic their literary source.

They were faithful to the book not just in their interpretation, but in their papery dryness and dustiness. When the BBC adapted Jane Austen or her contemporaries, it was with a stilted theatricality, captured on faded video – the sort of production that English teachers would show their bored classes to convince them that, actually, books really are better than television.

If Pride and Prejudice liberated the costume drama, it was because it helped dispel the notion that sex was invented in the Swinging Sixties. Where previous productions had mostly bought into the myth that Victorians (and their predecessors) were buttoned-up prudes, this new take on the historical excavated the simmering desire present in Austen’s work.

Darcy may be austere, but he also swam naked in lakes and (according to direction given to Colin Firth) had a raging erection during a key scene with Elizabeth.

Sex sells

Sex, as the cliché goes, sells. So it’s little wonder lust has remained a key element in subsequent adaptations of the classics. But it could be argued that this more overt lustfulness wasn’t so much an addition to the texts as a correction. Our notions of what the past was like – and how its stories should be told – were limited by the conventions of the present, by the stories that could or couldn’t be told, by the limits of acceptable discourse.

While sex had once been confined to the subtext, by the mid-90s it was allowed to seep through the text itself.

This kind of retelling requires a solid understanding of context. What was the context of the original text? What was the context of past adaptations? What is our context today?

It would be generous to suggest Pride and Prejudice was a great leap forward for historical accuracy onscreen, but the program makers did at least seem interested in what the past may have been like.

By contrast, recent costume dramas such as Bridgerton and Netflix’s Persuasion seem more interested in disconnecting their stories from their original context to ensure they reflect modern sensibilities.

Both adaptations set about diversifying a genre that is traditionally very pale and stale. As one critic put it, ‘Bridgerton is almost — but not quite — an alternate historical universe, one where a colorblind [sic] view of society prevails’.

But while Bridgerton makes some attempt to explain its choices around race, Persuasion does not, simply following a trend for colour-blind casting long popular in theatre (Hamilton being an inescapable example) and embraced by recent screen productions such as The Personal History of David Copperfield and The Green Knight (both starring Dev Patel in typically ‘white’ roles).

The motivation behind this diversity is almost certainly laudable. So much of the Western canon is dominated by the stories of white people. In an age where that canon is being forever rebooted and reimagined, there is an obligation to make sure that the stories we tell now don’t perpetuate that inequity.

From a progressive viewpoint, the past can seem not just a different country, but a forbidden world. Because of their context, people in the past were racist, sexist and bigoted – not the sort of characters we want to celebrate in 21st-century pop culture.

How much better if that context can be erased and the characters redressed to reflect our modern world and its values?

Of course, any adaptation will reflect the values of its moment. But there is a patronising assumption at work here – the belief that today’s youth really are incapable of reading a work in its proper context. What seemed to annoy most critics about Persuasion wasn’t its blatant anachronisms, but how clumsily it tried to be cool.

As Slate put it: ‘Persuasion’s endless attempts to pander to young audiences presumed incapable of understanding any message not conveyed via Instagram hashtag have an effect exactly the opposite of the one intended: We feel not invited into Anne Elliot’s world but compelled to flee from it.’ In short, the kids deserve more credit.

Maybe it’s daft to expect accuracy from a genre that, for many, is simple escapism. From that point of view, we should applaud attempts to inject progressive attitudes into a world that is basically as fantastical as Middle-earth.

But what is lost in a context-free approach to the costume drama is, at heart, what many of us want from history, which is a sense of progress and orientation. Some have argued, by rewriting the past and ignoring race in its casting, productions such as Bridgerton ignore or even perpetuate racism.

I’d argue that if we can understand how attitudes have changed between when Austen was writing and 2022, we can see our current moment more clearly. But if we are only interested in the past when, manners and frocks aside, it looks identical to our own, we lose a bit of self-knowledge along with a good chunk of cultural capital.

After all, if you can’t see where you’ve come from, it’s much harder to see the way forward.