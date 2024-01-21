News

Pathways to becoming a curator

ArtsHub speaks to two curators to discover how they found their way to their current roles.
21 Jan 2024
Rebekah Walkarden
Laura Brinin. Photo: Lara Furst.

The pathway to becoming a curator can seem mysterious. Art schools may rarely discuss it, where the focus is often on becoming a practising artist. At least one Australian school is known to have had its curatorial class killed off during the COVID pandemic.

ArtsHub talks to two curators to find out more about the profession in 2024 and how they made it their career.

Laura Brinin is a true success story, working in what she describes as her “dream gallery” where she mixes curating, management, mentorship, sales and event planning. ‘I wear a lot of hats!’ she says of her role as Curator at Side Gallery in the leafy suburb of Red Hill, Brisbane. Her career wasn’t always straightforward, however. Brinin says she realised early on that the Australian art scene was competitive and saturated, compelling her to pursue a trade qualification in order to have a back-up and keep her options open.

Thanks to the income from her trade Brinin was able to take on multiple unpaid opportunities in order to get industry experience. ‘Many don’t have the opportunity to take on unpaid internships, which are vital to understanding the career in my opinion,’ she says. “I am incredibly lucky to have been able to study and work for myself the way I did.’

Brinin’s first opportunity to work in curation happened right after graduation – it was an unpaid internship to co-curate a large annual exhibition. ‘That made a massive difference in my career development.’

Her curatorial philosophy involves asking herself questions such as: how can others read the visual language of this work as easily as possible, so it is appreciated by as many as possible? She also looks for relationships between different artists, artworks and mediums. ‘While my own practice was still progressing, it was those interactions that led me to consider curating and the different pathways that career could lead me on,’ she explains.

Curator. Image is a green logo of two hands with interlocking fingers, above the words FIND KEEP MAKE, above two interlocking branches.
Image: Supplied.

Cassandra Lehman is the Creative Director of Artisan Gallery in Brisbane. She followed the tried and tested practising artist to curator pipeline, but found it was anything but smooth sailing. A recurring theme of Lehman’s career has been picking up and starting again in a new location. She says this experience has given her resilience and adaptability – essential in a career where no two exhibitions are alike. ‘Learning how to solve problems creatively is what it’s all about. It’s not about hanging things in straight lines on white walls,’ she says. ‘You are there to make the work sing!’

Lehman remembers conversations with her peers in art school about having “one foot in each world” and the pressure to choose a single career path. Looking back, she can see how dual careers as both artist and curator support each other. Her knowledge of how artists work informs her curatorial practice. ‘Being an artist, it’s a different sensibility. And being able to understand that is really, really useful as a curator,’ she says.

Like Brinin, Lehman made her first steps into that world through an unpaid internship. ‘I worked an entire season for a large theatre company as the props master, doing everything,’ she explains. This experience catapulted her into paid work.

During a stint setting up a series of galleries for the Queensland College of Art and Design, Lehman realised her passion for nurturing emerging artists. ‘I wanted to give students an opportunity to understand what is professionally expected of them,’ she says. This would be a thread that eventually led her to create a new type of mentorship program – FIND KEEP MAKE.

The FIND KEEP MAKE initiative came about as a mutually beneficial partnership between Artisan Gallery and one of its sponsors – Wonderkarma. The program – a brainchild of Lehman and Wonderkarma’s Nick Deane – mentors emerging curators to design an exhibition to be shown first at Artisan Gallery before traveling to Cairns. ‘I saw it as a good way to do everything that Artisan is meant to do in one fell swoop,’ says Lehman. ‘It’s a great opportunity for an emerging curator and emerging practitioner to get two big ticks on their CV.’

But what makes this program different from other internships is that both the curator and the artist they commission, are paid for their efforts – because excluding those who can’t afford to work unpaid just doesn’t seem right.

To be completely transparent here, I was chosen as the first curator of FIND KEEP MAKE – it has been an experience that has changed my life and opened my world to future career pathways and opportunities. I feel incredibly fortunate to be in the place I am today. But what can we learn from all this? One takeaway from Brinin’s pathway is that maybe having a back-up (the dreaded day job) may just be the support necessary to give arts work ambitions breathing space to develop.

From Lehman, we can learn that it’s possible – and maybe even advantageous – to straddle an art practice while curating. Overall, the role of internships and mentorships seems to have been key for both of these creatives and it is exciting to see these opportunities evolving with the changing times and expectations of our society.

Rebekah Walkarden

Rebekah Walkarden is an emerging artist and curator working in Tulmur/Ipswich Queensland. Her artwork uses varied materials from metal and glass work, found objects and animation to express internal memories and emotional states, while her curatorial interests lie in bringing together mediums and messages to contextualise diverse perspectives. She is currently interested in exhibitions that mix artisanal and craft-based mediums with more traditional wall art.

